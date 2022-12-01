ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Haimen Agricultural Exhibition Hall // gad

The motif of the agricultural exhibition hall is taken from the barn of Chinese agricultural civilization. Its appearance is like a square box, the internal core is a circular silo, which means “square barn and round granary”. It not only implies the legalist concept of “When the granaries are full, people follow appropriate rules of conduct, and when there is enough to eat and wear, people know honor and shame”, but also conforms to the construction of spiritual civilization in the new era.
VITUS COMMODITIES – ALGORITHM FACTORY // ONZ Architects

Text description provided by the architects. ADAPTIVE REUSE OF AN ABANDONED SOAP FACTORY INTO A RESEARCH LAB AND OPEN-AIR MUSEUMRotterdam and Ankara based architectural office ONZ Architects is transforming an abandoned soap factory into a dynamic research lab for Vitus Commodities, an energy company which utilizes Artificial Intelligence Technologies on globally traded energy markets with a focus on Machine Learning and Deep Learning.

