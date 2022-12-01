Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer at Temenos believes the banking technology provider’s ‘Explainable AI’ is the answer to a growing problem. How we bank, where we bank and who we bank with is changing dramatically. These incredible shifts are being driven by customers wanting and demanding more than ever before. And, if evidence were needed, the rise of buy now, pay later (BNPL) would be a good place to start. Consumers today are used to fast, seamless and personalised experiences, just like those they receive from global entertainment and e-commerce platforms such as Netflix or Amazon. And this is what they want and expect from financial services, too: an intuitive journey with banking embedded into everyday interactions. This is what BNPL provides, as an alternative form of credit, embedded into the point of sale. So, when customers find something they wish to buy, they can immediately benefit from a BNPL loan, without having to be diverted to a separate financial services journey or provider. Decisioning is fast, hard credit checks are rare and there is typically little to no interest charged.

