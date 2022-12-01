ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, VA

chathamstartribune.com

A mission for recording moments, events

Stavros “Stabby” Calos died in 2014 and after that, his widow, Margaret, decided to make the basement off-limits. The basement of the cozy log cabin, now within the city limits of Danville, contained Stabby’s darkroom and thousands of photographs dating back to the early 1960s. The black and white and color pictures, stored in plastic totes, captured myriad moments in the lives of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents— as well as the city itself.
DANVILLE, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Skill games hearing slated Monday in Greensville County

On June 21, 2021, Emporia businessman Hermie Sadler and his legal team filed a lawsuit against then-Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, and Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority over a law, Senate Bill 971, that went into effect July 1, 2021, banning skill games.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
theunionstar.com

Brookneal Lions name Richard Holt 2022 Citizen of the Year

The Brookneal Lions Club proudly presented the 20th annual Brookneal Lions Citizenship Award on Thursday, November 17, to Richard Holt of Brookneal. Holt is a native of Brookneal and retired as an investigator after 34 years with the Virginia State Police. Many other agents throughout Virginia know him as “Spider Holt.” Richard has been a member of Staunton River Masonic Lodge since 1996 and is also an active member of Fellowship Community Church.
BROOKNEAL, VA
WSAV News 3

North Carolina schools receive hoax active shooter calls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a rash of hoax school shooter calls across Georgia Wednesday, several North Carolina schools are experiencing similar threats. WSAV’s sister stations have reported on false threats to schools in Alamance, Beaufort, Bladen, Craven, Cumberland, Durham and Halifax counties on Thursday. According to the Alamance Burlington School System, one of the […]
DURHAM, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Danville celebrates Christmas with Rotary parade

The Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade will take place December 4 at 5 p.m. This year’s theme, “Christmas Around the World,” will be bringing holiday cheer to all of the River District. The Blue & Gold Marching Machine of North Carolina A&T University, sponsored by Caesars Virginia, will...
DANVILLE, VA
WBTM

Sovah-Health Danville Nurse Honored for Extraordinary Effort

Mikayla Morris, RN of Sovah Health – Danville was honored today with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. Mikayla works on the medical-surgical unit at Sovah Health – Danville and...
DANVILLE, VA
warrenrecord.com

Turkeys donated to local residents

Over 300 turkeys were donated to Warren County citizens on Sunday, Nov. 20, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. The holiday Turkey Drive-Thru was held in the Mag’s Marketplace parking lot, representing a collaborative effort between the Wilcox Foundation, Whole Med LLC, and local community partners RH Greene Funeral Home, The Brotherhood, MLKing Committee, and the Emancipation Proclamation Committee.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

Construction on $180 million clinic set for 2023 in Wake County

Construction is expected to begin early next year on a new health care facility in Wake County for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. California-based Gantry has secured $180 million in financing for the development of a 250,000-sq. ft. medical office facility in Garner. The clinic will be leased to the VA through a long-term agreement.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WSET

Crash at the intersection of 460 in Concord: Firefighters

CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Friday. This incident happened at the intersection of 460 and Oxford Furnace. Units arrived to find one vehicle in the guardrail of the westbound lane, firefighters said. There were no entrapment or...
CONCORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Christmas on the Plaza to return to River District

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The River District Association in Danville is hosting Christmas on the Plaza again this year. Christmas on the Plaza will take place on Main Street Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Park Avenue Elementary School students will light the Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m. and...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Fire destroys Campbell Co. home

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Dozens of crews from Campbell County, Concord and Rustburg fire departments worked to get a blaze under control at a house in Campbell County early Friday morning. According to authorities, the fire happened at a home in the 100 block of Clover Lane. No...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
thenewsprogress.com

Holiday cheer begins sweeping through Mecklenburg

Holiday time is officially upon Mecklenburg County. There are several Grand Tree illuminations, Christmas parades, and other fun holiday celebrations for you to pencil in to your schedule this month!. Boydton will host its Annual Grand Illumination Monday, December 5 at 5:30p.m. on the Courthouse Square. There will be live...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville City Council mulls union resolution

=Danville leaders will wait before voting on a resolution that has union organizers crying “foul.”. The resolution would prohibit the city from participating in collective bargaining with workers and also prevent the city from recognizing any union formed by public workers. Dale McCray, lead organizer with the International Brotherhood...
DANVILLE, VA

