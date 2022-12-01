Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Russia Investing Large Amount of Its Military Might in Ukraine’s Bakhmut
Russia is investing a large amount of its “over all military effort and firepower,” the British Defense Ministry said Saturday, along a “15km sector of entrenched front line around the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut” in Ukraine. “Russia has prioritized Bakhmut as its main offensive effort...
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Voice of America
EU Chief Says Bloc Must Act Over US Climate Plan 'Distortions'
Brussels — EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday the bloc must act to address "distortions" created by Washington's $430-billion plan to spur climate-friendly technologies in the United States. The European Union must "take action to rebalance the playing field where the IRA [Inflation Reduction Act] or other...
Voice of America
Zelenskyy: G7 Oil Price Cap a Half-Measure, Won’t Stop Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said capping the price of Russian seaborne oil at $60 a barrel is not aggressive enough to squeeze the Russian economy that funds its invasion in Ukraine. The price cap was agreed to by Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States, and the European Union, but...
Voice of America
Russia's War on Ukraine ‘Barbaric,’ Western Powers Say
Western powers have labeled Russia’s ongoing war in neighboring Ukraine as barbaric. With the cold of winter setting in, the Kremlin appears to be increasing attacks on critical Ukrainian infrastructure. Western powers looked to fight back on Russian oil exports, but Moscow has rejected those efforts. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Voice of America
US Designates Iran, China as Countries of Concern Over Religious Freedom
WASHINGTON — The United States on Friday designated China, Iran and Russia, among others, as countries of particular concern under the Religious Freedom Act over severe violations, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. In a statement, Blinken said those designated as countries of particular concern, which also include...
Voice of America
Ukrainian Embassies Receive ‘Bloody’ Packages
Several of Ukraine’s embassies and consulates in Europe have received bloody packages containing animals’ eyes. Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Oleg Nikolenko, said the packages had been delivered to embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy. General consulates in Naples and Kraków, and the consulate in...
Voice of America
Biden's Reaction to Unrest in China, Iran, Questioned by Critics
With major street protests erupting in Iran and China in recent weeks, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is facing questions about its response to the unrest roiling two of the most significant U.S. adversaries. To date, the administration's responses to events in both China and Iran have been mostly measured,...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Dec. 4
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST. 6:28 p.m.: There is no prospect of a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine, according to Irina Scherbakova, one of the co-founders of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Russian rights organization Memorial, Agence France-Presse reported.
Voice of America
Concern Rises as New Turkish Media Law Squeezes Dissent
A new law gives Turkey fresh ammunition to censor the media and silence dissent ahead of elections in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to prolong his two decades in office, journalists and activists say. Since 2014, when Erdogan became president, tens of thousands of people, from high-school teens to...
Voice of America
Detained American in Russia Makes Contact With Family
The brother of American Paul Whelan, who has been detained in Russia since 2018 after being convicted on espionage charges in 2020, says the former U.S. Marine telephoned his parents from Russia early Friday, the first contact in more than a week. In a statement emailed to media outlets, David...
Voice of America
Iran Security Reports 200 Dead in Protests; Iran's President Hails 'Freedoms'
Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Iran President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday hailed Iran's Islamic Republic as a guarantor of rights and freedoms, defending the ruling system amid a crackdown on anti-government protests that the United Nations says has cost more than 300 lives. A top state security body meanwhile...
Voice of America
Islamic State Group Claims Attack on Pakistan’s Top Diplomat in Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD — The Islamic State group said Saturday it was responsible for a Friday assassination attempt on Pakistan’s chief diplomat in Afghanistan amid renewed U.S. concerns the country's Taliban rulers are not able to tackle the terrorist threat. Officials said Pakistani Chargé d’affaires Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani was on a...
Voice of America
Global Media Watchdog Condemns Taliban Ban on VOA, RFE/RL Broadcasts
Washington / islamabad — The Committee to Protect Journalists has condemned the Afghan Taliban’s decision to ban FM transmissions of two U.S.-funded news media and urged an immediate resumption of their broadcasts. The Islamist Taliban government’s ban went into effect December 1. A day earlier, the Taliban’s Ministry...
Voice of America
Russian Public Support Dropping for War on Ukraine – British Defense Ministry
The British Defense Ministry says a recent poll shows Russian public support for the war on Ukraine is dropping. In its Sunday morning intelligence update the ministry said an independent Russian media outlet has claimed access to data collected by Russia’s Federal Protective Service that indicates 55% of Russians favor peace talks with Ukraine, while only 25% say they support continuing the war. In April 2022 some 80% of Russians were reported as supporting the invasion of Ukraine.
Voice of America
China Blames Foreigners for Inciting Protests
NEW DELHI — China’s rulers are accusing "hostile forces," including foreigners, of inciting street demonstrations in more than three dozen Chinese cities and many more universities in the biggest domestic political challenge for Beijing since 1989's Tiananmen Square protests. At stake is the legitimacy of the ruling Chinese...
Voice of America
Iran Executes 4 Convicted of Cooperating With Israel, State Media Says
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Iran on Sunday executed four men convicted of cooperating with Israel's spy agency Mossad, Iranian state media reported. The Islamic Republic has long accused arch-enemy Israel of carrying out covert operations on its soil. Tehran has recently accused Israeli and Western intelligence services of plotting a civil war in Iran, which is now gripped by some of the biggest anti-government protests since its 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Voice of America
Killed Islamic State Leader Had Previous Run-In With US
Washington — The United States was able to quickly confirm the death of the Islamic State's leader in southern Syria this past October because it had his DNA and other biometric data on file from an encounter with him from long before he took the helm of the terror group.
Voice of America
Herzog Becomes First Israeli President to Visit Bahrain
Manama, Bahrain — Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Bahrain on Sunday on the first trip by an Israeli head of state to the small Gulf kingdom, following the normalization of relations in 2020. Herzog, whose role is largely ceremonial, met with King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa and Crown Prince...
