Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Accused of Stuffing Dead Kids in Suitcases Arrives to Face Trial in New Zealand
The 42-year-old woman charged with murdering two children and leaving them inside suitcases in a storage facility has been extradited to New Zealand to face charges.The unidentified woman, who was born in South Korea but moved to New Zealand, was arrested in September after police in New Zealand identified her through the storage facility records. “With the extradition, we hope that the truth of the case, which has garnered worldwide attention, will be revealed through the fair and strict judicial process of New Zealand,” South Korean Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon said in a statement, adding that they had provided “important...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Gang leader who set deadly honeytrap for 16-year-old can be released from jail
A jealous ex-boyfriend who led a masked and hooded gang to ambush and murder a 16-year-old boy in a honeytrap can be released from prison, the Parole Board has said.Danny McLean, now 32, lay in wait with five others armed with baseball bats and knives to kill Shakilus Townsend in Thornton Heath, south London, in 2008.The harrowing murder saw McLean’s ex-girlfriend Samantha Joseph, then 15, deliberately lead the lovestruck teenager into the deadly ambush, during which he was beaten and stabbed six times.A neighbour chased the gang away and came to Shakilus’s aid as he lay dying.Gang member Mclean was...
Chilling video shows Russian woman, 18, kidnapped by man she refused to marry
Shocking video captured the moment a Russian man kidnapped an 18-year-old woman in a medieval custom known as “bride stealing” – after she refused to marry him. Three men are seen carting off Bella Ravoyan from an apartment building in the city of Tambov and placing her inside a car that took her to the Nizhny Novgorod region, East2West reported. Her abductors have been identified by police as her rejected beau, 20-year-old Amik Shamoyan, his father, Oganes, 48, and brother Alo, 24. “Amik was in love with this girl and they kidnapped her,” an acquaintance reportedly told the local gazeta news outlet. “Bella’s father...
NYC woman Kathleen Casillo, who drove through BLM protest, says no to plea deal again
A Queens woman accused of driving her car through a Black Lives Matter protest rejected a plea deal for the second time — even though she could face up to seven years in the slammer if convicted at trial. Kathleen Casillo, 53, plowed her BMW into pedestrians in Midtown Manhattan in a caught-on-video incident in December 2020, but she has claimed she hit the pedal out of fear of an angry mob that was trying to pull her and her daughter from the car. Casillo’s lawyer told The Post she said no to a deal that would have had her plead guilty...
Man charged with murder of Ole Miss student released on bond
The man charged with first-degree murder in the case of a University of Mississippi student who has been missing since early July was released on a $250,000 bond Thursday.Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, faces a murder charge for the suspected killing of 20-year-old Jimmie “Jay” Lee, whose body has yet to be found after his July 8 disappearance. Lee was well-known in the LGBTQ community of the town of Oxford, and his disappearance sparked fear among students and residents. Herrington was arrested two weeks after Lee vanished. Lee was last seen at an apartment complex in Oxford. In August,...
White Man Who Killed Black Man for Talking to Fiancée in Bar Sentenced to 10 Years
The white man who killed a Black man in Bend, OR last year for talking to his fiancée in a bar was sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years probation on Nov. 28, according to KATU2 News. Twenty-eight-year-old Ian Cranston was found guilty on Nov. 16 of...
Alleged serial killer charged in deaths of more Indigenous women as police release image of jacket to try to identify victim
Police alleged Thursday that a Canadian man previously charged with murdering an Indigenous woman also killed three other women — two also confirmed to be Indigenous and one believed to be. Jeremy Skibicki was charged May 18 and kept in custody after the partial remains of Rebecca Contois, 24,...
'Y'all put me in this cage?': 82-year-old Alabama grandmother said she was told by police officers 'not to cry' after they arrested her for not paying her trash bill
"I was upset because I didn't know why they would come and arrest me," Martha Menefield said. "I'm just happy my grandkids weren't here to see that."
Teenager arrested as girl, 16, dies after taking drug at Exeter nightclub
A teenager has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl died after taking a drug containing an unknown substance at a nightclub in Exeter.Police were called by paramedics to Move nightclub at about 12.30am on Saturday over concerns for the girl. She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital but later died.It is understood the girl took a pill, thought to be a class A drug such as ecstasy or LSD.Devon and Cornwall Police said a number of teenagers are thought to have taken the tablets containing unknown substances and officers appealed for anyone who has also been affected...
Man jailed for murder of mother after searching for life insurance pay-outs
A man who murdered his own mother in a fire after carrying out internet searches for life insurance pay-outs has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 27 years.Andrew Wilding, 42, set fire to the flat he shared with his bedbound mother Elsie Pinder in Southend, Essex, on July 3, last year.Wilding had been the sole carer for his 66-year-old mother who had suffered a stroke.Ms Pinder died in the fire, as Wilding went to a nearby McDonald’s restaurant to buy a drink.Neighbours raised the alarm and had to evacuate the building.Wilding told police he had left a...
Alleged trafficker offered drowned migrants’ families hush money, court hears
An alleged “right-hand man” in a people-trafficking gang offered the families of migrants who drowned trying to cross the English Channel in a dinghy money to stay silent, a court has heard.Harem Ahmed Abwbaker was alleged to be one of two main figures in an organised criminal gang thought to be connected to the crossing which resulted in the deaths of more than 20 people last winter.The National Crime Agency (NCA), which has said he will face charges of the “French equivalent of manslaughter” and facilitating illegal immigration, gave the figure for the number of dead as 27 but the...
Outback Wrangler star Matt Wright charged over deadly Australia helicopter crash
Outback Wrangler star Matt Wright has been charged over a helicopter crash that killed a cast member on 28 February in Australia.Chris “Willow” Wilson was killed when the helicopter he was travelling in crashed in west Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory.The crocodile wrangler, 43, was not on board the helicopter.Wright has been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and destroying evidence.The TV star has handed himself in to a Darwin police station and denies any wrongdoing.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Manchester mayor Andy Burham jokes Matt Hancock is ‘better at Bushtucker trials than clinical trials’Tiny anteater uses zebra crossing, holding up trafficMatt Hancock's girlfriend flies to Australia to reunite with him after I'm a Celeb
Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of murdering 16-year-old boys in southeast London
Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murdering two 16-year-old boys stabbed to death just a mile apart in southeast London, police said.Kearne Solanke was knifed in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, and Charlie Bartolo was found in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday.The Metropolitan Police said a 16-year-old boy had been arrested on Tuesday and a 15-year-old boy later in the day.Both were detained on suspicion of both murders and remain in custody, the force said.Another 16-year-old boy who was arrested on Sunday, also on suspicion of both murders, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.He is due...
Former Brooklyn prosecutor cops to role in nationwide marijuana ring: feds
A disgraced former Brooklyn prosecutor has copped to federal charges that he helped run a nationwide marijuana distribution ring — including while he was still trying cases for the DA’s office. Ramy Joudeh, 36, admitted in Brooklyn federal court Thursday that he used his cell phone to help arrange for crates of marijuana to be shipped to associates in California from a New Jersey auto shop since at least 2014, federal court records reviewed by The Post show. Federal investigators said they nabbed Joudeh red-handed after he came on their radar during a probe and they tapped his phone in late winter...
CCTV captures murderer Mark Brown collecting victim’s prescriptions to cover up his tracks
CCTV footage shows murderer Mark Brown collecting his victim’s prescriptions in the aftermath of her killing.Police said he tried to “create the impression” Leah Ware was still alive by collecting medicine and using her bank card.Brown was found guilty of both Ms Ware’s murder and the murder of Alexandra Morgan six months apart in 2021 after meeting them through an escort website.Detective Chief Inspector Neil Kimber said Brown is “an exceptionally dangerous individual who poses a significant threat to women,” and he is “extremely pleased” he was convicted.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment lions escape from enclosure at Australian zooQuestion Time audience member says Tory ‘disasters’ are excuse to end private schools‘Confused and concerned’: Moment fake reporter questions police about Idaho murders
Father of boy stabbed to death in Cambridge ‘thought he would be safer there’
The father of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Cambridge has said he thought his son would be safer there, after he sent the boy away from north-west London to live with his mother.Aspiring electrical engineer Jesse Nwokejiobi died at the scene after an attack near Logan’s Meadow, a small reserve next to the River Cam, in the early hours of November 19.A post-mortem examination recorded that he died from a stab wound to his chest.Two 16-year-old boys, who were arrested at properties in south London, have been charged with his murder and appeared before Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.I...
Texas man arrested, charged with threatening Boston doctor caring for transgender children
A Texas man who authorities say threatened a Boston doctor providing care to transgender people was arrested Friday on federal charges. The suspect, identified by the U.S. Attorney's Office as 38-year-old Matthew Jordan Lindner of Humble, Texas, was charged with one count of transmitting interstate threats. He made his first appearance in a Texas courtroom Friday afternoon, and is expected to appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.
Neighbour’s shock at finding shooting and acid attack victim dead in Wigan street
A man has spoken of his “shock” after he discovered the body of his neighbour dumped on the street outside his home having been shot and doused in acid.The body of Liam Smith, 38, was discovered covered in a “potentially hazardous” substance on 24 November in Shevington, a suburb of Wigan, prompting police to issue a warning to the public.Greater Manchester Police later said they believed Mr Smith was the subject of “a fatal gunshot wound and an acid attack”.According to the Manchester Evening News (MEN), Mr Smith’s body was found opposite the home of 81-year-old Trevor Anders.Mr Anders...
"48 Hours" reports on the nearly 40-year investigation into the murder of Linda Slaten
Linda Slaten was murdered in Florida in 1981. CBS News chief investigative correspondent Jim Axelrod joins "CBS Mornings" with details on the investigation that eventually led police to a killer almost 40 years later, and a preview of his "48 Hours" report "The Betrayal of Linda Slaten."
CBS News
577K+
Followers
74K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0