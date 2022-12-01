Cheap PS5 console cover face plates suddenly look the ultimate visual upgrade

If you're looking to upgrade the looks of your PS5 console but don't want to cough up the high price for an official PlayStation 5 console cover, then these sweet-looking discounted face plates are well worth checking out in my opinion.

The PS5 console covers, which are available in both the UK (with a discount) and USA (without a discount) right now, come in red, black and white colorways, and add a futuristic new aesthetic to the PlayStation 5.

The plates are made from injection molded plastic, too, which is strong, durable, and shockproof (adding to the protection of the console if accidentally knocked over), while installation of them takes seconds.

I think these PS5 console covers look great, and right now they're retailing for noticeably less money than the official Sony ones, making them the ultimate aesthetic upgrade for gamers right now in my opinion.

PS5 console cover white: was: £31.99 , now £22.77 at Amazon

The cheapest plate on offer is the white one, which looks like a more futuristic, edgy version of the standard PS5 plate. View Deal

PS5 console cover red: was £33.99 , now £26.85 at Amazon

The most vibrant and punchy plate is the red colorway, which really seems to accentuate the PS5's lines. A perfect partner for the red DualShock controller. View Deal

PS5 console cover black: was £31.49 , now £25.27 at Amazon

The third plate on offer is the black variety, which looks gloriously stealthy and slick. If you want understated, futuristic elegance, this looks like the cover to pick. View Deal

Here at T3 we're fans of the official PS5 console covers, but as I myself wrote when they launched , their pricing is outrageous, which is $54.99 in the USA and £44.99 in the UK.

These third-party plates, though, ring in for notably less money (especially in the UK now they're discounted), so to me they seem the ultimate way to affordably customize your console and freshen up its appearance.

Personally, I think the red plates look awesome, but I think loads of gamers will likely be drawn to the black finish, too, as it looks super stealthy and slick.

Now, if we can just start getting some officially licensed spin-off new designs and form factors in the PS5 console cover face plate market, PlayStation 5 gamers will be set in terms of making their console their own.

