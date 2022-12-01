ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Voice of America

Russia Investing Large Amount of Its Military Might in Ukraine’s Bakhmut

Russia is investing a large amount of its “over all military effort and firepower,” the British Defense Ministry said Saturday, along a “15km sector of entrenched front line around the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut” in Ukraine. “Russia has prioritized Bakhmut as its main offensive effort...
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Voice of America

EU Chief Says Bloc Must Act Over US Climate Plan 'Distortions'

Brussels — EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday the bloc must act to address "distortions" created by Washington's $430-billion plan to spur climate-friendly technologies in the United States. The European Union must "take action to rebalance the playing field where the IRA [Inflation Reduction Act] or other...
WASHINGTON STATE
Voice of America

Zelenskyy: G7 Oil Price Cap a Half-Measure, Won’t Stop Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said capping the price of Russian seaborne oil at $60 a barrel is not aggressive enough to squeeze the Russian economy that funds its invasion in Ukraine. The price cap was agreed to by Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States, and the European Union, but...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Voice of America

Russia's War on Ukraine ‘Barbaric,’ Western Powers Say

Western powers have labeled Russia’s ongoing war in neighboring Ukraine as barbaric. With the cold of winter setting in, the Kremlin appears to be increasing attacks on critical Ukrainian infrastructure. Western powers looked to fight back on Russian oil exports, but Moscow has rejected those efforts. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Voice of America

US Designates Iran, China as Countries of Concern Over Religious Freedom

WASHINGTON — The United States on Friday designated China, Iran and Russia, among others, as countries of particular concern under the Religious Freedom Act over severe violations, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. In a statement, Blinken said those designated as countries of particular concern, which also include...
WASHINGTON STATE
Voice of America

Ukrainian Embassies Receive ‘Bloody’ Packages

Several of Ukraine’s embassies and consulates in Europe have received bloody packages containing animals’ eyes. Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Oleg Nikolenko, said the packages had been delivered to embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy. General consulates in Naples and Kraków, and the consulate in...
Voice of America

Biden's Reaction to Unrest in China, Iran, Questioned by Critics

With major street protests erupting in Iran and China in recent weeks, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is facing questions about its response to the unrest roiling two of the most significant U.S. adversaries. To date, the administration's responses to events in both China and Iran have been mostly measured,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Dec. 4

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST. 6:28 p.m.: There is no prospect of a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine, according to Irina Scherbakova, one of the co-founders of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Russian rights organization Memorial, Agence France-Presse reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Voice of America

Concern Rises as New Turkish Media Law Squeezes Dissent

A new law gives Turkey fresh ammunition to censor the media and silence dissent ahead of elections in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to prolong his two decades in office, journalists and activists say. Since 2014, when Erdogan became president, tens of thousands of people, from high-school teens to...
Voice of America

Detained American in Russia Makes Contact With Family

The brother of American Paul Whelan, who has been detained in Russia since 2018 after being convicted on espionage charges in 2020, says the former U.S. Marine telephoned his parents from Russia early Friday, the first contact in more than a week. In a statement emailed to media outlets, David...
MICHIGAN STATE
Voice of America

Iran Security Reports 200 Dead in Protests; Iran's President Hails 'Freedoms'

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Iran President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday hailed Iran's Islamic Republic as a guarantor of rights and freedoms, defending the ruling system amid a crackdown on anti-government protests that the United Nations says has cost more than 300 lives. A top state security body meanwhile...
Voice of America

Islamic State Group Claims Attack on Pakistan’s Top Diplomat in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD — The Islamic State group said Saturday it was responsible for a Friday assassination attempt on Pakistan’s chief diplomat in Afghanistan amid renewed U.S. concerns the country's Taliban rulers are not able to tackle the terrorist threat. Officials said Pakistani Chargé d’affaires Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani was on a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Voice of America

Global Media Watchdog Condemns Taliban Ban on VOA, RFE/RL Broadcasts

Washington / islamabad — The Committee to Protect Journalists has condemned the Afghan Taliban’s decision to ban FM transmissions of two U.S.-funded news media and urged an immediate resumption of their broadcasts. The Islamist Taliban government’s ban went into effect December 1. A day earlier, the Taliban’s Ministry...
WASHINGTON STATE
Voice of America

Russian Public Support Dropping for War on Ukraine – British Defense Ministry

The British Defense Ministry says a recent poll shows Russian public support for the war on Ukraine is dropping. In its Sunday morning intelligence update the ministry said an independent Russian media outlet has claimed access to data collected by Russia’s Federal Protective Service that indicates 55% of Russians favor peace talks with Ukraine, while only 25% say they support continuing the war. In April 2022 some 80% of Russians were reported as supporting the invasion of Ukraine.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Voice of America

China Blames Foreigners for Inciting Protests

NEW DELHI — China’s rulers are accusing "hostile forces," including foreigners, of inciting street demonstrations in more than three dozen Chinese cities and many more universities in the biggest domestic political challenge for Beijing since 1989's Tiananmen Square protests. At stake is the legitimacy of the ruling Chinese...
Voice of America

Iran Executes 4 Convicted of Cooperating With Israel, State Media Says

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Iran on Sunday executed four men convicted of cooperating with Israel's spy agency Mossad, Iranian state media reported. The Islamic Republic has long accused arch-enemy Israel of carrying out covert operations on its soil. Tehran has recently accused Israeli and Western intelligence services of plotting a civil war in Iran, which is now gripped by some of the biggest anti-government protests since its 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Voice of America

Killed Islamic State Leader Had Previous Run-In With US

Washington — The United States was able to quickly confirm the death of the Islamic State's leader in southern Syria this past October because it had his DNA and other biometric data on file from an encounter with him from long before he took the helm of the terror group.
WASHINGTON STATE
Voice of America

Herzog Becomes First Israeli President to Visit Bahrain

Manama, Bahrain — Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Bahrain on Sunday on the first trip by an Israeli head of state to the small Gulf kingdom, following the normalization of relations in 2020. Herzog, whose role is largely ceremonial, met with King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa and Crown Prince...

