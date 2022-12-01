Ocoee police issue Purple Alert for man missing over 2 weeks

OCOEE, Fla. — Ocoee police have issued a Purple Alert for a missing 41-year-old man.

Milton Guilliam III is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 325 pounds.

He was last seen Nov. 15 at Ocoee Reserve in the Meadow Lake subdivision.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and driving a black Toyota Solara convertible.

Anyone who knows Guilliam’s whereabouts is asked to call the Ocoee Police Department.

