Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Sunday features just five NHL games, but one of which is the New York Islanders looking to increase their positioning in the Metro Division against the Chicago Blackhawks. You can sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook to take full advantage of the matchup while also claiming their newest sign-up bonus. All new customers can claim a No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 to use on any sport.

ELMONT, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO