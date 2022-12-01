Read full article on original website
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
Beijing International Horticultural Exposition- Hong Kong Garden // Architectural Services Department
A Garden for the City Of ContrastThe Hong Kong Garden explores a design approach to reconcile development and nature in the urban environment. It reflects the contrasting urban and garden images in the territory, examines the relationship between the development and nature; and explores the aesthetic value of edible landscape.
Haimen Agricultural Exhibition Hall // gad
The motif of the agricultural exhibition hall is taken from the barn of Chinese agricultural civilization. Its appearance is like a square box, the internal core is a circular silo, which means “square barn and round granary”. It not only implies the legalist concept of “When the granaries are full, people follow appropriate rules of conduct, and when there is enough to eat and wear, people know honor and shame”, but also conforms to the construction of spiritual civilization in the new era.
VITUS COMMODITIES – ALGORITHM FACTORY // ONZ Architects
Text description provided by the architects. ADAPTIVE REUSE OF AN ABANDONED SOAP FACTORY INTO A RESEARCH LAB AND OPEN-AIR MUSEUMRotterdam and Ankara based architectural office ONZ Architects is transforming an abandoned soap factory into a dynamic research lab for Vitus Commodities, an energy company which utilizes Artificial Intelligence Technologies on globally traded energy markets with a focus on Machine Learning and Deep Learning.
