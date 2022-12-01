ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedarburg, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Child accidentally shot self, Wauwatosa police say

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police say a child was taken to Children's Wisconsin on Saturday, Dec. 3 after accidentally shooting themselves. The child was taken to the emergency room by a parent with a gunshot wound to the hand, police said. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Police are investigating...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan house fire on 5th and Geele; resident trapped

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a structure fire with a person trapped on 5th and Geele Avenue on Friday, Dec. 2. The Sheboygan County 911 Center received a report of a residential structure fire with one person trapped on the rear porch around 7 a.m. The first...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Alligator head washes up on shoreline of Lake Keesus

WAUKESHA — Wendy Wiesehuegel didn’t think much was going on when she noticed her cat dragging something up her backyard from the shoreline of Lake Keesus on Sunday. However, when Wiesehuegel and her neighbor went to check out the something, they saw it appeared to be an alligator head.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Sunday morning shooting leaves one woman dead near 107th & Heather

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., near 107th St. between Wabash and Heather Avenues. The victim, an unidentified female sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Milwaukee police say...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Plymouth High School fall, child flown to hospital

PLYMOUTH, Wis. - A 20-month-old was flown to Children's Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 3 after falling at Plymouth High School. Police said the child fell from a second level. It happened around 10 a.m. The child's condition is unknown.
PLYMOUTH, WI
WISN

Milwaukee home shot at three times in three weeks

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee home keeps taking fire. A mother of two said someone has shot up her house near N. 87th Street and Villard Avenue three times in three weeks. She has no idea why. Ashleigh, who asked 12 News not to use her last name, said the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbradio.com

Attempted Murder Charges Filed Against Plymouth Man Arrested in Clark County

A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
Outsider.com

Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake

When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Black Enterprise

10-Year-Old Boy Charged As An Adult After Fatally Shooting Mother Over Virtual Reality Headset

A 10-year-old boy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is being charged as an adult after he admitted to fatally shooting his mother, 44-year-old Quiana Mann, on Nov. 21. WTMJ News reported that Mann was shot in her eye at close range around 7 a.m. inside her home on 87th and Hemlock by her son. He first told the authorities that he’d shot her accidentally by twirling the gun around his finger.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near 60th and Appleton; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 38-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 60th and Appleton on Sunday, Dec. 3. Police said the shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. The victim, a 38-year-old Milwaukee male was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha Horizon West condo demolition, owners face big bill

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sixty-five residents of Waukesha's Horizon West condos were ushered out of their homes and into the cold one year ago Friday, Dec. 2. Owners say the city is sticking them with the bill to tear it down after city engineers feared it might collapse. One owner told FOX6 News he has lost close to $200,000 already – and won't ever financially recover.
WAUKESHA, WI

