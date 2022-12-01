ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Popeyes location opening in Oneida

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- Another new Popeyes restaurant will be opening in the area, this time in Oneida on Genesee Street, at the former Pizza Hut location on Saturday. Liberty Restaurants of Syracuse LLC made the announcement Thursday. The restaurant will be the franchise's 1 of 10 new restaurants they have opened this year. A location opened in New Hartford earlier this year and one is expected to be built in Rome next year.
$825K home in Lysander: See 111 home sales in Onondaga County

111 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Nov. 21 and Nov. 23. No sales were recorded on Nov. 24 and 25 due to the holiday. The most expensive home sold was a 3-bedroom, 3½-bath contemporary in the Town of Lysander that sold for $825,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home sits on a .88-acre waterfront lot.
Love That Chicken From Popeyes! Oneida Restaurant Sets Grand Opening

Another Popeyes is opening in Central New York in less than a week. The new fast food restaurant replaces the old Pizza Hut building on Genesee Street in Oneida, which sat empty and was fenced off for quite some time. Former Oneida City Clerk, Susan Tiffin Pulverenti broke the news last summer. "Popeyes is going into where the old Pizza Hut is located."
How fast did the wind howl where you live in Upstate NY? See chart of 300+ locations

Syracuse, N.Y. -- High winds roared across Upstate New York on Wednesday and this morning, knocking out power, toppling trees and closing roads. The top wind gust speed reported to the National Weather Service was 63 mph, at the Albany International Airport. Several locations in the hills of Western New York and the North Country posted totals of more than 50 mph.
Historic CNY Village Lights Up For Christmas

A mere 10 miles southwest of the heart of Utica is the historic Village of Clinton. It is the home to Hamilton College while maintaining a small-town charm. The town square plays host to a variety of small businesses, each one celebrating all things home and enjoyable. It’s hard not to look at the town green and especially at Christmas time.
Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations

Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
Cop Logs: Fulton PD 11/21/22- 11/28/22

20:29:04 11/26/22 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD 20:29:04 11/26/22 VTL0375.40B I0 (6633) INADEQUATE OR NO STOP LAMPS. 22:30:00 11/28/22 PL240.20.02 V0 (2638) DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE. Inmate Name: BUTTON, RYAN ALLEN. Address: 308 PARK ST, FULTON, NY. Birth Date: 07/08/98. Arrest Number: 9267. Time/Date: 22:10:00 11/23/22 Booking Number: 9301. Loc....
Three North Country ‘Community Health Heroes’ awarded

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization and North Country Health Compass Partners recently announced the recipients of the 2022 “Community Health Hero” award. The award is given in honor of National Rural Health Day, recognizing North Country residents who have demonstrated outstanding public...
