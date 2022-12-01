ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

KPBS

SDPD begins enforcement of sidewalk vending ordinance in Gaslamp Friday

The San Diego Police Department will begin citing violators of the city's sidewalk vending ordinance in the Gaslamp Quarter Friday, following weeks of outreach and education. The ordinance, passed by the City Council in May, permits roaming and stationary sidewalk vendor micro-businesses to use the public right of way or public property for sidewalk vending, while regulating how, when and where permitted sidewalk vendors conduct business in San Diego. However, the ordinance specifically bans sidewalk vending in the Gaslamp Quarter and other specified areas.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

'Cybersecurity incident' hits San Diego Unified computer network

The offices of San Diego Unified School District have experienced a computer-network security breach, SDUSD officials disclosed this week. District Superintendent Lamont Jackson on Thursday sent a letter to his staff and families of students attending SDUSD campuses to apprise them of what he described as a "cybersecurity incident." "After...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Roundtable: The state of San Diego's water

This week, San Diego officials began lowering water levels at Lake Hodges to protect the dam which is undergoing repair work. What does it mean for San Diego's water situation?. Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion about the state of water in San Diego. Guests include KPBS environment reporter Erik Anderson,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Aging San Diego trolley cars find new life in Argentina

Dozens of old San Diego trolleys are getting a new life in South America. KPBS reporter Matt Hoffman visited the Metropolitan Transit Systems train yard and got to see how the cars will be used to expand rail service more than 6,000 miles away. Dozens of old San Diego trolley...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Solar advocates rally over new rules

Solar backers rallied here and across California as utility regulators consider new rules for the solar industry. In other news, December Nights returns to all of Balboa Park Friday, after three years. Plus, Diversionary Theatre debuts Charles Ludlum’s 1984 play, “The Mystery of Irma Vep.”
SAN DIEGO, CA

