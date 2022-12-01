Read full article on original website
Dorothy Wells
3d ago
So sorry for your loss I lost three of my children out of seven and it’s not easy he is in you hearts forever sending love ❤️
Reply
3
Dyane Kyllonen
3d ago
Sorry for your loss. I know how hard this is for a parent. l lost my only son 7 years ago and that hole in your heart is always there.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State advances to third-consecutive Sweet 16, sweeps No. 6 USCThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverCristoval VictorialLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Related
SheKnows
Why General Hospital’s Steve Burton Could Soon Return as Jason
It’s beginning to look as if Jason Morgan just might be the latest Port Charles resident to return from the dead. Viewers will recall that it was a year ago this month that Sonny’s right-hand man was declared dead (again) following a tunnel collapse on Cassadine Island. Of...
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Emme Rylan Shares an Exciting Status Update: ‘I’m Overjoyed’
“The last few insane years have moved behind me.”. Everyone in Port Charles knows that Lulu is still in a coma at a special care facility but her portrayer Emme Rylan has been out and about these days. In fact, the former General Hospital actress recently admitted, “I’m going to try now to dress myself so that I can leave the house.”
SheKnows
On a Bittersweet Day, General Hospital’s Kristina Wagner Opens Her Broken Heart ‘to All Bereaved Parents’
December 1 marked the 27th birthday of her late son. “Sometimes I feel like a pinned butterfly,” Kristina Wagner began. “There’s no second chance. There’s no see-him-again. There’s no nothing. He’s not coming back. It’s final.”. On the birthday of Harrison, her younger...
SheKnows
As General Hospital’s Kelly Thiebaud Embarks On Her New Path, She Shares Something That ‘Just Broke My Heart’
Maybe it will help us all get a bit more in touch with our feelings. Just a few weeks ago, General Hospital‘s Kelly Thiebaud (Britt) opened up about a life-changing decision she’d made to stop drinking. The response she got from fans was wonderfully encouraging and supportive, and she admitted shortly after that it was so nice to finally be putting in the work to get better.
Bindi Irwin Shares Tear-Jerking Birthday Message Honoring Her Brother Robert
Bindi Irwin could not be happier to have her younger brother, Robert, in her life. The 24-year-old Australian reality TV star took to social media to gush about her love and appreciation for her not-so-little brother. In the photo she posted to Instagram, Robert towered over his big sis–who was...
SheKnows
Backstage ‘Crisis’ Erupts at General Hospital Over Maurice Benard’s ‘Method Acting’: ‘If You Have Tears, Prepare to Shed Them’
It’s all in a day’s work at the ABC studio. General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) got caught up in some hilarious backstage drama at the ABC studio when he came across Alice Volonino, from the wardrobe department, standing outside of Maurice Benard’s (Sonny) dressing room. “An actor must prepare… but so must Alice Volonino in wardrobe,” Coloma stated then quoted what “may be the greatest line of all time.”
Ex-‘General Hospital’ Star Steve Burton’s Estranged Wife Demands Spousal Support In Bitter Divorce After Shock Pregnancy
Ex-General Hospital star Steve Burton’s estranged wife Sheree demanded monthly spousal support in their nasty divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Sheree responded to Steve’s divorce petition this week in Orange County, Calif. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in June, Steve filed for divorce from his wife after 23 years of marriage. In his petition, Steve cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two have been married since 1999 and he listed the date of separation as March 1. The divorce came months after Sheree announced she was pregnant with her fourth...
SheKnows
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
After 5 Marriages Later Lorenzo Lamas From ‘Falcon Crest’ Is 64 And Still Hasn’t Found The One
From 1981 to 1990, CBS aired Falcon Crest, chronicling the rivalries between the joint Gioberti and Channing families, enough to give the Carringtons of Dynasty a run for their money. Most suave of them all was Lance Cumson, played by Lorenzo Lamas throughout the show’s whole runtime. But that is actually a very small piece of the puzzle defining Lamas’s career. There’s a lot to catch up on.
SheKnows
It’s Official: Steve Burton Returns to Daytime as [Spoiler]
When Disney (and, by extension, ABC) lifted the vaccine mandate which led to Steve Burton exiting General Hospital, many — including us — assumed he might soon return as Jason. As it turns out, we were partially right: While the actor is coming back to daytime, it won’t be as the black-clad hitman, but rather as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris Michaels.
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Absolutely Lost It Over This ‘Flirty’ Moment Between Danny and Baez
What do we have here Blue Bloods fans when it comes to some real energy between Danny Reagan and Maria... The post ‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Absolutely Lost It Over This ‘Flirty’ Moment Between Danny and Baez appeared first on Outsider.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Were 'Dating in the Open' After Separating from Spouses in August: Source
Photos surfaced on Wednesday of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes did not begin dating until after they separated from their spouses, a source tells PEOPLE. The couple's relationship was publicly revealed on Wednesday when photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar. They both shut down their Instagram accounts hours later. The source says that there was no overlap...
Meet The Late Loretta Lynn’s Six Children
Country music icon Loretta Lynn recently passed away in October 2022. She was 90 years old at the time of death and had spent most of her years entertaining us with good music and, even more than that, being a mom to six great kids–Cissie, Ernest, Peggy, Patsy, and late Betty, and Jack. Her children announced in a statement, gotten by Closer Weekly.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’
It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies
Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Surprise Pregnancy for One Couple
'The Bold and the Beautiful' seemed to imply that a surprise pregnancy could be on the way for one of its super couples.
James Arness’ Cause of Death and His Last Words to ‘Gunsmoke’ Fans
Here's 'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' cause of death and the heartfelt final words that he left for his longtime fans.
SheKnows
As General Hospital’s Rebecca Budig Returns to the Screen, She Shares an Update On Her Future as Hayden
It’s been three years since Rebecca Budig checked out of General Hospital as Finn’s babymama and Elizabeth’s half sister, Hayden, and we’re still waiting for her return. “I am so grateful to all the fans who still ask me about [the show],” she tells Soap Opera Digest. “I’m so appreciative that people are like, ‘Come back!’
'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Was Dragged To Court By Father Of His Late Stepdaughter's Child Weeks Before His Death
Power Rangers star Jason David Frank was not only dealing with a nasty divorce at the time of his death but he was being sued by the father of his late stepdaughter’s child, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, back in October, Jason and his estranged wife Tammie were taken to court by a man named Jason Meekins. Meekins is the biological father to a young child named Drayden Meekins. Tammie’s daughter Shayla Bergeron was the mother to Drayden. However, Shayla passed away in October 2021 at the age of 26. In his petition, Meekins said...
Chicago Fire: Does Stella Kidd get killed in the fall finale?
Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) is getting ready to face down danger in Chicago Fire. While there’s going to be a break in the show’s normal scheduling, the promo for season 11, episode 9 suggests that the character is going to willfully take on a mission that could put her life at risk.
E! News
225K+
Followers
56K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 4