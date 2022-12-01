The motif of the agricultural exhibition hall is taken from the barn of Chinese agricultural civilization. Its appearance is like a square box, the internal core is a circular silo, which means “square barn and round granary”. It not only implies the legalist concept of “When the granaries are full, people follow appropriate rules of conduct, and when there is enough to eat and wear, people know honor and shame”, but also conforms to the construction of spiritual civilization in the new era.

2 DAYS AGO