Photos: Inside the Nexus Center, Utica’s new $64M sports complex
The Nexus Center, a $64 million sports complex in downtown Utica, hosted its grand opening this week. It’s a 170,000-square-foot facility that will host ice hockey, box lacrosse, soccer and other field sports. There are three sheets of ice that can be converted to turf surfaces.
Christmas Events In Utica And Rome New York You’ll Want To Check Out
It's Christmas in the valley once again, and we are talking about the Mohawk Valley of course. Both the cities of Utica and Rome have amazing events to check out this December. Both the cities of Utica and Rome have free family fun planned the same weekend. Utica has their...
Popeyes location opening in Oneida
ONEIDA, N.Y. -- Another new Popeyes restaurant will be opening in the area, this time in Oneida on Genesee Street, at the former Pizza Hut location on Saturday. Liberty Restaurants of Syracuse LLC made the announcement Thursday. The restaurant will be the franchise's 1 of 10 new restaurants they have opened this year. A location opened in New Hartford earlier this year and one is expected to be built in Rome next year.
$825K home in Lysander: See 111 home sales in Onondaga County
111 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Nov. 21 and Nov. 23. No sales were recorded on Nov. 24 and 25 due to the holiday. The most expensive home sold was a 3-bedroom, 3½-bath contemporary in the Town of Lysander that sold for $825,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home sits on a .88-acre waterfront lot.
Park Street bridge near Destiny USA tears roof off of Amazon trailer (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse bridge was too much to handle for an Amazon tractor trailer Saturday after the trailer lost its roof. The tractor trailer was too big to pass through the Park Street railroad bridge near Destiny USA Saturday around 6:04 a.m., police said. But the driver...
1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it
The New York State legislature passed a bill earlier this year that could have a big impact on Upstate New York hunters. The bill would allow counties to opt-out of the new ‘holiday hunt’ season, which went into effect only last year. Gov. Hochul has until the end...
Mary Fox: Mom, nurse, volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood
Mary Fox, 1925-2022: Mom, nurse, parish volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. The very Irish eyes of Mary Fox smiled on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill neighborhood for...
Micron & Onondaga County officials address neighbors' concerns over chip plant in Clay
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. — Neighbors in Central New York got the opportunity Thursday evening to ask questions and raise concerns about the planned Micron chip manufacturing plant to be built at the White Pines Commerce Park on Route 31 in the Town of Clay. Micron announced it had...
Love That Chicken From Popeyes! Oneida Restaurant Sets Grand Opening
Another Popeyes is opening in Central New York in less than a week. The new fast food restaurant replaces the old Pizza Hut building on Genesee Street in Oneida, which sat empty and was fenced off for quite some time. Former Oneida City Clerk, Susan Tiffin Pulverenti broke the news last summer. "Popeyes is going into where the old Pizza Hut is located."
Decking the halls in Lyons Falls as Florissante the Mansion opens its doors for holiday cheer
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A Lewis County fixture for nearly 200 years, Florissante the Mansion, has opened its doors for some holiday cheer. Co-Owner Stuart DeCamp says he’s excited to share the space with the public. “I don’t know whether we own the property or the property...
Lowlife Abandons Dog That Had Puppies on Side of Cold CNY Road
What kind of human being leaves a dog that just had puppies on the side of a Central New York road in the freezing cold?. There needs to be a special place in Hell for people like that. This poor little momma was found at 5:30 in the morning on...
Your Long Wait Is Over- New York’s Official SantaCon Utica Is Back
NOON - 1PM : Check in at the The Celtic Harp. According to the Facebook event page, a $5 donation gets you a beer from The Celtic Harp and drink specials on Varick Street throughout the entire day. You can learn more now online here. Take A Sweet Trip To...
How fast did the wind howl where you live in Upstate NY? See chart of 300+ locations
Syracuse, N.Y. -- High winds roared across Upstate New York on Wednesday and this morning, knocking out power, toppling trees and closing roads. The top wind gust speed reported to the National Weather Service was 63 mph, at the Albany International Airport. Several locations in the hills of Western New York and the North Country posted totals of more than 50 mph.
No place for nuclear in NY’s clean energy future (Guest Opinion by Joseph J. Heath & Betty Lyons)
Joe Heath has served as General Legal Counsel for the Onondaga Nation since 1982. He was a leader in the effort to ban fracking in New York state. Prior to law school, Heathe served as an officer on nuclear submarines. Betty Lyons is the president and executive director of The...
Historic CNY Village Lights Up For Christmas
A mere 10 miles southwest of the heart of Utica is the historic Village of Clinton. It is the home to Hamilton College while maintaining a small-town charm. The town square plays host to a variety of small businesses, each one celebrating all things home and enjoyable. It’s hard not to look at the town green and especially at Christmas time.
Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations
Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
Cop Logs: Fulton PD 11/21/22- 11/28/22
20:29:04 11/26/22 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD 20:29:04 11/26/22 VTL0375.40B I0 (6633) INADEQUATE OR NO STOP LAMPS. 22:30:00 11/28/22 PL240.20.02 V0 (2638) DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE. Inmate Name: BUTTON, RYAN ALLEN. Address: 308 PARK ST, FULTON, NY. Birth Date: 07/08/98. Arrest Number: 9267. Time/Date: 22:10:00 11/23/22 Booking Number: 9301. Loc....
Mother dog found allegedly abandoned without her puppies in Whitesboro Thursday
UTICA, N.Y. -- Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society is asking for the publics help as they look into who allegedly abandoned a mother dog, along the side of the road Thursday morning. The dog was found around 5:30 a.m. in a crate, with a blanket, on Clinton Street in Whitesboro....
Three North Country ‘Community Health Heroes’ awarded
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization and North Country Health Compass Partners recently announced the recipients of the 2022 “Community Health Hero” award. The award is given in honor of National Rural Health Day, recognizing North Country residents who have demonstrated outstanding public...
Police in standoff with man in Syracuse’s Skunk City
Update 2:23 p.m.: Bellevue Avenue has been cleared. Only two police cars remain at the scene. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Police have been in a standoff with a man in Syracuse’s Skunk City for around 4 hours Saturday. Police have blocked off Bellevue Avenue between Summit Ave and Bellevue Terrace.
