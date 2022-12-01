ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinez, CA

Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
December CWD hunt offers additional harvest opportunities

Following confirmation of CWD-positive deer in Bemidji area,. Deer permit area 184 near Bemidji is being added to other DPAs in southeastern Minnesota and the south metropolitan area where hunters can harvest deer during a late-season chronic wasting disease management hunt, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. DPA 184 is being added to the hunt after a deer harvested there this fall tested positive for CWD.
BEMIDJI, MN
Top 25 roundup: 17-0 surge carries Rutgers past No. 10 Indiana

Caleb McConnell collected 16 points and 10 rebounds as host Rutgers scored 17 straight points midway through the second half and pulled away for a 63-48 victory over No. 10 Indiana on Saturday afternoon in Piscataway, N.J., in the Big Ten opener for both teams. In his third game back...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

