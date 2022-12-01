Read full article on original website
Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by FireJoel EisenbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Woman Stabs 42-Year-Old Boyfriend Multiple Times for 'Not Helping With Bills'Briana B.San Antonio, TX
The 8 highest ranked coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
MuySA: A native’s theory as to why San Antonio locals are super friendly
We're a friendly people.
Study: San Antonio home to one of the most underrated and most underrated tourist attractions
The Japanese Tea Garden was among the most underrated attractions, while SeaWorld was one of the most overrated.
9 San Antonio bakeries with decorated cookies perfect for the holidays
Don't forget the milk!
San Antonio's best new bars and restaurants that opened in 2022
Despite the pandemic, labor shortages and rising prices, new restaurants kept popping up in San Antonio. Not that we're complaining — because many of them have been delicious. In case you need to check some off your must-try list, here are 26 exemplary San Antonio dining and drinking spots...
San Antonio's Elotitos announces opening date for second location
It's expanded to Government Hill.
Popular Pearl restaurant to close in December
SAN ANTONIO – Tenko Ramen at the Pearl will close for good on Dec. 31 after more than five years at the food hall. The noodle eatery was one of the original tenants when the food hall, known as the Bottling Department, opened its doors in 2017. “I am...
Check Out This Drive Thru Light Show in San Antonio
If you are looking for a road trip daycation and are a big fan of Christmas decor. Check out this awesome place, one is located in San Antonio and Houston. The place is called Lights Alive. This is a state-of-the-art Christmas display like no other! Lights Alive! is a 100% computer-controlled, musically synchronized, drive-thru light show experience. The nearly mile-long attraction is the first of its kind in Texas and proudly showcases innovative new lighting technologies that are sure to dazzle and captivate viewers of all ages. It is also family-friendly and synchronized to a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with modern high-energy, upbeat, non-traditional remixes as well as popular Christmas classics. Check out this video from last years setup...
NB’s Wicked Bah Pizza now open in New Braunfels
The restaurant is B.Y.O.B. while waiting on a liquor license. (Courtesy NB's Wicked Bah Pizza) NB’s Wicked Bah Pizza, located at 111 S. Union Ave., Ste. 123, New Braunfels, opened Nov. 19 featuring Massachusetts south shore-style pizzas and signature Buffalo chicken egg rolls. The restaurant is open for dinner and will eventually offer beer and wine. Patrons are welcome to bring their own beer or wine. 830-214-0079. www.nbwicked.com.
Café With Largest Cinnamon Roll In Texas Is No Longer Open?
Well, heck If I wanted to try it I guess I can't anymore. I had heard about this place from friends but just recently found out that they permanently closed back in 2020. Dang, it! And, I never tried the HUGE Cinnamon Roll!. • WAS THIS THE LARGEST CINNAMON ROLL...
Here's Texas' Most Unique Christmas Tradition
Insider compiled a list of the most unique Christmas traditions in each state.
Windcrest Light Up brings holiday cheer to San Antonio this weekend
The holiday tradition has been going for 64 years.
Beloved fast food chain begins selling cool hoodies, hats and more
SAN ANTONIO — Chick-fil-A has launched its first-ever online store, and it's full of quirky merchandise. Some highlights include an "I heart waffle fries" hoodie, a "chicken for breakfast" hat and a clutch in the shape of Chick-fil-A sandwich packaging. There's also a Chick-fil-A sauce-themed blanket and a pillow...
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend
Settle into the spirit of the season at several festive happenings across the Alamo City. Feast on a Grinch-inspired brunch at La Cantera Resort & Spa, or wander through an illuminated holiday wonderland at Lightscape. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.Thursday, December 1San Antonio Botanical Garden presents LightscapeWitness all 38 acres of the San Antonio Botanical Garden come alight at Lightscape. Guests can expect enchanting light displays along an illuminated one-mile path winding through the lushness of the garden. Featured installations include a...
The 8 highest ranked coffee shops in San Antonio
If you are like me, you can't function in the morning without coffee. Lucky as a coffee lover, there are plenty of great places in San Antonio to choose from. Below are the eight highest-ranked coffee shops in San Antonio, according to ratings and reviews by Yelp users. The rankings take into account not only the star rating but the number of reviews.
This historic San Antonio home for sale is rumored to have had a basement speakeasy in the 1920s
A Victorian home in San Antonio's Monte Vista Historic District has hit the market for $1.25 million, and it includes plenty of stately turn-of-the-century features — along with rumors of a clandestine past. “According to legend the basement was a speakeasy in the ’20s,” the home's seller, Darien McWhirter,...
Juno has a chip, but her owner never came to pick her up | Forgotten Friends
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. Juno arrived at the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area...
San Antonio's small airport among the best in the nation, according to recent ranking
In part, the airport's high ranking comes down to its low number of delays and cancellations.
Pet adoptions only $25 during 'Empty the Shelters' holiday event at SA Humane Society
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Humane Society has announced they will be participating in a nationwide event to help find homes for adult dogs and cats in time for Christmas. “Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope” event lowers the adoption fees for adult dogs and cats at the Humane Society for 10 days starting on December 1.
Where to get the best, most authentic tamales in San Antonio
How many dozen do you need this holiday season?
NB Food Bank hosting free food distribution event at Caterpillar
(Seguin) — The New Braunfels Food Bank is teaming up with the Caterpillar plant in Seguin this weekend to make sure that the community is well-fed. A free food distribution event will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Caterpillar plant at 1720 W. Kingsbury St.
