TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dies At 21 After Mysterious Final Post
A TikTok star with nearly one million followers has died at the age of 21. Canadian Megha Thakur passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a post from her parents on her Instagram. The news comes just days after Thakur shared a video on TikTok of herself walking the streets...
19-Year-Old Dolly Parton Was Originally Pitched As A Bubblegum Pop Singer, But Wrote Her Way Into Country
A world without country queen, Dolly Parton, is not a world I’d ever want to live in. A world without “Jolene,” 9:5 The Musical, the 99 track Dolly Box Set, or Dollywood seems outrageous to even consider. Her talent and kindness has touched millions and made our world a better place. But ironically enough, the country music world without Dolly actually almost existed… under her initial management at Monument Records, owner Fred Foster was doing his damnedest to make young […] The post 19-Year-Old Dolly Parton Was Originally Pitched As A Bubblegum Pop Singer, But Wrote Her Way Into Country first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘Sesame Street’ longtime star Bob McGrath dead at 90
Family confirmed Sunday evening that longtime star of “Sesame Street” Bob McGrath died at the age of 90. On Sunday, McGrath’s family shared the news on his Facebook page that he died peacefully at his house with his family by his side. “The McGrath family has some...
TikTok Video Allegedly Shows Casey Anthony Dancing Onstage at Glam Metal Show: WATCH
Casey Anthony, who was infamously accused and acquitted of murdering her toddler, was allegedly spotted rocking out at a Steel Panther concert just a few months before her new documentary with Peacock released Nov. 29. "When you see Casey Anthony at a concert in Fort Lauderdale in March, then her...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Used to Shoplift
Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. "Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong." The Rock explained that when he was a teenager,...
Rutgers’ marching band plays 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Growing up in New Jersey you heard your whole life how the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is such a huge operation and an enormous undertaking that the moment it's done the next year is already being planned. Here's proof that it's true. They've already picked from over 100 marching bands...
Watch Brigantine Fisherman Catch Huge Tuna While Fishing Solo
The Brigantine fisherman says he headed out for his third solo trip looking for tuna, and on this trip he was able to catch one. A nice size one, at that!. Can you imaging hauling in this huge fish, and you're doing it all by yourself?. In addition to his...
Keshia Knight Pulliam and husband Brad James are expecting their 1st child together
Keshia Knight Pulliam and her husband, Brad James, are expecting their first child together. The former "Cosby Show" star announced the news Dec. 1 in a short reel on Instagram that found her showing off her baby bump in a striped form-fitting dress. In the short video, Pulliam kicks up her leg joyfully as she stands next to James.
