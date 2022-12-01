ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

What OSU president’s resignation could mean for Intel plant

By Karina Cheung
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v1pBO_0jTj1DeH00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dr. Kristina Johnson, who announced this week she is resigning as president of Ohio State University, is being applauded for her role in preparing Ohio for one of the state’s biggest projects.

Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said Johnson’s replacement will have to be the right fit not only for the university, but for Intel and its New Albany semiconductor plant as well, and there is time to find the right person for the job.

Finding Amy Hambrick: Officers inform the public

Stivers said Johnson has been very involved in Intel, preparing the Ohio State to provide members of the company’s workforce. She was also one of the speakers when the announcement was made in January.

“I am so honored to represent Ohio’s exceptional higher education sector,” she said at the time. “I know that the state’s deep and broad educational resources were key to Intel’s decision to choose Ohio for this and this semiconductor campus.”

Brookfield woman pleads guilty to stealing from former employer

She also attended the September groundbreaking for the plant.

“She’s been very involved in Intel and a few other big economic projects and so it’s a little surprising, but those things happen,” Stivers said.

He added OSU plays a big role in intel’s future and is confident that work will continue despite Johnson leaving the university in May.

“The Ohio State University is going to be right in the middle of the workforce for Intel and I think it is paramount that they have a president at the Ohio State University who understands they’re in the business in producing workforce not just for Intel but the 318,000 employers in Ohio, all of them big and small in every industry,” Stivers said.

Youngstown mayor says AMR’s ‘holding the city hostage’

“The education and job training component in regard to Intel coming in,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Tuesday. “Ohio State is a major player in that. Dr. Johnson played a major, major role in that.”

Stivers said while Intel and Honda are big players in the state’s business, he hopes whoever is selected to fill Johnson’s shoes will be business minded and understand what Ohio needs in future employees.

He says there’s time to transition to new leadership.

“I always look at job openings as an opportunity, so I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for the Ohio State University to find the right person for the next decade to take Ohio State and the state of Ohio forward,” Stivers said.

Former Browns’ quarterback named college head coach

When asked for comment on Johnson’s resignation, Intel did not have a statement to make Wednesday

The university said more details about the search for a new president will be shared in early 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ohio Capital Journal

As the importance of young voters grows, campaigning like Tim Ryan will never win in Ohio

Ohio Democratic voters faced some unwelcome news in this year’s midterm elections: each of their state-wide candidates had gone down in defeat to Republicans. Among the most bitter losses was the closely watched U.S. Senate race between Representative Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance, the Trump-backed venture capitalist and “Hillbilly Elegy” author.  Ahead of the election, […] The post As the importance of young voters grows, campaigning like Tim Ryan will never win in Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football lives: Emergency Buckeye Talk

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Utah beat USC on Friday night, in much the same way Michigan beat Ohio State last week. The result?. The Ohio State Buckeyes are likely back in the College Football Playoff. With the way the selection committee described it last week, the Buckeyes were probably in with...
COLUMBUS, OH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Ohio

Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
OHIO STATE
PennLive.com

Ohio school cancels drag story time, citing security dispute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school says an internal dispute over security prompted a last-minute cancellation of a weekend children’s storytelling event featuring performers in drag amid a planned protest by a far-right group. The Red Oak Community School’s “Holi-Drag Storytime” event was to have been held...
COLUMBUS, OH
Salon

Pawpaws, America’s latest fruit craze, are being threatened by climate change

Every September for the last 25 years, thousands of people have descended on a field in southeast Ohio to celebrate North America's largest edible native tree fruit: the pawpaw. With custard-yellow flesh that tastes like a cross between a mango and a banana, pawpaws are eaten raw, worked into sauces and chutneys, or brewed into beer at the Ohio Pawpaw Festival, a celebration of both the fruit's flavor and its history in Appalachia.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away

Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Rep. Brian Stewart have launched a frontal assault on voters’ ability to amend our state constitution, putting their knives at the neck of 110 years of citizen-led democratic progress in the Buckeye State. Thinking that Ohioans are stupid and gullible enough to relinquish our democratic powers […] The post In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

What Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said about a ‘second lease on life’ for Buckeyes in playoff

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day spent the first half of Friday’s Pac-12 championship game driving back from a recruiting visit in Cincinnati. After that investment in the long-term future of the program, he spent the second half watching the immediate future take a new turn. Utah wiped out USC 47-24 in the Pac-12 championship game, likely pushing OSU into the top four teams when the final playoff rankings are announced Sunday at noon on ESPN.
COLUMBUS, OH
wksu.org

Ohio will contribute $25 million toward Gorge Dam removal

Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday the state will contribute $25 million towards the Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam Removal Project. The project will remove the last remaining dam on the lower Cuyahoga, restore more than a mile of river access for community use, while also reestablishing fish and wildlife habitat. An estimated 900,000 cubic meters of contaminated sentiment from the river will need to be removed from behind the dam before it's dismantled according to a news release.
OHIO STATE
Recycling Today

Ohio contractor demolishes former Rumpke MRF

Cincinnati-based Rumpke Waste & Recycling has begun demolition on its material recovery facility (MRF) in Columbus, Ohio, to construct a new MRF at that location. Rumpke says it has contracted with Columbus-based Elford Inc. to perform construction work on the site, while Marengo, Ohio-based Complete Clearing Inc. serves as the demolition contractor on the job. Complete Clearing has performed numerous demolition jobs in the Columbus area, including the demolition of the White Castle headquarters.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Health officials: Westerville store exposed to measles Thursday

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A fourth public location in central Ohio has been listed by Columbus Public Health as being exposed to measles. CPH announced Saturday afternoon that they are investigating a confirmed case of measles that visited the Dollar Tree store on 5990 Westerville Road on the northeast side of central Ohio. Health officials […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Fan trolls Ohio State with ruthless sign at MAC Championship Game [Photo]

A week ago, Michigan went into Columbus and absolutely destroyed Ohio State to the tune of 45-23. With the win, the Wolverines advanced to the Big Ten Championship to take on Big Ten West Champion Purdue, while the Buckeyes had to sit at home and hope to get lucky. Well, with USC losing to Utah on Friday night, OSU did get lucky, and most believe they will back their way into the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

WKBN

57K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy