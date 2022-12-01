Read full article on original website
Public hearing to rezone Delafield Beacon Hill development scheduled for Dec. 21
DELAFIELD — At the Delafield Plan Commission meeting on Wednesday night a public hearing for the rezoning of the Beacon Hill development was discussed and approved for Dec. 21. Everyone voted in favor of it. Miller Marriott Construction is proposing a 28-lot subdivision located between Wisconsin Avenue and St....
Happy Holiday Waukesha Art Crawl
The Waukesha West End Artists are proud to announce The Happy Holiday Crawl on Saturday, December 3rd, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Start the Holiday Season off with a visit to Historic Downtown Waukesha. Connect with your neighbors, enjoy the decorations, have a beverage or a meal, and meet the artists who sell their work locally.
Dickens of a Village
Discover the Village Shops decked out for the merriest of seasons – Historic Downtown Greendale is transformed into a scene from a Dickens novel. Over 100,000 twinkling lights & merchants dressed in Dickens era costumes. Reminisce to holiday entertainment by strolling carolers, bell and chamber choirs, and string instruments.
Gifts for travelers: Florida state parks, Tank America and The Great American Paint In book
‘Tis the season to spend time outdoors, at least if you live in or visit sunny Florida. The temperatures may be dropping into the 50s and 60s, but that’s a great time to embark on a hike or head out on a camping trip. From Florida State parks to...
Suns shine over Oak Creek
WEST BEND — Bigger, stronger and still as agile, West Bend East WIAA state place-winning wrestler Kasey Gish is a lot like his Suns’ team this winter, experienced, motivated and ready for more. And Gish and East got the season off to a good start Thursday night, as...
Peter “Pete” James Bengry
Peter "Pete" James. Bengry, age 72 of West Bend, WI passed away peacefully on November 29, 2022, at Kathy Hospice, West Bend with family by his side. Pete was born January 11, 1950, in Stambaugh, Michigan to Milton and Viola (Larson) Bengry. He married the love of his life, Chris Bengry on February 14, 1995.
Harriet I. Marks
Harriet I. Marks, 101, of Waukesha, died on Monday, November 21, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice. Harriet worked for Wisconsin Telephone Co., as a secretary at First United Methodist Church and reading aide at Hawthorne Elementary School until her retirement in 1991. Retirement did not slow her down, she went on to volunteer her time with many organizations such as Waukesha Memorial Medical Library, the meals on wheels program, Food Pantry of Waukesha County, Waukesha Civic Theatre and many more. She was a long-standing member at Salem United Methodist Church.
Paul R. West
Paul R. West, age 73 years, was embraced into his Lord’s loving arms on the morning of December 1, 2022, after a short battle with Stage IV liver and stomach cancer. He died peacefully at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend. Paul was born on November 10, 1949, in...
Some warn of higher taxes with plan to pay down Illinois’ unemployment debt
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Economic analysts and lawmakers are speaking out against a plan to pay down the state’s unemployment debt, claiming it could raise taxes. Earlier this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state would appropriate $1.8 billion to cover the state’s remaining $1.3 billion unemployment debt and then some.
Richard H. ‘Dick’ Wittnebel
Aug, 21, 1944 - Nov, 29, 2022. Richard H. "Dick" Wittnebel, 78, of Oconomowoc, passed away under the care of Brighton Hospice of Alzheimer's on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Towner Crest in Oconomowoc. Dick was born August 21, 1944, to Hubert and Celia (Berghammer) Wittnebel. On April 12, 1980,...
WIAA to sponsor boys, girls lacrosse beginning in 2023-24
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control approved the addition of lacrosse as a sanctioned sport during its December meeting on Friday, according to a press release. The proposal to add the sport for both boys and girls was passed unanimously according to the release, with the inaugural season...
WILL sues over Racine mobile voting van
There’s a lawsuit filed over Racine’s mobile voting van. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on Thursday sued the City Clerk of Racine to bring an end to the van. “Racine’s abuse of alternate absentee ballot sites circumvents multiple statutory safeguards on the collection of absentee ballots,” WILL lawyer Anthony LoCoco said in a statement.
Dennis E. Anderson
Dennis E. Anderson, 65, of Kewaskum, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee. Dennis was born on January 12, 1957, in West Bend, the son of Walter and Marilyn (nee Weidman) Anderson. Dennis proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and then continued his service in the National Guard. On April 25, 1981, he was united in marriage to Ardell Kempfer at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in West Bend. Dennis was a member of the Kewaskum Fire Department for 30 years where he was also an EMT and was a tool and die maker for many years. He enjoyed playing hockey in his younger years and coached and refereed hockey games at the Kettle Moraine Ice Center. Those Dennis leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Ardell; two children, Eric Anderson and Laura Anderson; three grandchildren, Alyvia Anderson, Carson Anderson, and Rilynn Anderson; his mother, Marilyn Anderson; his siblings, James (Jackie) Anderson, Randal (Julie) Anderson, Janet Tappa (Dave), Kevin (Elaine) Anderson, and Deborah Wren; a sister-in-law, Julie Kempfer; three brothers-inlaw, Joseph Kempfer, Thomas Kempfer, and Chris (Jody) Kempfer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Spartans suffer first loss of the year
GRAFTON – Grafton put together a 21-4 run to close out the first half Friday during a North Shore Conference boys basketball game, and that proved to be the difference as the Black Hawks scored a 55-37 victory over West Bend West. “We knew coming into it that they...
‘We’re going to show that evil doesn’t win’
WAUKESHA — With the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade coming up on Sunday, companies and community members are planning to unite as one as they participate in this year’s parade. To commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, RE/MAX Service First Owner John Gscheidmeier invited local...
Sharon A. Riley
July 4, 1950 - Nov. 1, 2022. Sharon A. Riley of Waukesha was born to eternal life on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 72. She was born in Mauston on July 4, 1950, the daughter of Thomas C. and Margaret J. (nee Bohen) Riley.
Kenneth G. Fredricks
Kenneth G. Fredricks Age 95 passed away November 28, 2022, at Cedar Hospice in West Bend. He was born on October 6, 1927, to Bernard and Della (nee Darm) Fredricks. Ken was a World War II Army Veteran, serving in Japan. He came back home and joined his father in the B.B. Fredricks Soil Co. which later became Fredricks Soil Co. After 99 years the company was dissolved.
Genevieve U. Lawniczak
Jan. 2, 1919 - Nov. 29, 2022. Genevieve U. Lawniczak, age 103, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2022, at Hartland Place. She was born on January 2, 1919, to Stanley and Helen (Skonieczny) Barczak in Chicago. Genevieve is survived by her daughter-in-law, Maureen Lawniczak; her grandchildren, Joseph (Samantha) Lawniczak,...
Sheila E. Giera
Aug. 11, 1945 - Nov. 17, 2022. Sheila E. Giera (affectionately known to many as Oma) of New Berlin passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the age of 77. She was born in Owen, Wisconsin, on August 11, 1945, to parents Charles and Sophie (nee Galarowicz) Kovatch.
