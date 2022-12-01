ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

101.5 KNUE

So Many Delicious Dessert Options But This is the Very Best in Tyler, TX

There is something that is so satisfying about a sweet treat, some of the very best go beyond tasting good but they just make life better. Everyone has their own favorite desserts, but there are so many amazing treats to choose from. It's difficult to choose just one dessert as your favorite one, but I have found the very best in Tyler, Texas and I am going to tell you where to go to enjoy this amazing treat.
CBS19

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Stewbabes' Grill truck

TYLER, Texas — Stewbabes' Grill stopped by to visit the CBS19 Morning Loop crew for Food Truck Friday. It's a family-owned food truck that serves up homemade hamburgers at different stops in the East Texas area. It started as a restaurant in Big Sandy, then moved to Gladewater and...
KETK / FOX51 News

7 Brew coffee to offer free drinks as part of Community Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 7 Brew coffee in Tyler will be offering free drinks to patrons on Saturday as a part of the company’s “Community Day.” The drive-thru coffee shop, located at 101 Cambridge Road, is asking for those who come to “get to know our new Tyler 7 Brew location a little better.” “‘Tis […]
CBS19

Christmas parade in Tyler kicks off holiday festivities

TYLER, Texas — The holiday festivities kicked off with the 2022 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade and the tree lighting ceremony on the square. "Lots of great lights, great bands," said the Mumuy Family who attended the parade. Those were just some of the sights and sounds the...
CBS19

East Texas Weekend Planner: Dec. 2-4, 2022

TEXAS, USA — December is finally here! And the first weekend of the month is filled with events that will get you into the Christmas spirit. Arp Christmas Parade and Festival: 9AM Downtown Arp. Blue Santa Pub Crawl: 4-8PM Downtown Tyler. Big Christmas Expo: 12-5PM Longview Fair Grounds. Whitehouse...
101.5 KNUE

When You’re Craving Chinese Food Here is the Best in Tyler, Texas

When you’re craving a specific food, sometimes you just have to get it. And recently on a social media page dedicated to Tyler, Texas there was a group of locals who were discussing where to go for the best Chinese Food in the area. My favorite part of the discussion was the number of restaurants that were suggested, once again proving that we have so much delicious food here in East Texas. Which is why I wanted to write about where you can get the best Chinese food around Tyler.
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans shop till they drop at Mistletoe and Magic

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 44th annual Mistletoe and Magic shopping event is the perfect time to come together as a community. During this holiday season to buy gifts for your loved ones while raising money for those who need it most. The Junior League of Tyler is an organization of women who are committed to […]
CBS19

City advises Longview residents to monitor water usage

TYLER, Texas — The city of Longview is advising residents to watch their water usage through January, which determines sewer charges. According to information from the city, charges for sewer water — the wastewater discharged from homes to the sewer treatment plant — is not metered. Instead, rates are based on household water usage during the colder months of November, December and January.
KETK / FOX51 News

Jacksonville’s 6th annual Jingle Jog

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Barry Lofquist joined East Texas Live to promote Jacksonville’s 6th annual Jingle Jog 5k fun run. Jingle Jog is a 5k fun run for every one no matter your skill level or age and will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. The run is sponsored by CHRISTUS Mother […]
inForney.com

Winners announced in 40 Under Forty awards

It was a packed house Friday night at the Infinity Event Center in Longview as ETX View Magazine’s 40 Under Forty award winners were announced. About 350 East Texans gathered at the second annual awards ceremony and community gala, where finalists were recognized and winners of each of the 40 categories of industry were unveiled.
CBS19

Van Zandt County Livestock Exchange catches fire

TYLER, Texas — The Van Zandt County Fire Marshal's Office confirmed to CBS19 a massive fire broke out around 1 a.m. Saturday at the Van Zandt Livestock Exchange off FM 47. Officials say, thankfully, no injuries were reported to staff or livestock. Van Zandt County Assistant Fire Marshal Jon...
KLTV

City of Longview asks residents to be mindful of water usage

‘All is Calm’ at Pollard UMC Theatre retells story of 1914 Christmas Truce. Co-director Arnold Sherman joined us on East Texas Now to talk about the background of the play and how they brought the story of the Christmas Truce to life. Updated: 2 hours ago. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum...
KRMG

Police find dog behind the wheel of a truck involved in a crash in Texas

TYLER, Texas — Police in Texas responded to a crash involving a truck. When officers arrived, they found a dog behind the wheel. A reckless driver was apprehended in the parking lot of a Walmart in Kilgore, Texas, on Thursday, according to Kilgore Police Department. Except this reckless driver was furry and had four paws.
