Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustration
10 Year Old Shoots Mother So He Can Order VR Set From AmazonStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the HolidaysJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Child accidentally shot self, Wauwatosa police say
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police say a child was taken to Children's Wisconsin on Saturday, Dec. 3 after accidentally shooting themselves. The child was taken to the emergency room by a parent with a gunshot wound to the hand, police said. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Police are investigating...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Overpopulation at MADACC: Pets in search of forever homes
MILWAUKEE - Fox6's Brhett Vickery visited the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) to discuss pet overpopulation and what gifts to buy your furry friends. .
wearegreenbay.com
Two men burglarize, steal from Wisconsin thrift store that provides clothing to foster kids
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two suspects burglarized and stole just under $1,000 worth of products from a southeastern Wisconsin thrift store that provides no-cost clothing to foster kids. According to the Racine Police Department, the incident happened on the night of November 27 at Foster’s Restore. Officers say...
CBS 58
Family of 4-year-old killed in house fire say their final goodbye
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While saying goodbye one last time, the family of a little boy who died in a house fire remember him as always having a smile on his face. "He would light up a room. Even strangers. He'd walk up to strangers 'Hey! Hi!'," Stacy Watson said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan house fire on 5th and Geele; resident trapped
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a structure fire with a person trapped on 5th and Geele Avenue on Friday, Dec. 2. The Sheboygan County 911 Center received a report of a residential structure fire with one person trapped on the rear porch around 7 a.m. The first...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Alligator head washes up on shoreline of Lake Keesus
WAUKESHA — Wendy Wiesehuegel didn’t think much was going on when she noticed her cat dragging something up her backyard from the shoreline of Lake Keesus on Sunday. However, when Wiesehuegel and her neighbor went to check out the something, they saw it appeared to be an alligator head.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Come to the Cabin Christmas Boutique
RACINE, WIS (CBS 58) - Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us in studio to discuss some holiday fun! This includes the "Come to the Cabin Christmas Boutique".
CBS 58
Sunday morning shooting leaves one woman dead near 107th & Heather
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., near 107th St. between Wabash and Heather Avenues. The victim, an unidentified female sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Milwaukee police say...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Woman struck by driver while crossing street in Oak Creek
A 41-year-old woman was struck by a driver while crossing the street in Oak Creek on Friday. Oak Creek police say it happened near Howell and Groveland shortly before 3 p.m.
WISN
Milwaukee home shot at three times in three weeks
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee home keeps taking fire. A mother of two said someone has shot up her house near N. 87th Street and Villard Avenue three times in three weeks. She has no idea why. Ashleigh, who asked 12 News not to use her last name, said the...
Man who tried to save crash victims shares story
According to police, a car lost control and collided with a tree. Both the driver and passenger, police say, died at the scene.
cwbradio.com
Attempted Murder Charges Filed Against Plymouth Man Arrested in Clark County
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
10-Year-Old Boy Charged As An Adult After Fatally Shooting Mother Over Virtual Reality Headset
A 10-year-old boy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is being charged as an adult after he admitted to fatally shooting his mother, 44-year-old Quiana Mann, on Nov. 21. WTMJ News reported that Mann was shot in her eye at close range around 7 a.m. inside her home on 87th and Hemlock by her son. He first told the authorities that he’d shot her accidentally by twirling the gun around his finger.
16-year-old killed near South Division High School Saturday night
A 16-year-old has died following a shooting near South Division High School Saturday night. The teen's name was not released.
CBS 58
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 60th and Appleton; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 38-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 60th and Appleton on Sunday, Dec. 3. Police said the shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. The victim, a 38-year-old Milwaukee male was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Horizon West condo demolition, owners face big bill
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sixty-five residents of Waukesha's Horizon West condos were ushered out of their homes and into the cold one year ago Friday, Dec. 2. Owners say the city is sticking them with the bill to tear it down after city engineers feared it might collapse. One owner told FOX6 News he has lost close to $200,000 already – and won't ever financially recover.
