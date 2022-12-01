Read full article on original website
WMU Hoops Rolls to Another Doubleheader Sweep
The Winfield-Mount Union Wolves picked up another pair of convincing wins on the basketball court last night against Pekin. In the girls’ game, WMU raced out to a 17-0 lead and never looked back en route to a 49-10 victory. Three players scored in double figures for the Wolves, led by senior Bradie Buffington’s double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Melina Oepping finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, while fellow senior Keely Malone added 11 points, five boards and eight assists to help the Wolves begin the season 5-0.
WACO Works Past Wapello for Hoops Wins
The WACO Warriors got a pair of convincing home basketball wins last night against Wapello. The girls’ game saw WACO take a 16-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter and lead 28-13 at halftime. But it wouldn’t be until the second half that the Warriors would truly pull away for a 57-19 victory. A big part of that was senior Ellah Kissell exploding for 17 of her game-high 27 points in the second half. Fellow senior Grace Coble finished with 12 points, and juniors Emma Wagler and Marie Farmer added eight points each to guide the Warriors to 2-1.
Washington Girls Cruise, Boys Rally to Top Fairfield Hoops
The Washington Demon basketball teams swept a conference doubleheader last night in Fairfield. The Washington girls dominated Fairfield 62-32 to snap a 16-game losing streak to the Trojans. After trailing by as much as five in the first quarter, the Demons would outscore Fairfield 26-4 the rest of the first half and lead 30-13 at halftime, setting the tone for the rest of the night. Freshman Leighton Messinger again led Washington in scoring with 14 points and was one of four players in double figures. Senior forward Alex Murphy put up 13 points, while freshman Adalyn Long and sophomore Kendall Hinrichsen had 11 each. Demons head coach Shannon Rugg told KCII Sports that his team grinded through a game without much of a flow to still make things look pretty easy.
Area Sharp Shooters Start Archery Season Saturday at Washington
It’s the start of a new season for Washington and Mid-Prairie archers Saturday at the Washington Bullseye and 3D tournaments. The Demons are coming off of a big year that saw them finish in the top 10 at the state meet in Des Moines in both Bullseye and 3D. Johnathan Moore returns to lead the Demons after a sixth place finish in bullseye at state. A total of seven Demons finished in the top 100 at state including Allison Rees and Lane Frana. At the National tournament in Louisville, Moore finished in the top 500 of more than 2,100. The Demon Middle School ranks were led by Lily Brown finishing 150th of more than 2,000 and Blake Sheetz 254th of more than 2,300. Ryen Pepper, Johannah Halvorson, Teague Pepper, Hannah Lipski, Gabrielle Andrew, Ethan Hotchkiss, Charlee Read, Mark Chenoweth, Braydon Clough, Emma Helfrich, Nicholas Charlier, Hailey Curtis, Layne Moore, Carsten Wilson, Sophie Wittmayer, Isaiah Halvorson, Brooke Feliciano, Tate Sheetz, Chase Haskins, Jaedyn Moore and Hannah Klinzman also all competed at Nationals.
Iowa Bowl Game Projections: The final projections following Championship Week
It's the Sunday after Championship Week and we'll find out the College Football Playoff field along with where bowl eligible teams will be playing their final game of the year. Here are where multiple outlets see the Hawkeyes ending up. You can get an annual membership for 50% off. Take...
Ravens Roadtrip to Bellevue Marquette
The Hillcrest Academy boys and girls basketball teams have a trek Saturday for a non-conference doubleheader at Bellevue Marquette Catholic. The Raven girls are in search of their first win on the year, falling to 0-3 after a 51-24 loss at Highland Tuesday where Claire Withrow led the way with nine points. On the season, the Ravens score 28 points per game and give up 50, shooting 29% from the floor, 25% from long range and 69% at the line with 28 rebounds, three assists, seven steals and 27 turnovers per night. Individual leaders include Withrow at 11 points per game. Delaney Shaw is averaging nine boards, an assist and two steals.
Demons Open Conference Hoops at Fairfield on KCII
The Washington Demon basketball teams will jump into action in the Southeast Conference tonight when they travel to take on Fairfield in a doubleheader you can hear on KCII. The Washington girls will be looking to build on an impressive win in their season opener, as the Demons hit nine three pointers and hit 15 of 19 free throws in a 62-19 victory at Anamosa last week. Freshmen Adalyn Long and Leighton Messinger took leading roles in their varsity debuts, with each player scoring in double figures and combining to pour in 24 points. But Washington head coach Shannon Rugg tells KCII Sports he believes his team is just getting started.
Clark's monster night not enough as No. 10 Iowa falls at home
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Diamond Johnson and Saniya Rivers each scored 22 points to help No. 12 North Carolina State overcome a 45-point effort from Caitlin Clark and beat No. 10 Iowa 94-81 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game on Thursday night. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
Arland Bruce IV Leaving Iowa Football
Sophomore Receiver Announces He's Entering Transfer Portal
Iowa Football: Hawkeye Bowl Projections
The Iowa Hawkeyes saw their regular season come crashing down a week ago as they fell to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the season finale, presumably in retribution for their stumbling into the Big Ten Championship Game a year prior. As frustrating as the season has been and as disappointing as...
Cade McNamara is a Great Start But The Clock is Still Ticking on Kirk Ferentz
To say Thanksgiving weekend was bad for Iowa football is an understatement. First, the Hawkeyes defecated all over Kinnick Stadium embarrassed themselves in a 24-17 loss to lowly Nebraska, a defeat which cost the program a second straight Big Ten West title. Then the Cornhuskers proceeded to seemingly get their...
Iowa adds McNamara from transfer portal, loses multiple offensive players
The Iowa football program added a key player from the transfer portal on Friday, while also losing five offensive weapons throughout the week. Iowa nabbed an early win in the transfer portal on Thursday, when former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes. McNamara appeared in 20...
Howe: Can Cade McNamara Fix Iowa Offense?
Hawkeye Coaches Hoping Michigan QB Transfer Cures What Ails Attack
The Pessimist’s Guide to Iowa Football’s Offseason
You might be aware of the inspiring & exciting news Iowa secured its quarterback of the future in former Michigan Man Cade McNamara. I’m here to tell you this development is futile, because every QB that comes to this iteration of the Iowa football program turns into a pile of skin.
Rapid growth in Tiffin spurs exciting new projects in the corridor
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -What once was a small bedroom community between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City is booming. Rapid growth in Tiffin is attracting some exciting projects to the corridor. Mayor Steve Berner has lived in Tiffin since 1997 when he says there were just 500 people. ”It was...
Grand Opening at Woodlawn Cemetery Gates & Shelter Project
After a five-year process of applying for grants, approving bids, and then finally getting restoration underway, the grand opening of Woodlawn Cemetery Gates and Shelter Project is scheduled for Monday, December 5th. Join the Washington Chamber as they cut the ribbon at 3:30 at 501 W. Adams St in Washington. The beginning of this project began on May 5th, 2017, when the City Council first began looking for grants.
Osceola Driver Killed In Wrong Way I-35 Crash
An Osceola resident died of injuries resulting from a crash with a Peterbuilt truck while driving in the wrong direction on the interstate. The Iowa State Patrol reports 82 year old Larry Wayne Ross of Osceola was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at the 33-mile marker in Clarke County and while a Peterbuilt truck operated by 50 year old Alsson Battin of Rock Island, Illinois was heading northbound. Battin was unable to avoid the Ross vehicle. The vehicles struck head-on. Ross died from the injuries sustained in crash. Battin was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. The accident took place around 6:30 Thursday evening.
What’s that noise at the Arsenal?
Those loud noises coming from the Rock Island Arsenal on Thursday, December 1 may have been surprising, but they were nothing to worry about. The Arsenal fired eight rounds from ceremonial cannons on Memorial Field at 11 a.m. as part of a ceremony. They will fire seventeen rounds from the same cannons at the same […]
Christmas In Kalona Today
The long-awaited Christmas in Kalona holiday celebration returns today, with activities and events running throughout the day. Saturday morning’s slate includes pictures with live reindeer at the Kalona Public Library. The Christmas Market opens at 9 a.m. in the YMCA, with face-painting and pictures with Santa available for children.
