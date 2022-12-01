Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One man's 32-year journey through three campuses including Tyler Junior College, Texas College, UT TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation, keeps Rosa Parks Day in Tyler, Texas an ongoing traditionTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
To know Rabbi Neal Katz is to love Neal Katz and his amazing Tyler Klezmer Music EnsembleTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Michael and Melissa Robinson, give back to the Tyler, East Texas Community for ThankgivingTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Lehebron Farr, was honored with the Phoenix Rise Award at the Tyler Garden Center at Opal Lee's Day in Tyler eventTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
So Many Delicious Dessert Options But This is the Very Best in Tyler, TX
There is something that is so satisfying about a sweet treat, some of the very best go beyond tasting good but they just make life better. Everyone has their own favorite desserts, but there are so many amazing treats to choose from. It's difficult to choose just one dessert as your favorite one, but I have found the very best in Tyler, Texas and I am going to tell you where to go to enjoy this amazing treat.
FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Stewbabes' Grill truck
TYLER, Texas — Stewbabes' Grill stopped by to visit the CBS19 Morning Loop crew for Food Truck Friday. It's a family-owned food truck that serves up homemade hamburgers at different stops in the East Texas area. It started as a restaurant in Big Sandy, then moved to Gladewater and...
7 Brew coffee to offer free drinks as part of Community Day
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 7 Brew coffee in Tyler will be offering free drinks to patrons on Saturday as a part of the company’s “Community Day.” The drive-thru coffee shop, located at 101 Cambridge Road, is asking for those who come to “get to know our new Tyler 7 Brew location a little better.” “‘Tis […]
Christmas parade in Tyler kicks off holiday festivities
TYLER, Texas — The holiday festivities kicked off with the 2022 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade and the tree lighting ceremony on the square. "Lots of great lights, great bands," said the Mumuy Family who attended the parade. Those were just some of the sights and sounds the...
East Texas Weekend Planner: Dec. 2-4, 2022
TEXAS, USA — December is finally here! And the first weekend of the month is filled with events that will get you into the Christmas spirit. Arp Christmas Parade and Festival: 9AM Downtown Arp. Blue Santa Pub Crawl: 4-8PM Downtown Tyler. Big Christmas Expo: 12-5PM Longview Fair Grounds. Whitehouse...
When You’re Craving Chinese Food Here is the Best in Tyler, Texas
When you’re craving a specific food, sometimes you just have to get it. And recently on a social media page dedicated to Tyler, Texas there was a group of locals who were discussing where to go for the best Chinese Food in the area. My favorite part of the discussion was the number of restaurants that were suggested, once again proving that we have so much delicious food here in East Texas. Which is why I wanted to write about where you can get the best Chinese food around Tyler.
East Texans shop till they drop at Mistletoe and Magic
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 44th annual Mistletoe and Magic shopping event is the perfect time to come together as a community. During this holiday season to buy gifts for your loved ones while raising money for those who need it most. The Junior League of Tyler is an organization of women who are committed to […]
Two East Texas towns among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
City advises Longview residents to monitor water usage
TYLER, Texas — The city of Longview is advising residents to watch their water usage through January, which determines sewer charges. According to information from the city, charges for sewer water — the wastewater discharged from homes to the sewer treatment plant — is not metered. Instead, rates are based on household water usage during the colder months of November, December and January.
KLTV
Chainsaw artist carves dead tree in Tyler’s Brick Streets Historic District
Two Elkhart High School senior cheerleaders, Kassidy Thomas and Aly Henderson, along with cheer sponsor Pepper Thomas are recovering from their serious injuries since the rollover bus wreck on Oct. 28. |. Bullard Fire Department is holding a gun raffle in an effort to raise funds for training and equipment,...
Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home begins fourth annual Veterans' Angel Tree event
TYLER, Texas — The Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home is excited to share its Angel Tree event for a fourth year. Christina Randolph says the event began in 2019 when a resident expressed his wish for a friend to share the holiday with. "He had no family," explained Randolph....
That Stunning Family Compound You Want Is in Ben Wheeler, Texas
We've all talked or dreamed about buying a large piece of land or property and living next to our best friends or family members. For most of us it's just a dream, most likely it would never happen but it could in Ben Wheeler, Texas. It's the Caddo Ranch named after the Native Americans who first settled on the land.
Tyler ISD cosmetology students set to offer their talent for the community
TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD’s Career and Technology Center seniors and junior students are ready to put their haircut skills to test and will open its doors for community members on Saturday, Dec. 10. The grand opening will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the...
Jacksonville’s 6th annual Jingle Jog
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Barry Lofquist joined East Texas Live to promote Jacksonville’s 6th annual Jingle Jog 5k fun run. Jingle Jog is a 5k fun run for every one no matter your skill level or age and will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. The run is sponsored by CHRISTUS Mother […]
Winners announced in 40 Under Forty awards
It was a packed house Friday night at the Infinity Event Center in Longview as ETX View Magazine’s 40 Under Forty award winners were announced. About 350 East Texans gathered at the second annual awards ceremony and community gala, where finalists were recognized and winners of each of the 40 categories of industry were unveiled.
Van Zandt County Livestock Exchange catches fire
TYLER, Texas — The Van Zandt County Fire Marshal's Office confirmed to CBS19 a massive fire broke out around 1 a.m. Saturday at the Van Zandt Livestock Exchange off FM 47. Officials say, thankfully, no injuries were reported to staff or livestock. Van Zandt County Assistant Fire Marshal Jon...
KLTV
City of Longview asks residents to be mindful of water usage
‘All is Calm’ at Pollard UMC Theatre retells story of 1914 Christmas Truce. Co-director Arnold Sherman joined us on East Texas Now to talk about the background of the play and how they brought the story of the Christmas Truce to life. Updated: 2 hours ago. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum...
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview takes down Mansfield Timberview 37-21
TYLER, Texas — The Mansfield Timberview Tigers went head-to-head with the Longview Lobos in the fourth week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Mansfield, 37-21. Click the video above for the highlights.
Police find dog behind the wheel of a truck involved in a crash in Texas
TYLER, Texas — Police in Texas responded to a crash involving a truck. When officers arrived, they found a dog behind the wheel. A reckless driver was apprehended in the parking lot of a Walmart in Kilgore, Texas, on Thursday, according to Kilgore Police Department. Except this reckless driver was furry and had four paws.
One man's 32-year journey through three campuses including Tyler Junior College, Texas College, UT Tyler
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
CBS19
Tyler, TX
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0