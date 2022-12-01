Read full article on original website
Bill Belichick reveals why Patriots waved white flag, refused to use timeouts late vs. Bills
After kicking a field goal late in the fourth quarter, the New England Patriots found themselves trailing the Buffalo Bills by 14 points. New England attempted an onside kick, but Gabe Davis recovered it with ease giving Buffalo the ball with 1:53 remaining. The Patriots still had all three timeouts in their pocket so stopping the clock would not have been an issue for the team if they wanted to do so.
Bills defense causes Patriots’ Mac Jones to throw expletive-filled tantrum in loss on Thursday night
Foxborough, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was frustrated in the fourth quarter against a Buffalo Bills defense that held him under 200 yards passing for the game. At one point late in the game, Jones came off the field and yelled out: “Throw the fu----- ball....
An unshaven Josh Allen admits he took deal with Gillette in part to troll Patriots
After the Buffalo Bills wrapped things up at Gillette Stadium with a 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots, quarterback Josh Allen broke some news on the post-game Amazon Prime desk. Former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick complemented Allen’s beard and asked if he was starting his playoff look early. Allen...
Pending Bills free agent willing to do ‘whatever I gotta do to stay in Buffalo’
If you need a reminder of how good the culture is in Buffalo, Rodger Saffold gave you one on Saturday morning. The Buffalo Bills’ starting left guard took to social media and let his desire to continue playing in Buffalo be known publicly. He wrote on Twitter, “I’ll do whatever I gotta do to stay in Buffalo.”
Patriots fans trash Bill Belichick & Mac Jones following Bills loss: ‘His a-- should be out the door!’ (Listen)
New England Patriots fans are coming to the realization that the days of their dynasty are long gone. After close to two decades of dominance in the AFC East, New England finds themselves in a new spot, alone in last place, in the division. On the morning following the Patriots...
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
Where do Bills stand in AFC after Chiefs, Dolphins lose on Sunday?
The Buffalo Bills entered Sunday’s slate of games in the no. 2 seed in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chief, but things look a lot different at the end of the day. Buffalo now sits atop the AFC after the Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last season’s AFC title game. The Bengals beats the Chiefs, 27-24, to drop Kansas City to 9-3 on the season and into a tie with the Bills, who improved to 9-3 with a win over the New England Patriots on Thursday.
How to watch New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders: NFL Week 13 time, TV channel, live stream
The New York Giants host the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium for NFL Week 13 on Sunday, December 4 (12/4/2022) at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast at 1 p.m. ET on local FOX networks, and can be streamed live with free trials of fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. Check the coverage map to see if the game will air in your market.
Blackhawks vs. Islanders prediction, picks and odds for Sunday, 12/4
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Islanders’ home NHL game against the Blackhawks on Sunday night is more interesting than it might have looked a few days ago. Chicago has struggled all season and is just 7-12-4, but enters this game after snapping an eight-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Rangers on Saturday.
College Football Playoff set: Underdog Ohio State, relieved TCU, and Alabama’s unsuccessful case to make it
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are reacting to the field of Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State moments after the College Football Playoff announcement Sunday afternoon. Among the topics:. Was the case for No. 5 Alabama ever real?. Was the...
