WECT
Carolina Beach hosts annual Island of Lights flotilla
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The waterways around Carolina Beach were filled with holiday cheer Saturday night as more than 20 decorated boats took part in the Island of Lights flotilla. The winner for Best Overall Boat went to Jeremy Vines for his “Welcome to Whoville” themed boat. Vines was...
WECT
SILVER ALERT: 90-year-old Brunswick County man may be headed toward South Carolina
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Brunswick County man. Miles Judson Hammond, 90, was last seen Friday morning at around 10 a.m. He was leaving his home in Ocean Isle Beach to go to Hardees. Hammond is...
24-year-old North Carolina man dies after being hit by pickup truck on Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 24-year-old man died after he was hit by a pickup truck early Sunday morning on Highway 31, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The Horry County Coroner’s Office said the 24-year-old was identified as De’Ron Bellamy, of Calabash, North Carolina. The incident happened at about 2:15 a.m. near […]
WECT
Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson to host Toys for Tots Holiday Ride this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 30th Annual Toys for Tots Holiday Ride is scheduled to take place Sunday, Dec. 4. The event will start at Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson at 6620 Market St. in Wilmington. According to the announcement, the ride will begin at noon. Those who would like to participate...
WECT
Columbus County home destroyed in Saturday morning fire
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County home is destroyed after a fire Saturday morning. Deputy County Fire Marshal Chase Lancaster says crews were called to the home on Gore Lake Road in the southern part of the county around 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Lancaster says no one was home at the time of the fire, but the house is considered a total loss.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Controlled burn planned for portion of New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you see smoke in northern New Hanover County over the next two weeks, it’s likely coming from a controlled burn. The burn is scheduled to run through around December 12 in the Castle Hayne area near Parsons Mill Drive and Perennial Gardens Court.
villagebhi.org
Wilmington Harbor Maintenance Project Starting Soon
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contracted with Marinex Construction to provide maintenance dredging of the Wilmington harbor inner ocean bar. Approximately 1,000,000 cubic yards of the dredged material will be placed on South Beach on Bald Head Island. The dredge Savannah arrived Wednesday afternoon and is located near Battery Island. Yesterday, Village staff had a pre-construction meeting with representatives from the Corps and Marinex Construction. If the weather cooperates, Marinex should start pumping sand on South Beach in approximately nine days.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington homeowner falls victim to ‘garden grinch’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is claiming a “garden grinch” has been at work in his yard. In the last month, he says he has become a victim of theft and vandalism. Philip Reynolds has lived at his home on Long Leaf Hills Drive from...
WECT
Remembering Percy Glaspie, a longtime groundskeeper at Cape Fear Country Club
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The sweeping fairways and luscious greens at Cape Fear Country Club have been on par for decades. And one man helped keep them that way for more than 40 years, Percy Glaspie. “He was very classy, very professional, and very well-liked,” Joey Hines, Director of Golf...
bladenonline.com
Cape Fear Mini Storage Auction
Per N.C. Statues, Section 44A-40 thru 46, Cape Fear Mini Storage has the right to take possessory lien on all of the goods stored in the following units and offer for sale at the public action as listed below. Tenant will have the opportunity to pay in full the total amount due to bring account up to date by 9:30 a.m., December 13, 2022 to keep property from auction.
WECT
MISSING: 61-year-old Sandra Jones last seen in Northchase area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who has been missing for over a week. Sandra Jones, 61, has been missing since November 23, the day before Thanksgiving. She was last seen on Enterprise Drive in the Northchase neighborhood. Jones is...
wpde.com
Three vehicle crash on Highway 31; Critical injuries reported; One person dead
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic were blocked off along Highway 31 North of International Drive and Watertower Road on Sunday after a three vehicle crash. Around 2:30 a.m.. Horry County Fire Rescue tweeted there were critical injuries and a guardrail sustained damage. According to Horry County...
Fire destroys mobile home near Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire Friday morning destroyed a mobile home near Longs, but no one was injured, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was called at 9:20 a.m. to the fire on Usher Road, south of Longs. Crews were able to quickly control the fire, but one person was displaced and […]
columbuscountynews.com
Lake Waccamaw Christmas Parade Gallery
Santa Claus is coming to Lake Waccamaw, and the annual Christmas parade is the perfect way to usher in jolly ole Saint Nick. The precession included local first responders, churches, residents, and even a few beauty queens. Mr. Eddie Pierce was this year's parade marshal. Pierce is a fan favorite...
WMBF
Coroner: Woman struck, killed by vehicle on Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle the day before Thanksgiving in North Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the crash happened in the area of Highway 17 near Ashley Loop on Nov. 23. She added the woman was trying to cross the highway when she was hit by the vehicle.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County businessman charged with State Tax Offenses
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington businessman has been arrested for alleged state tax charges filed by the NC Department of Revenue. 58-year-old Terry O’Deen is the President of Sunset Lighting Company and has been charged with seven counts of Willful Failure to File Return, Supply Information, or Pay Tax.
charlestondaily.net
Dates Announced for the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival in Little River, SC – May 20-21, 2023
Located at the Historic Little River Waterfront in Little River, SC, the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival is one of the largest festivals in the Southeast. Bring your family & friends to enjoy fresh, local seafood from a waterfront restaurant or get your favorite festival food fix. Enjoy scenic views, and live beach music, and shop for a unique souvenir or gift from a crafter.
The State Port Pilot
Paid parking driving to another milepost
After years of debate and one false start, the Town of Oak Island is poised to reach the next milestone in the long and controversial road toward paid parking in beach areas. Four companies have responded to the town’s request for proposals (RFPs) which were due November 22 which, according to a town spokesman, is sufficient to move the discussion along.
WECT
Emergency boil water advisory issued for North Channel Haven Drive, surrounding area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority announced that an emergency boil water advisory has been issued for North Channel Haven Drive and the surrounding area. Per the announcement, the following areas have been affected:. All of North Channel Haven Drive. All of Serenity Point. 114 and...
North Carolina schools receive hoax active shooter calls
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a rash of hoax school shooter calls across Georgia Wednesday, several North Carolina schools are experiencing similar threats. WSAV’s sister stations have reported on false threats to schools in Alamance, Beaufort, Bladen, Craven, Cumberland, Durham and Halifax counties on Thursday. According to the Alamance Burlington School System, one of the […]
