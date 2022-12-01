Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Venture to Bedford’s Downtown Square this Saturday for Christmas Around the Square
BEDFORD – Bedford Revitalization Inc.’s Christmas Around the Square is prepared to make its annual return Saturday, December 3rd. Visit the Open Air Christmas Market and enjoy food from local food trucks and purchase Christmas crafts and gifts from vendors lined up on J Street between 15th and 16th streets. Some vendors will be open early in the day along with the downtown shops and restaurants, however all street vendors will be operating from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
wbiw.com
Work to resume next week on State Road 252 bridge project west of Morgantown
MORGAN CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor HIS Constructors plans to resume work next week at the S.R. 252 bridge over West Fork Crooked Creek in Morgan County. The bridge is located just over a mile west of S.R. 135 near Morgantown. As early as Monday, December 5,...
wbiw.com
Important neighborhood group grant deadlines
BLOOMINGTON – Now is the time for neighborhood groups to begin planning neighborhood improvement projects and organizing for neighborhood cleanups in anticipation of the March 2023 grant deadlines. All 2023 applications will be available on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Contact angela.vanrooy@bloomington.in.gov with questions. Learn more at: https://bton.in/ckXcr. Neighborhood Improvement...
wbiw.com
The city of Seymour gives tornado sirens to the Town of Medora
MEDORA – Thanks to the generosity of Seymour officials the Town of Medora will now have tornado sirens. During the Seymour Board of Public Works and Safety, Seymour Fire Chief Brad Lucas asked for permission to donate two sirens that were replaced in Seymour and are still in good working condition but now excess inventory to the Town of Medora.
Jasper car accident leaves $7,000 in damage to Kimbal International
A car accident on Friday night left Kimball International with $7,000 worth in damages and $10,000 in car damages.
wbiw.com
Lawrence InterFaith Endeavor 29th Annual Fantasia Christmas Auction is Saturday
BEDFORD – The Lawrence InterFaith Endeavor 29th Annual Fantasia Christmas Auction is Saturday. This auction of decorated Christmas trees, centerpieces, wreaths, gift baskets, and handmade trimmings takes place on Saturday, December 3rd. Doors open at 9 a.m. The auction will begin at 11 a.m. at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds Expo Hall located at 11265 US 50, in Bedford.
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 1, 2022
10:23 p.m. Troy Eads, 44, Bedford, domestic battery, strangulation. 3:57 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 29th Street. 4:09 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and Woodville Road. Incidents – November 30. 1:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of Q Street.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Bloomington Announces Plan for Public Safety Facilities
The City of Bloomington has announced plans for $34 million in new investments to enhance the city’s public safety facilities. The proposed improvements include buying and renovating the 64-thousand-square-foot CFC Showers building next to City Hall and relocating the police station and administrative offices for the fire and police departments. The improvements also include rebuilding Fire Station #1, remodeling Fire Station #3 and constructing a new Fire Department training and logistics center on city owned property on South Walnut Street.
wbiw.com
Odon Lighted Christmas Parade scheduled for this Monday
ODON – The Odon Lighted Christmas Parade is Monday, December 5th, at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “The Grinch”. Line-up will begin at 5:30 p.m. on John Poindexter Street. Prizes will be awarded for the best float. You can register your float by emailing odonbusinessalliance@gmail.com.
1 deputy hurt, vehicle damaged in Greene Co. pursuit
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One Monroe County Sheriff’s Sergeant was injured and had his patrol vehicle damaged in a Greene County pursuit that ended in Monroe County. At approximately 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, A Chevy Suburban driven by Cody Reeves fled Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies. Reeves reportedly drove through a yard on Lawrence Hollow […]
bcdemocrat.com
Election board approves, denies provisional ballots; 10 out of 39 ballots accepted, added to final election count
Election Day has come and gone, with ten provisional ballots being added to the final count during a Brown County Election Board meeting two weeks ago. Before provisional ballots issued at precincts were counted, four ballots that were mailed in were taken into consideration. Brown County Clerk’s Office employees had...
bcdemocrat.com
Rezone of 44.5 acres in Gnaw Bone OK’d; Nearby property seeks same rezone, discussion tabled til December
GNAW BONE — Nearly 22 years ago, 75 Gnaw Bone residents came together and opposed the rezoning request for a 44.5-acre piece of land from industrial to planned unit development (PUD). The petitioner had planned for a 64-unit, high density, manufactured home community. The Brown County Area Plan Commission...
Fire, building collapse blocks 5th Street in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. — An overnight building fire and collapse shut down a block of 5th Street in downtown Columbus Sunday morning. Firefighters reported three injuries from falls at the scene. According to the Columbus Fire Department, the fire started at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in the...
wbiw.com
Historic Preservation Commission Lecture will feature IU Professor Eric Sandweiss
BLOOMINGTON – The Historic Preservation Commission Lecture on Thursday, December 8th will feature IU Professor Eric Sandweiss. Professor Sandweiss will give a half-hour presentation at the meeting from 5 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. The event is Free and open to the public. The event will be held at the...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/2)
Anson Wagler, 27, of Loogootee, was arrested on charges of child molesting and child molesting under the age of 14. Bond was set at $100,000, and bond was posted. Cody Simmons, 29, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Writ of Attachment. No bond was set.
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Utilities issues Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 12 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Friday, December 2, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main in the Covenanter neighborhood. Water service was shut off for 12 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 3.
Franklin Community student collects blankets for deputies as senior project
A senior project turned into a wave of positivity for Franklin student, Jackson Baker, who decided to collect blankets for the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
WTHI
Man facing several charges in different counties following vehicle pursuit
GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One man is facing several charges in multiple counties following a vehicle pursuit. Greene County Sheriffs came into contact with Cody Reeves around 7 p.m. Saturday. Reeves fled the scene on Lawrence Hollow Drive and traveled northbound, eventually attempting to hit a sheriff deputy's car vehicle head-on.
Indiana State Park Hosting Holiday In the Village Event at Their Pioneer Village
Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park. From the...
WISH-TV
Man arrested after fleeing from police, striking deputy patrol vehicle in parking lot
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man who came into contact with police Saturday evening and fled, then striking a deputy patrol vehicle was arrested and is facing charges, according to Greene County Sheriff’s Department. At 6:57 p.m. two deputies came into contact with a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven...
