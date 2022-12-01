Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Happy Thanksgiving: Abbott sends more migrants northAsh JurbergTexas State
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
Governor Abbott Sends Migrants to City of Brotherly Lovejustpene50Texas State
wwnytv.com
Strong winds result in fallen trees and power lines in the North Country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fire crews were busy Saturday as winds of up to 60 miles per hour ripped through the North Country. Throughout the day, there were several calls for power lines and trees that had fallen, including a tree which fell onto a house on Palmer Street in Watertown.
localsyr.com
Lake snow has tapered and wind is relaxing
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – There is a new snow winner east of Lake Ontario. Highmarket, in Lewis County reported between 12 and 15 inches of snow. Hello December! We started the new month on the blustery side with lake effect snow for areas north of Syracuse. Lake snow and...
wwnytv.com
Weather alerts wind down into evening
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow continues over the Tug Hill region, where places can expect another 3 to 5 inches where the snow is the most persistent. A lake effect snow warning for those parts of Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties is scheduled to end at 7 p.m.
informnny.com
Copenhagen man publishes ‘Fishes of Northern NY and the Adirondacks’
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Douglas M. Carlson, a biology research associate at SUNY Potsdam, has released “Fishes of Northern New York and the Adirondacks,” a study published by Northeastern Naturalist. The 50-page illustrated booklet is a complete guide to the fish species in the region, based on...
informnny.com
High winds lead to monstrous waves, damage along Lake Ontario
CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — December 1 is considered the first day of meteorological winter, which was fitting for the North Country. A lake effect snowstorm hit parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties, leading to heavy snow accumulations on the Tug Hill Plateau and high wind gusts. On Lake...
wxxinews.org
Several thousand power outages reported after strong winds on Saturday
Several thousand utility customers were left without power for a time on Saturday after strong winds, gusting more than 50 mph at times, swept through Western NY and the Finger Lakes. But just after 2 p.m., the National Weather Service canceled the High Wind Warning for Monroe and nearby counties...
Winds knock out power to 1,200 in Central NY; Onondaga Central sends kids home from 2 schools
Update 3:45 p.m.: Power has been restored to nearly all customers in Central New York, according to National Grid’s outage map. Syracuse, N.Y. — High winds battering Central New York have left more than 1,200 without power midday Thursday. Onondaga Central School District had to close two schools...
Odd NY Traffic Light Is Only One In the World! Why Is It Different?
The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
National Weather Service Issues Wind Advisory, Lake Shore Flood Warning Today
CNY – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory, Lake Shore Flood Warning for Saturday, Dec. 3. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central New York. WIND ADVISORY:. WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 P.M. EST THIS EVENING. * WHAT…Southwest...
PennLive.com
Man dies from tree stand fall while hunting in N.Y. with his dad
Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, New York, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
informnny.com
Dec. 3-4: CitiBus’s Concert Shuttle
Watertown’s CitiBus and Paratransit Service will provide free transportation to the Northern Choral Society’s Annual Concert. The concert is a Ashbury United Methodist Church on Parker St. in Watertown and will start a 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4. The shuttle service will begin...
wwnytv.com
Tree lighting to disrupt downtown Watertown traffic
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be Friday night. It will disrupt traffic on Washington and Winslow streets in Watertown throughout the day. Starting Friday morning, on-street parking will be restricted in the 100 and 200 blocks of Washington Street. Winslow Street be...
wwnytv.com
Holiday parades take over the North Country Saturday night
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Some North Country communities took time to celebrate the Christmas holiday Saturday night. The Village of Clayton held it’s annual Christmas parade down Riverside Drive. This year’s theme was Christmas through the years. It was followed by fireworks. People could be seen lined...
$825K home in Lysander: See 111 home sales in Onondaga County
111 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Nov. 21 and Nov. 23. No sales were recorded on Nov. 24 and 25 due to the holiday. The most expensive home sold was a 3-bedroom, 3½-bath contemporary in the Town of Lysander that sold for $825,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home sits on a .88-acre waterfront lot.
Bull jumps out of trailer; closes down Midlakes school playground
Check out this video captured by Midlakes Elementary Resource Office and Principal!
UPDATE: Ontario County 911 system is back in service
The Ontario Sheriff County Office announced the 911 system is currently back in service and calls are coming in normally to the Ontario County 911 Center.
wwnytv.com
House damaged by falling tree
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A tree damaged a porch at a house on South Main Street in West Carthage Wednesday night. The tree fell on the front porch of the home around 10:30 p.m. and took down power lines going to the house. The tree also caused a...
On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
informnny.com
High wind warning issued for Jefferson County
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — After a day of relief, high winds will return to Jefferson County this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Jefferson County on Saturday as wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected. South to southeast winds will...
