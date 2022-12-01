A world without country queen, Dolly Parton, is not a world I’d ever want to live in. A world without “Jolene,” 9:5 The Musical, the 99 track Dolly Box Set, or Dollywood seems outrageous to even consider. Her talent and kindness has touched millions and made our world a better place. But ironically enough, the country music world without Dolly actually almost existed… under her initial management at Monument Records, owner Fred Foster was doing his damnedest to make young […] The post 19-Year-Old Dolly Parton Was Originally Pitched As A Bubblegum Pop Singer, But Wrote Her Way Into Country first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

19 MINUTES AGO