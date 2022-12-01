Read full article on original website
Related
25newsnow.com
ISU’s Hancock Stadium among 4 possible sites to host future IHSA football title games
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bloomington-Normal leaders want to bring back the Illinois High School Association’s state football championship games for the next five years, but three other communities are also hoping to land the premier event that’s held each Thanksgiving weekend. ISU’s Hancock Stadium was the venue...
Central Illinois Proud
Prep Sports Recap: December 3, 2022
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Basketball games were held all over Central Illinois on Saturday. Metamora boys beat Lincoln Park 64-52. Richwoods boys beat IVC 80-41. Morton boys beat Canton 58-28. East Peoria boys beat Limestone 81-43. Pekin boys beat Champaign Central 40-38. U-High boys lost to Decatur MacArthur 66-42.
thechampaignroom.com
Fans want to see Illinois cut down on turnovers
Each week we ask you four questions on TCR. Here were your answers!. Just about all fans consider Illinois’ 8-4 season a success. As for the best win of those eight, nearly 8 out of 10 say the win at Camp Randall over Wisconsin. Switching gears to basketball, most...
Illinois Basketball: NFTs are the next step in Illini NIL growth
Illinois basketball is taking the next step in NIL endorsements with the NextName NFT partnership. The Illini are off to a fast start at 6-2, as it remained at No. 16 in the fourth week of the AP Top 25. Coupled with the on-court success also comes future marketing opportunities for the program.
wglt.org
5 finalists named to become Illinois State University's first College of Engineering dean
Students, faculty and staff this month can meet the five finalists who want to become Illinois State University's first dean of the new College of Engineering. Each of the five finalists will participate in an open forum during a campus visit. Here's the schedule for those visits. Here are the finalists:
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
saturdaytradition.com
Sencire Harris has status confirmed for Maryland game, per Brad Underwood
Sencire Harris will be able to play against Maryland Friday per Brad Underwood. Harris suffered what was believed to be a leg injury through the first half against Syracuse on Tuesday. The injury happened when Harris and Syracuse center Jesse Edwards bumped into each other. Trainers started treatment on Harris’...
Central Illinois Proud
63 counties at elevated COVID risk, including Peoria, McLean
CHICAGO (WMBD) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 20,000 new cases of the disease in the last seven days. According to a press release Friday, IDPH is reporting 20,495...
decaturian.com
Millikin’s Old Gym to be Replaced with a New $6.7 Million Athletic Building
On September 27th, Millikin began the destruction of the Old Gymnasium, which will soon be replaced with a new and improved $6.7 million athletic facility to fulfill the immediate needs of both the football and track programs. Originally known as the new Gymnasium when it was built in 1912, Old...
wcbu.org
A Peoria couple is transforming a 77-passenger school bus into their tiny dream home
A Peoria couple is looking to hit the road soon…in their 77-passenger school bus that has been renovated to serve as their tiny home on wheels. Rachel and Levi Plouse have been working to renovate the 2001 Freightliner FS-65 school bus, now named Bustav, since March of 2021. They’re originally from Colorado.
wglt.org
CEFCU distributes $35 million to members
A central Illinois-based credit union has given an extra $35 million to owners. Peoria-based CEFCU said in a news release the extraordinary dividend reflects strong financial results. Credit unions are member-owned and participate in profits. “CEFCU’s strong financial results and continued member loyalty have made another Extraordinary Dividend available for...
Champaign-Urbana welcomes new restaurants and says goodbye to another
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is welcoming two new faces to their downtown restaurant landscape, while Urbana is saying goodbye to one of its downtown staples. NOLA’s Rock Bar Urbana NOLA’s Rock Bar in Urbana announced on Facebook it will be closing its doors permanently on Dec. 11. Management said: “We want to thank each […]
wglt.org
Bloomington woman dies in crash on Rivian Motorway
A Bloomington woman died Friday morning following a three-vehicle crash in west Normal. According to a news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder, the crash happened at the intersection of Rivian Motorway and West College Avenue. Yoder said Charlene Jones, 57, of Bloomington, was the sole occupant in a...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
The MBIP Scott Turley-Driven Road Trip…This Trip’s Destination: Davis Bros. Pizza In East Peoria!
I don’t know if you’ve heard the news, but Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria, which is a legendary pizza parlor that has been in operation since 1948, has just been sold to new owners!. So, MBIP Pal and Wheelman, Scott Turley and I decided to go and...
25newsnow.com
Peoria officer wins another court battle after ‘Baby Daddy Response Team’ post
PEORIA (25 News Now) -Despite complaints about a t-shirt and social media interactions, a once fired Peoria policeman got another win in court. In 2018, Jeremy Layman posted on Facebook, a picture of himself in a t-shirt reading “Baby Daddy Removal Team”. He was fired and has been...
wglt.org
Past Bloomington arena management blamed for premature heating and cooling expenses
Bloomington's city manager said the heating and cooling units at Grossinger Motors Arena should have lasted four to nine years longer than they have. The cost to replace the units at the arena and Bloomington Ice Center will be $5 million to $8 million. City Manager Tim Gleason said there have been a lot of internal conversations about why.
WAND TV
Commercial vehicle crash on I-72 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police troopers are currently on the scene of a commercial vehicle crash with injuries on the ramp to 6th St. (Exit 92A) northbound from I-72 westbound. Drivers should slow down and move over if taking an alternate route is not possible. The ramp...
Winter Nights at Prairie Farms is open for the holiday season
It’s open Thursday through Sunday for five weeks, free of charge over the holidays, displaying more than 20,000 lights.
Central Illinois Proud
Fatal crash near Rivian Friday morning leaves one dead
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A three-car crash on Rivian Motorway turned fatal Friday morning when two automobiles and a semi-truck collided, leaving a Bloomington woman dead. 57-year-old Charlene C. Jones was pronounced dead at 7:20 a.m. Friday by McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder after the collision occurred. Jones reportedly died of multiple blunt traumatic injuries due to the crash, as she was the driver and sole occupant of one of the two cars involved.
WAND TV
Holiday events kick off this weekend
(WAND) — Holiday activities will be happening across central Illinois this weekend. WAND News has compiled just a few events. WAND staff and on-air talent will be collecting new toys to benefit Toys for Tots in Macon County. Donations can be dropped off on Friday the 2nd at WAND...
Comments / 1