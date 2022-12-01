No injuries after house fire on Middleton Ct in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries reported following a house fire in Hampton Wednesday afternoon.

According to Hampton fire officials, they got the call for the residential fire around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Middle Court.

The residents of the home were not inside at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.











