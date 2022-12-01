Read full article on original website
KPBS
Lakeside resource fair provides people experiencing homelessness with legal help, other services
Jason Jaeger has been homeless for more than a decade. Like many in his position, he's accumulated legal troubles along they way. The Homeless Resource Fair in Lakeside on Friday was a step toward clearing his record and getting help with his battle against addiction. “I hope it opens doors...
KPBS
SDPD begins enforcement of sidewalk vending ordinance in Gaslamp Friday
The San Diego Police Department will begin citing violators of the city's sidewalk vending ordinance in the Gaslamp Quarter Friday, following weeks of outreach and education. The ordinance, passed by the City Council in May, permits roaming and stationary sidewalk vendor micro-businesses to use the public right of way or public property for sidewalk vending, while regulating how, when and where permitted sidewalk vendors conduct business in San Diego. However, the ordinance specifically bans sidewalk vending in the Gaslamp Quarter and other specified areas.
KPBS
'Cybersecurity incident' hits San Diego Unified computer network
The offices of San Diego Unified School District have experienced a computer-network security breach, SDUSD officials disclosed this week. District Superintendent Lamont Jackson on Thursday sent a letter to his staff and families of students attending SDUSD campuses to apprise them of what he described as a "cybersecurity incident." "After...
KPBS
Roundtable: The state of San Diego's water
This week, San Diego officials began lowering water levels at Lake Hodges to protect the dam which is undergoing repair work. What does it mean for San Diego's water situation?. Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion about the state of water in San Diego. Guests include KPBS environment reporter Erik Anderson,...
KPBS
Aging San Diego trolley cars find new life in Argentina
Dozens of old San Diego trolleys are getting a new life in South America. KPBS reporter Matt Hoffman visited the Metropolitan Transit Systems train yard and got to see how the cars will be used to expand rail service more than 6,000 miles away. Dozens of old San Diego trolley...
KPBS
San Diego's holiday event, Balboa Park December Nights, returns for two days
The 45th annual December Nights festival will begin in Balboa Park this afternoon, transforming the park into a winter wonderland with more than 1,000 performers on four stages, various activities throughout the park and more than 120 food and retail vendors. The event will run Friday from 3 to 11...
KPBS
Solar advocates rally over new rules
Solar backers rallied here and across California as utility regulators consider new rules for the solar industry. In other news, December Nights returns to all of Balboa Park Friday, after three years. Plus, Diversionary Theatre debuts Charles Ludlum’s 1984 play, “The Mystery of Irma Vep.”
KPBS
Landon Donovan steps into executive role, away from coaching for San Diego Loyal
As he calls games and offers commentary half a world away in Qatar, Landon Donovan was named Friday executive vice president of Soccer Operations for San Diego Loyal SC, while his assistant will take over coaching duties. According to a statement from the team, the move allows Donovan to focus...
