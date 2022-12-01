ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Comments / 1

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Prep Sports Recap: December 3, 2022

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Basketball games were held all over Central Illinois on Saturday. Metamora boys beat Lincoln Park 64-52. Richwoods boys beat IVC 80-41. Morton boys beat Canton 58-28. East Peoria boys beat Limestone 81-43. Pekin boys beat Champaign Central 40-38. U-High boys lost to Decatur MacArthur 66-42.
PEORIA, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Fans want to see Illinois cut down on turnovers

Each week we ask you four questions on TCR. Here were your answers!. Just about all fans consider Illinois’ 8-4 season a success. As for the best win of those eight, nearly 8 out of 10 say the win at Camp Randall over Wisconsin. Switching gears to basketball, most...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Sencire Harris has status confirmed for Maryland game, per Brad Underwood

Sencire Harris will be able to play against Maryland Friday per Brad Underwood. Harris suffered what was believed to be a leg injury through the first half against Syracuse on Tuesday. The injury happened when Harris and Syracuse center Jesse Edwards bumped into each other. Trainers started treatment on Harris’...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

63 counties at elevated COVID risk, including Peoria, McLean

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 20,000 new cases of the disease in the last seven days. According to a press release Friday, IDPH is reporting 20,495...
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

CEFCU distributes $35 million to members

A central Illinois-based credit union has given an extra $35 million to owners. Peoria-based CEFCU said in a news release the extraordinary dividend reflects strong financial results. Credit unions are member-owned and participate in profits. “CEFCU’s strong financial results and continued member loyalty have made another Extraordinary Dividend available for...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Champaign-Urbana welcomes new restaurants and says goodbye to another

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is welcoming two new faces to their downtown restaurant landscape, while Urbana is saying goodbye to one of its downtown staples. NOLA’s Rock Bar Urbana NOLA’s Rock Bar in Urbana announced on Facebook it will be closing its doors permanently on Dec. 11. Management said: “We want to thank each […]
URBANA, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington woman dies in crash on Rivian Motorway

A Bloomington woman died Friday morning following a three-vehicle crash in west Normal. According to a news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder, the crash happened at the intersection of Rivian Motorway and West College Avenue. Yoder said Charlene Jones, 57, of Bloomington, was the sole occupant in a...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Commercial vehicle crash on I-72 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police troopers are currently on the scene of a commercial vehicle crash with injuries on the ramp to 6th St. (Exit 92A) northbound from I-72 westbound. Drivers should slow down and move over if taking an alternate route is not possible. The ramp...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Fatal crash near Rivian Friday morning leaves one dead

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A three-car crash on Rivian Motorway turned fatal Friday morning when two automobiles and a semi-truck collided, leaving a Bloomington woman dead. 57-year-old Charlene C. Jones was pronounced dead at 7:20 a.m. Friday by McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder after the collision occurred. Jones reportedly died of multiple blunt traumatic injuries due to the crash, as she was the driver and sole occupant of one of the two cars involved.
NORMAL, IL
WAND TV

Holiday events kick off this weekend

(WAND) — Holiday activities will be happening across central Illinois this weekend. WAND News has compiled just a few events. WAND staff and on-air talent will be collecting new toys to benefit Toys for Tots in Macon County. Donations can be dropped off on Friday the 2nd at WAND...
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy