San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Current

San Antonio's best new bars and restaurants that opened in 2022

Despite the pandemic, labor shortages and rising prices, new restaurants kept popping up in San Antonio. Not that we're complaining — because many of them have been delicious. In case you need to check some off your must-try list, here are 26 exemplary San Antonio dining and drinking spots...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Popular Pearl restaurant to close in December

SAN ANTONIO – Tenko Ramen at the Pearl will close for good on Dec. 31 after more than five years at the food hall. The noodle eatery was one of the original tenants when the food hall, known as the Bottling Department, opened its doors in 2017. “I am...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIXS FM 108

Check Out This Drive Thru Light Show in San Antonio

If you are looking for a road trip daycation and are a big fan of Christmas decor. Check out this awesome place, one is located in San Antonio and Houston. The place is called Lights Alive. This is a state-of-the-art Christmas display like no other! Lights Alive! is a 100% computer-controlled, musically synchronized, drive-thru light show experience. The nearly mile-long attraction is the first of its kind in Texas and proudly showcases innovative new lighting technologies that are sure to dazzle and captivate viewers of all ages. It is also family-friendly and synchronized to a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with modern high-energy, upbeat, non-traditional remixes as well as popular Christmas classics. Check out this video from last years setup...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

NB’s Wicked Bah Pizza now open in New Braunfels

The restaurant is B.Y.O.B. while waiting on a liquor license. (Courtesy NB's Wicked Bah Pizza) NB’s Wicked Bah Pizza, located at 111 S. Union Ave., Ste. 123, New Braunfels, opened Nov. 19 featuring Massachusetts south shore-style pizzas and signature Buffalo chicken egg rolls. The restaurant is open for dinner and will eventually offer beer and wine. Patrons are welcome to bring their own beer or wine. 830-214-0079. www.nbwicked.com.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KENS 5

Beloved fast food chain begins selling cool hoodies, hats and more

SAN ANTONIO — Chick-fil-A has launched its first-ever online store, and it's full of quirky merchandise. Some highlights include an "I heart waffle fries" hoodie, a "chicken for breakfast" hat and a clutch in the shape of Chick-fil-A sandwich packaging. There's also a Chick-fil-A sauce-themed blanket and a pillow...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend

Settle into the spirit of the season at several festive happenings across the Alamo City. Feast on a Grinch-inspired brunch at La Cantera Resort & Spa, or wander through an illuminated holiday wonderland at Lightscape. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.Thursday, December 1San Antonio Botanical Garden presents LightscapeWitness all 38 acres of the San Antonio Botanical Garden come alight at Lightscape. Guests can expect enchanting light displays along an illuminated one-mile path winding through the lushness of the garden. Featured installations include a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

The 8 highest ranked coffee shops in San Antonio

If you are like me, you can't function in the morning without coffee. Lucky as a coffee lover, there are plenty of great places in San Antonio to choose from. Below are the eight highest-ranked coffee shops in San Antonio, according to ratings and reviews by Yelp users. The rankings take into account not only the star rating but the number of reviews.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

NB Food Bank hosting free food distribution event at Caterpillar

(Seguin) — The New Braunfels Food Bank is teaming up with the Caterpillar plant in Seguin this weekend to make sure that the community is well-fed. A free food distribution event will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Caterpillar plant at 1720 W. Kingsbury St.
SEGUIN, TX
