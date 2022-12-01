ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

localsyr.com

Lake snow has tapered and wind is relaxing

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – There is a new snow winner east of Lake Ontario. Highmarket, in Lewis County reported between 12 and 15 inches of snow. Hello December! We started the new month on the blustery side with lake effect snow for areas north of Syracuse. Lake snow and...
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Weather alerts wind down into evening

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow continues over the Tug Hill region, where places can expect another 3 to 5 inches where the snow is the most persistent. A lake effect snow warning for those parts of Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties is scheduled to end at 7 p.m.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Copenhagen man publishes ‘Fishes of Northern NY and the Adirondacks’

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Douglas M. Carlson, a biology research associate at SUNY Potsdam, has released “Fishes of Northern New York and the Adirondacks,” a study published by Northeastern Naturalist. The 50-page illustrated booklet is a complete guide to the fish species in the region, based on...
COPENHAGEN, NY
informnny.com

High winds lead to monstrous waves, damage along Lake Ontario

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — December 1 is considered the first day of meteorological winter, which was fitting for the North Country. A lake effect snowstorm hit parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties, leading to heavy snow accumulations on the Tug Hill Plateau and high wind gusts. On Lake...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
PennLive.com

Man dies from tree stand fall while hunting in N.Y. with his dad

Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, New York, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Dec. 3-4: CitiBus’s Concert Shuttle

Watertown’s CitiBus and Paratransit Service will provide free transportation to the Northern Choral Society’s Annual Concert. The concert is a Ashbury United Methodist Church on Parker St. in Watertown and will start a 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4. The shuttle service will begin...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Tree lighting to disrupt downtown Watertown traffic

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be Friday night. It will disrupt traffic on Washington and Winslow streets in Watertown throughout the day. Starting Friday morning, on-street parking will be restricted in the 100 and 200 blocks of Washington Street. Winslow Street be...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Holiday parades take over the North Country Saturday night

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Some North Country communities took time to celebrate the Christmas holiday Saturday night. The Village of Clayton held it’s annual Christmas parade down Riverside Drive. This year’s theme was Christmas through the years. It was followed by fireworks. People could be seen lined...
CLAYTON, NY
Syracuse.com

$825K home in Lysander: See 111 home sales in Onondaga County

111 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Nov. 21 and Nov. 23. No sales were recorded on Nov. 24 and 25 due to the holiday. The most expensive home sold was a 3-bedroom, 3½-bath contemporary in the Town of Lysander that sold for $825,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home sits on a .88-acre waterfront lot.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

House damaged by falling tree

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A tree damaged a porch at a house on South Main Street in West Carthage Wednesday night. The tree fell on the front porch of the home around 10:30 p.m. and took down power lines going to the house. The tree also caused a...
CARTHAGE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
OSWEGO, NY
informnny.com

High wind warning issued for Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — After a day of relief, high winds will return to Jefferson County this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Jefferson County on Saturday as wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected. South to southeast winds will...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY

