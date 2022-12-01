ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

suburbanchicagoland.com

Cook County Treasurer analysis shows dramatic tax increases in Latino wards

Cook County Treasurer analysis shows dramatic tax increases in Latino wards. Cook County property tax analysis: Latino wards see dramatic increases; new state law, reassessments and controversial TIF funds result in higher taxes for most property owners. As property tax bills land in Cook County mailboxes over the coming days,...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Axios Chicago

Why Chicago's property tax bills are so high

Source: Cook County Treasurer; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals The Cook County Treasurer's Office released a scathing report this morning explaining why property tax bills have gone through the roof.Why it matters: The report says Chicago homeowners' median tax bill went up nearly 8% since 2020. Many residents already felt the sticker shock when bills went online in November, but others haven't yet seen them. The bills are being mailed to homeowners today. The intrigue: In stark contrast to Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi's promise during election season, most residential properties saw tax increases — while most commercial properties saw decreases....
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

$12 million mixed-income development nears completion

Public officials and members of the media were invited to walk through the construction site of a new mixed-income development as it near completion after five years. “This is a good day,” Mayor Daniel Biss said, lauding the project’s affordable housing provisions. “We want people here,” he said, referencing the site’s previously underused nature.
EVANSTON, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Oak Lawn officials say pension relief will not hinder homeowners

Oak Lawn Village Manager Tom Phelan said the finances of homeowners need to be addressed while paying off pension deficits. Phelan said during the Oak Lawn Village Board meeting on November 22 that making budget adjustments for next year has to keep residents in mind due to rising inflation. “We...
OAK LAWN, IL
WSPY NEWS

No tax property increase for Montgomery residents while restaurant told to return to drawing board

One agenda item received a go while another was turned down by the Montgomery Village Board this week. In regards to the village’s property tax levy, it appears that the village board is headed to a zero percent increase after a first reading was met without board discussion or residents appearing at the public hearing, or through zoom, and emailed comments.
MONTGOMERY, IL
multihousingnews.com

Hudson Valley Acquires Chicago Affordable Housing

The firm plans extensive improvements to the assets, which comprise four century-old buildings. Hudson Valley Property Group has expanded its affordable housing presence into Chicago with the acquisition of the 155-unit Drexel Court & Lake Park East. The firm acquired the property from I’m Abe Froman LLC, Jason Bordainick, co-founder & managing director of HVPG, told Multi-Housing News.
CHICAGO, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Raising Cane’s Raising Traffic Concerns in Crestwood

Raising Cane’s Raising Traffic Concerns in Crestwood (Crestwood, IL) – The village of Crestwood held its regular board meeting on Thursday, December 1, 2022. In the absence of Mayor Klein, Trustee Wasag acted as Mayor Pro Tempore. In addition to the items on the agenda, a resident discussed the possibility of a “traffic nightmare” once Raising Cane’s opens.
CRESTWOOD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police will pay you for unwanted guns 'no questions asked'

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is hosting a "no-questions-asked" Gun Turn In event Saturday in Edgewater. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. officers will be at Saint Ita Church to collect unwanted or unused guns. Interested residents will receive $100 prepaid gift card for each gun and $10 for BB-guns, air-guns and replica guns.
CHICAGO, IL
wlsam.com

Mayor Lightfoot announces nearly $40 million in city grants for Chicago neighborhoods

The Mayor joins political reporter Mallory Vor Broker for a 1-on-1 interview to discuss the third round of community development grants as part of the Chicago Recovery Plan to provide support to local businesses and nonprofit organizations still struggling post-pandemic. More than 60 projects were awarded grants ranging from about $12,000 to $5 million. They also discuss the community meeting that happened this week on the temporary casino at Medinah Temple, the Mayor traveling to high-crime neighborhoods and indicted Chicago Alderman Ed Burke.
CHICAGO, IL
cityofevanston.org

Message from the Mayor

Something big is happening today: The first payments in Evanston’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program are going out! These are the first of twelve $500 monthly distributions that the 150 randomly selected eligible individuals and families will receive. Guaranteed income pilots are popping up across the country, including in Chicago...
EVANSTON, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Ald. Burke Announces He’s Retiring to Spend More Time With Schemes

CHICAGO — After fourteen terms and nearly fifty four years as the Alderman of the 14th Ward, embattled Alderman Edward Burke has announced he will not seek re-election. Ald. Burke, who will stand trial for corruption in 2023, said that he’s looking forward to retirement and hopes to be able to spend more time with his schemes.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Ridiculous Illinois Laws That You Won’t Believe Are Real Laws

These laws will make you think twice about throwing a snowball, feeding birds in a park, and kite flying. There are some pretty crazy/weird laws in Illinois, but towns also have their own ordinances that you need to be aware of it you ever visit or move to these towns. If you're planning a trip to Chicago and wanting to fly a kite, you might want to think that through. Kites can't be flown in the city limits of Chicago, according to Neighborhood Newspapers.
ILLINOIS STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

Chicago Woman Speaks Out After Pawn Shop Loan Cost $8k In Fees

There is a state loophole that allows pawnbrokers to charge loan interest rates of up to 243 percent!. A bill that would set a 36 percent ceiling on this interest rate was unveiled by state lawmakers on Wednesday. As the new measure was revealed, a woman from Chicago shared her...
CHICAGO, IL

