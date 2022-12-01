It’s the start of a new season for Washington and Mid-Prairie archers Saturday at the Washington Bullseye and 3D tournaments. The Demons are coming off of a big year that saw them finish in the top 10 at the state meet in Des Moines in both Bullseye and 3D. Johnathan Moore returns to lead the Demons after a sixth place finish in bullseye at state. A total of seven Demons finished in the top 100 at state including Allison Rees and Lane Frana. At the National tournament in Louisville, Moore finished in the top 500 of more than 2,100. The Demon Middle School ranks were led by Lily Brown finishing 150th of more than 2,000 and Blake Sheetz 254th of more than 2,300. Ryen Pepper, Johannah Halvorson, Teague Pepper, Hannah Lipski, Gabrielle Andrew, Ethan Hotchkiss, Charlee Read, Mark Chenoweth, Braydon Clough, Emma Helfrich, Nicholas Charlier, Hailey Curtis, Layne Moore, Carsten Wilson, Sophie Wittmayer, Isaiah Halvorson, Brooke Feliciano, Tate Sheetz, Chase Haskins, Jaedyn Moore and Hannah Klinzman also all competed at Nationals.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO