Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
WMU Hoops Rolls to Another Doubleheader Sweep
The Winfield-Mount Union Wolves picked up another pair of convincing wins on the basketball court last night against Pekin. In the girls’ game, WMU raced out to a 17-0 lead and never looked back en route to a 49-10 victory. Three players scored in double figures for the Wolves, led by senior Bradie Buffington’s double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Melina Oepping finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, while fellow senior Keely Malone added 11 points, five boards and eight assists to help the Wolves begin the season 5-0.
kciiradio.com
WACO Works Past Wapello for Hoops Wins
The WACO Warriors got a pair of convincing home basketball wins last night against Wapello. The girls’ game saw WACO take a 16-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter and lead 28-13 at halftime. But it wouldn’t be until the second half that the Warriors would truly pull away for a 57-19 victory. A big part of that was senior Ellah Kissell exploding for 17 of her game-high 27 points in the second half. Fellow senior Grace Coble finished with 12 points, and juniors Emma Wagler and Marie Farmer added eight points each to guide the Warriors to 2-1.
Iowa Bowl Game Projections: The final projections following Championship Week
It's the Sunday after Championship Week and we'll find out the College Football Playoff field along with where bowl eligible teams will be playing their final game of the year. Here are where multiple outlets see the Hawkeyes ending up. You can get an annual membership for 50% off. Take...
kciiradio.com
Hawks in Crossover Saturday at Goose Lake
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls basketball teams travel to River Valley Conference North opponent Northeast Goose Lake for a doubleheader Saturday. The Golden Hawk boys are 1-0 this year after a come-from-behind 71-66 win at Benton to open the season Tuesday. After trailing by 16 early and 12 at half the Hawks stormed back behind 23 points from Alex Bean, 20 in the second half, 16 from Dylan Henry and 10 from Camron Pickard. Mid-Prairie shot 41% from the floor and hit 12 three pointers while winning the boards by nine, dishing out 16 assists and coming away with 10 steals.
Rock Island boys fall one point shy of 100 in win over Geneseo
Rock Island boys basketball lead 28-7 after the first quarter against Geneseo at home and went on to win 99-38 over the Maple Leafs.
kciiradio.com
Washington Girls Cruise, Boys Rally to Top Fairfield Hoops
The Washington Demon basketball teams swept a conference doubleheader last night in Fairfield. The Washington girls dominated Fairfield 62-32 to snap a 16-game losing streak to the Trojans. After trailing by as much as five in the first quarter, the Demons would outscore Fairfield 26-4 the rest of the first half and lead 30-13 at halftime, setting the tone for the rest of the night. Freshman Leighton Messinger again led Washington in scoring with 14 points and was one of four players in double figures. Senior forward Alex Murphy put up 13 points, while freshman Adalyn Long and sophomore Kendall Hinrichsen had 11 each. Demons head coach Shannon Rugg told KCII Sports that his team grinded through a game without much of a flow to still make things look pretty easy.
kciiradio.com
Ravens Roadtrip to Bellevue Marquette
The Hillcrest Academy boys and girls basketball teams have a trek Saturday for a non-conference doubleheader at Bellevue Marquette Catholic. The Raven girls are in search of their first win on the year, falling to 0-3 after a 51-24 loss at Highland Tuesday where Claire Withrow led the way with nine points. On the season, the Ravens score 28 points per game and give up 50, shooting 29% from the floor, 25% from long range and 69% at the line with 28 rebounds, three assists, seven steals and 27 turnovers per night. Individual leaders include Withrow at 11 points per game. Delaney Shaw is averaging nine boards, an assist and two steals.
kciiradio.com
Area Sharp Shooters Start Archery Season Saturday at Washington
It’s the start of a new season for Washington and Mid-Prairie archers Saturday at the Washington Bullseye and 3D tournaments. The Demons are coming off of a big year that saw them finish in the top 10 at the state meet in Des Moines in both Bullseye and 3D. Johnathan Moore returns to lead the Demons after a sixth place finish in bullseye at state. A total of seven Demons finished in the top 100 at state including Allison Rees and Lane Frana. At the National tournament in Louisville, Moore finished in the top 500 of more than 2,100. The Demon Middle School ranks were led by Lily Brown finishing 150th of more than 2,000 and Blake Sheetz 254th of more than 2,300. Ryen Pepper, Johannah Halvorson, Teague Pepper, Hannah Lipski, Gabrielle Andrew, Ethan Hotchkiss, Charlee Read, Mark Chenoweth, Braydon Clough, Emma Helfrich, Nicholas Charlier, Hailey Curtis, Layne Moore, Carsten Wilson, Sophie Wittmayer, Isaiah Halvorson, Brooke Feliciano, Tate Sheetz, Chase Haskins, Jaedyn Moore and Hannah Klinzman also all competed at Nationals.
kciiradio.com
Sigourney-Keota Claims 3 Wrestling Dual Wins
It was an excellent start to the season for Sigourney-Keota wrestling, as the Cobras cruised to a trio of dual victories in their home triangular last night. SK knocked off Baxter 51-23 before defeating Cardinal 60-12 and Montezuma 54-15. The night was particularly good to senior Jack Clarahan, who won...
KCJJ
More Hawkeye football players hit transfer portal
Two more Iowa football players have hit the transfer portal. On Friday wide receiver Keagan Johnson and running back Gavin Williams announced they would be entering the portal. They join quarterback Alex Padilla, wide receiver Arland Bruce IV and offensive lineman Josh Volk…all of whom announced their intentions to enter the portal earlier this week.
Iowa Tips Off Challenging Week with Momentum
Hawkeyes Have Succeeded Against Top 25 Teams Last 5 Years
Even After McNamara News, Another Iowa WR Hits the Portal
Yet another Iowa Hawkeye has entered the transfer portal. As he announced on Twitter this morning, Arland Bruce IV, one of Iowa's most versatile playmakers and their second-most productive wide receiver in 2022, is moving on. The news comes after scholarship players quarterback Alex Padilla, fellow wide receiver Keagan Johnson,...
Iowa adds McNamara from transfer portal, loses multiple offensive players
The Iowa football program added a key player from the transfer portal on Friday, while also losing five offensive weapons throughout the week. Iowa nabbed an early win in the transfer portal on Thursday, when former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes. McNamara appeared in 20...
goiowaawesome.com
Cade McNamara is a Great Start But The Clock is Still Ticking on Kirk Ferentz
To say Thanksgiving weekend was bad for Iowa football is an understatement. First, the Hawkeyes defecated all over Kinnick Stadium embarrassed themselves in a 24-17 loss to lowly Nebraska, a defeat which cost the program a second straight Big Ten West title. Then the Cornhuskers proceeded to seemingly get their...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football: Hawkeye Bowl Projections
The Iowa Hawkeyes saw their regular season come crashing down a week ago as they fell to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the season finale, presumably in retribution for their stumbling into the Big Ten Championship Game a year prior. As frustrating as the season has been and as disappointing as...
blackheartgoldpants.com
The Pessimist’s Guide to Iowa Football’s Offseason
You might be aware of the inspiring & exciting news Iowa secured its quarterback of the future in former Michigan Man Cade McNamara. I’m here to tell you this development is futile, because every QB that comes to this iteration of the Iowa football program turns into a pile of skin.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf High alum wins new scholarship
Bettendorf High alum and University of Northern Iowa graduate student Eboni Springfield is the first recipient of a $2,000 scholarship from Strategic America (SA), an integrated marketing agency headquartered in West Des Moines. The company is led by brothers and UNI alums Mike and John Schreurs. The new scholarship was...
Mississippi Valley Fair announces Jordan Davis as grandstand act, tickets on sale Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday, the Mississippi Valley Fair announced one of the three remaining grandstand acts for the fair's 2023 rendition, the fair announced via their Facebook page. Country music star Jordan Davis will perform at the fair on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Limp Bizkit, Sam Hunt, HARDY and...
us1049quadcities.com
Eastern Iowa Community College Closes Muscatine Campus Due To Threat
Students, professors, and staff were told to leave the campus of Muscatine Community College on Wednesday due to a threat to the campus. Officials from MCC and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges have yet to say what the threat is but as of now, the Muscatine Campus remains closed. In a...
Comments / 0