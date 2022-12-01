ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Bill Belichick reveals why Patriots waved white flag, refused to use timeouts late vs. Bills

After kicking a field goal late in the fourth quarter, the New England Patriots found themselves trailing the Buffalo Bills by 14 points. New England attempted an onside kick, but Gabe Davis recovered it with ease giving Buffalo the ball with 1:53 remaining. The Patriots still had all three timeouts in their pocket so stopping the clock would not have been an issue for the team if they wanted to do so.
Where do Bills stand in AFC after Chiefs, Dolphins lose on Sunday?

The Buffalo Bills entered Sunday’s slate of games in the no. 2 seed in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chief, but things look a lot different at the end of the day. Buffalo now sits atop the AFC after the Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last season’s AFC title game. The Bengals beats the Chiefs, 27-24, to drop Kansas City to 9-3 on the season and into a tie with the Bills, who improved to 9-3 with a win over the New England Patriots on Thursday.
How to watch New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders: NFL Week 13 time, TV channel, live stream

The New York Giants host the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium for NFL Week 13 on Sunday, December 4 (12/4/2022) at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast at 1 p.m. ET on local FOX networks, and can be streamed live with free trials of fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. Check the coverage map to see if the game will air in your market.
Blackhawks vs. Islanders prediction, picks and odds for Sunday, 12/4

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Islanders’ home NHL game against the Blackhawks on Sunday night is more interesting than it might have looked a few days ago. Chicago has struggled all season and is just 7-12-4, but enters this game after snapping an eight-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Rangers on Saturday.
