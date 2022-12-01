BEDFORD – Bedford Revitalization Inc.’s Christmas Around the Square is prepared to make its annual return Saturday, December 3rd. Visit the Open Air Christmas Market and enjoy food from local food trucks and purchase Christmas crafts and gifts from vendors lined up on J Street between 15th and 16th streets. Some vendors will be open early in the day along with the downtown shops and restaurants, however all street vendors will be operating from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

