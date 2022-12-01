As glaciers melt under the influence of global warming, scientists are beginning to wonder what will become of the microbes that inhabit the surface and subsurface layers of these glaciers. Typically, these microbes include bacteria, viruses, fungi and algae that colonize the ice and make use of the porous surface that develops during the melt season. With the flow of meltwater set to increase in the warming world, large quantities of microbes, nutrients, sediment and organic carbon will be discharged into aquatic environments from glaciers around the world.

2 DAYS AGO