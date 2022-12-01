ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dies At 21 After Mysterious Final Post

A TikTok star with nearly one million followers has died at the age of 21. Canadian Megha Thakur passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a post from her parents on her Instagram. The news comes just days after Thakur shared a video on TikTok of herself walking the streets...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Win a $500 ACME Gift Card – 12 Days of Christmas Day 2

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and Lite 96.9 WFPG is spreading the holiday cheer with the 12 Days of Christmas. Each morning at 8:20 AM make sure you are listening to Eddie Davis to find out what that day’s prize is for the Lite 96.9 WFPG 12 Days of Christmas.
Whiskey Riff

19-Year-Old Dolly Parton Was Originally Pitched As A Bubblegum Pop Singer, But Wrote Her Way Into Country

A world without country queen, Dolly Parton, is not a world I’d ever want to live in. A world without “Jolene,” 9:5 The Musical, the 99 track Dolly Box Set, or Dollywood seems outrageous to even consider. Her talent and kindness has touched millions and made our world a better place. But ironically enough, the country music world without Dolly actually almost existed… under her initial management at Monument Records, owner Fred Foster was doing his damnedest to make young […] The post 19-Year-Old Dolly Parton Was Originally Pitched As A Bubblegum Pop Singer, But Wrote Her Way Into Country first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Used to Shoplift

Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. "Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong." The Rock explained that when he was a teenager,...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

