chathamstartribune.com
A mission for recording moments, events
Stavros “Stabby” Calos died in 2014 and after that, his widow, Margaret, decided to make the basement off-limits. The basement of the cozy log cabin, now within the city limits of Danville, contained Stabby’s darkroom and thousands of photographs dating back to the early 1960s. The black and white and color pictures, stored in plastic totes, captured myriad moments in the lives of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents— as well as the city itself.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Skill games hearing slated Monday in Greensville County
On June 21, 2021, Emporia businessman Hermie Sadler and his legal team filed a lawsuit against then-Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, and Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority over a law, Senate Bill 971, that went into effect July 1, 2021, banning skill games.
theunionstar.com
Brookneal Lions name Richard Holt 2022 Citizen of the Year
The Brookneal Lions Club proudly presented the 20th annual Brookneal Lions Citizenship Award on Thursday, November 17, to Richard Holt of Brookneal. Holt is a native of Brookneal and retired as an investigator after 34 years with the Virginia State Police. Many other agents throughout Virginia know him as “Spider Holt.” Richard has been a member of Staunton River Masonic Lodge since 1996 and is also an active member of Fellowship Community Church.
North Carolina schools receive hoax active shooter calls
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a rash of hoax school shooter calls across Georgia Wednesday, several North Carolina schools are experiencing similar threats. WSAV’s sister stations have reported on false threats to schools in Alamance, Beaufort, Bladen, Craven, Cumberland, Durham and Halifax counties on Thursday. According to the Alamance Burlington School System, one of the […]
chathamstartribune.com
Danville celebrates Christmas with Rotary parade
The Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade will take place December 4 at 5 p.m. This year’s theme, “Christmas Around the World,” will be bringing holiday cheer to all of the River District. The Blue & Gold Marching Machine of North Carolina A&T University, sponsored by Caesars Virginia, will...
WBTM
Sovah-Health Danville Nurse Honored for Extraordinary Effort
Mikayla Morris, RN of Sovah Health – Danville was honored today with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. Mikayla works on the medical-surgical unit at Sovah Health – Danville and...
warrenrecord.com
Turkeys donated to local residents
Over 300 turkeys were donated to Warren County citizens on Sunday, Nov. 20, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. The holiday Turkey Drive-Thru was held in the Mag’s Marketplace parking lot, representing a collaborative effort between the Wilcox Foundation, Whole Med LLC, and local community partners RH Greene Funeral Home, The Brotherhood, MLKing Committee, and the Emancipation Proclamation Committee.
Durham high school among 8 across NC receiving hoax active shooter calls in 1 day
Fayetteville, Burlington, Roanoke Rapids, Elizabethtown and now Durham have each been the targets of multiple high school active shooter hoax calls on Thursday morning, according to law enforcement and school officials.
ncconstructionnews.com
Construction on $180 million clinic set for 2023 in Wake County
Construction is expected to begin early next year on a new health care facility in Wake County for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. California-based Gantry has secured $180 million in financing for the development of a 250,000-sq. ft. medical office facility in Garner. The clinic will be leased to the VA through a long-term agreement.
WSET
Crash at the intersection of 460 in Concord: Firefighters
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Friday. This incident happened at the intersection of 460 and Oxford Furnace. Units arrived to find one vehicle in the guardrail of the westbound lane, firefighters said. There were no entrapment or...
WDBJ7.com
Christmas on the Plaza to return to River District
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The River District Association in Danville is hosting Christmas on the Plaza again this year. Christmas on the Plaza will take place on Main Street Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Park Avenue Elementary School students will light the Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m. and...
WSET
Fire destroys Campbell Co. home
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Dozens of crews from Campbell County, Concord and Rustburg fire departments worked to get a blaze under control at a house in Campbell County early Friday morning. According to authorities, the fire happened at a home in the 100 block of Clover Lane. No...
thenewsprogress.com
Holiday cheer begins sweeping through Mecklenburg
Holiday time is officially upon Mecklenburg County. There are several Grand Tree illuminations, Christmas parades, and other fun holiday celebrations for you to pencil in to your schedule this month!. Boydton will host its Annual Grand Illumination Monday, December 5 at 5:30p.m. on the Courthouse Square. There will be live...
U.S. 401 project seeks Wake, Harnett County residents’ input
The U.S. 401 Corridor Study Team is seeking input on potential alignment options for the future highway.
Nearly 1 year later, Rocky Mount family honors man killed in QVC plant fire
December 18 marks the one year anniversary since the massive QVC distribution fire that killed a young man and left thousands without jobs.
WDBJ7.com
Former Lou’s Antiques building in Danville will soon be demolished and redeveloped
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Industrial Development Authority is in the process of redeveloping the former Lou’s Antiques building on Main Street. The building will soon be demolished due to foundational damage and having no historic ties to the River District. “It just sticks out as this out-of-place...
WSLS
Quiet and cool through Monday, but we’re tracking when showers return
ROANOKE, Va. – A cold front was the big weather-maker Saturday as it sent rain and strong breezes our way. The front is now east of the region and high pressure is replacing it from the west. That means sunnier, but also cooler weather for your Sunday. We’re forecasting...
shoredailynews.com
Autopsy finds Eastern Shore Driver Killed in NC crash was drunk; missing woman not found
According to an article in the Herald Sun in Durham North Carolina, and the Roanoke Times, a Virginia truck driver was at four times the legal limit for being impaired when he crashed his tractor-trailer rig into an Orange County, N.C., bridge in September, according to an autopsy released Wednesday.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville City Council mulls union resolution
=Danville leaders will wait before voting on a resolution that has union organizers crying “foul.”. The resolution would prohibit the city from participating in collective bargaining with workers and also prevent the city from recognizing any union formed by public workers. Dale McCray, lead organizer with the International Brotherhood...
Questions linger as mom now missing for 2 months after Orange County I-85 crash
The family of Alyssa Taylor said it has been two months since they last heard from her.
