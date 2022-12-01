ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant's big night vs. Wizards

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton
 3 days ago
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets hosted the Washington Wizards on Wednesday and won 113-107. This is the Nets’ third straight victory and they have won five straight games at home.

Kevin Durant went off for 39 points and he has been on quite the scoring binge lately. Durant has scored at least 30 points in four straight game and is averaging a little 38 points per game over his last four contests.

Kyrie Irving started slow in this game, but ended up finishing with 27 points. Joe Harris looks to have found his shot if this game is any indication as he went 4-6 from behind the three-point line.

Here’s what NBA Twitter thought of Durant’s performance and the Nets’ win:

