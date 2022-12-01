ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

Venture to Bedford’s Downtown Square this Saturday for Christmas Around the Square

BEDFORD – Bedford Revitalization Inc.’s Christmas Around the Square is prepared to make its annual return Saturday, December 3rd. Visit the Open Air Christmas Market and enjoy food from local food trucks and purchase Christmas crafts and gifts from vendors lined up on J Street between 15th and 16th streets. Some vendors will be open early in the day along with the downtown shops and restaurants, however all street vendors will be operating from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Important neighborhood group grant deadlines

BLOOMINGTON – Now is the time for neighborhood groups to begin planning neighborhood improvement projects and organizing for neighborhood cleanups in anticipation of the March 2023 grant deadlines. All 2023 applications will be available on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Contact angela.vanrooy@bloomington.in.gov with questions. Learn more at: https://bton.in/ckXcr. Neighborhood Improvement...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

The city of Seymour gives tornado sirens to the Town of Medora

MEDORA – Thanks to the generosity of Seymour officials the Town of Medora will now have tornado sirens. During the Seymour Board of Public Works and Safety, Seymour Fire Chief Brad Lucas asked for permission to donate two sirens that were replaced in Seymour and are still in good working condition but now excess inventory to the Town of Medora.
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Lawrence InterFaith Endeavor 29th Annual Fantasia Christmas Auction is Saturday

BEDFORD – The Lawrence InterFaith Endeavor 29th Annual Fantasia Christmas Auction is Saturday. This auction of decorated Christmas trees, centerpieces, wreaths, gift baskets, and handmade trimmings takes place on Saturday, December 3rd. Doors open at 9 a.m. The auction will begin at 11 a.m. at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds Expo Hall located at 11265 US 50, in Bedford.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: December 1, 2022

10:23 p.m. Troy Eads, 44, Bedford, domestic battery, strangulation. 3:57 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 29th Street. 4:09 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and Woodville Road. Incidents – November 30. 1:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of Q Street.
BEDFORD, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Bloomington Announces Plan for Public Safety Facilities

The City of Bloomington has announced plans for $34 million in new investments to enhance the city’s public safety facilities. The proposed improvements include buying and renovating the 64-thousand-square-foot CFC Showers building next to City Hall and relocating the police station and administrative offices for the fire and police departments. The improvements also include rebuilding Fire Station #1, remodeling Fire Station #3 and constructing a new Fire Department training and logistics center on city owned property on South Walnut Street.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Odon Lighted Christmas Parade scheduled for this Monday

ODON – The Odon Lighted Christmas Parade is Monday, December 5th, at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “The Grinch”. Line-up will begin at 5:30 p.m. on John Poindexter Street. Prizes will be awarded for the best float. You can register your float by emailing odonbusinessalliance@gmail.com.
ODON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 deputy hurt, vehicle damaged in Greene Co. pursuit

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One Monroe County Sheriff’s Sergeant was injured and had his patrol vehicle damaged in a Greene County pursuit that ended in Monroe County. At approximately 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, A Chevy Suburban driven by Cody Reeves fled Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies. Reeves reportedly drove through a yard on Lawrence Hollow […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Fire, building collapse blocks 5th Street in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. — An overnight building fire and collapse shut down a block of 5th Street in downtown Columbus Sunday morning. Firefighters reported three injuries from falls at the scene. According to the Columbus Fire Department, the fire started at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in the...
COLUMBUS, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/2)

Anson Wagler, 27, of Loogootee, was arrested on charges of child molesting and child molesting under the age of 14. Bond was set at $100,000, and bond was posted. Cody Simmons, 29, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Writ of Attachment. No bond was set.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

