NewsChannel 36
Sparkle Returns to Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Hundreds of people flooded Corning's Gaffer District for the 47th annual Sparkle event, Saturday evening. Market Street was decorated with holiday lighting, vendors, and carolers. Best friends Callie Murray, Julia Pierri, and Olivia Lilly have been coming to Sparkle for years. “We are having fun at...
NewsChannel 36
Dickens of a Christmas Turns Streets into a Victorian Marketplace
WELLSBORO, P.A. (WENY) -- Hundreds, if not thousands of people flooded Main Street in Wellsboro Saturday morning and afternoon for the 38th Annual Dickens of a Christmas event. The event turned Main Street into a Victorian style marketplace which featured vendors, dancers, musicians. "This was started 38 years ago here...
cnycentral.com
Corning Museum of Glass to hold flameworking, glass-blowing demonstrations at Destiny USA
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Corning Museum of Glass is partnering with Destiny USA mall to give free glass-blowing demonstrations in the Canyon area on Saturday, December 3rd and Sunday, December 4th. Guests can see the demonstrations from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., according to Destiny USA. The demonstrations will...
Latin Night at the Cave December 3rd
A celebration of Hispanic music, food and culture is taking place in downtown Binghamton tomorrow night.
Horror Movie Filmed in Binghamton Released to the World
Originally from the Boston area, Andy Mitton is a writer, composer, director, editor, and quite well known for his horror movies. As it happens, one of those movies was filmed in the Southern Tier. Called "The Harbinger,' Andy Mitton's most recent horror movie is set in New York City however,...
NewsChannel 36
Clute Park's Ice Rink Opens for the Season
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- People laced up their ice skates for opening night at Clute Park's ice rink in Watkins Glen. Craig Bond, the Parks and Event Center Manager for the Village of Watkins Glen, said he expects to have an even higher attendance, due to the added Lakeside Cafe that is attached to this rink, this year.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Movie Filmed in Johnson City Premieres Tonight
The Harbinger is a horror movie that follows two characters as they try to separate their nightmares from reality. The film was primarily shot in February 2021 in the Binghamton area, with many of the scenes being shot at the Goodwill Theater and Firehouse Stage. Andy Mitton, the director, contacted...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira College Under the Dome Craft Fair Returns December 4
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- Elmira College's annual Under the Dome Craft returns to the Murray Athletic Center on Sunday, December 4th. More than 200 vendors will be on site, with handmade gifts, home goods, crafts and foods. The event runs from 9AM until 3PM - admission is $5 per person;...
owegopennysaver.com
Winterfest returns to Tioga Downs for 2022; The family-friendly holiday fun continues through December 23
The holiday season is finally upon us and Tioga Downs kicked things off with Winterfest on Black Friday, a celebration that continues every Friday and Saturday through Dec. 23, and running from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Winterfest features Horse Drawn Wagon Rides to view the lights, a Craft Fair,...
Kucko’s Camera: 1930 Ford Model A located in Dansville
Today, John Kucko adds to his collection of cool and vintage car sightings with a 1930 Ford Model A located in Dansville.
‘Bowl for Children’ fundraiser returns for 5th year
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – With sponsors from around the area, the Chemung County Child Advocacy Center is holding its 5th annual Bowl for Children event this month. CAC announced that the fundraiser will be held at Crystal Lanes in Corning on December 17. The event will feature music, raffles, silent auctions, a photo booth, food, […]
Watkins Glen Holiday Fair kicks off with Santa, carriage rides
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Watkins Glen is getting into the holiday spirit this weekend with a holiday fair at Clute Park. The Parks and Rec Department is holding a Holiday Crafts Fair in the Clute Park Event Center during the first weekend of December. The Parks Department said there will be […]
Popular craft store chain opens new Central NY location
Auburn, NY. – Michaels, a larger retailer of arts, crafts and home decor, will open its newest store Saturday in the Auburn Plaza, at 217 Grant Ave. in Auburn. The store will host a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free craft demonstrations, giveaways, local food favorites and more.
Horseheads drummer to play in Rochester with Trans-Siberian Orchestra
We meet the local drummer of one of the most popular touring holiday music acts in history.
City Cites Binghamton Restaurant Developer for “Very Nice” Sign
The city of Binghamton is poised to take legal action against a developer who installed a sign for a new restaurant before receiving official approval. Mark Yonaty is preparing to open the business at the downtown Lackawanna Train Station on Lewis Street near the city-owned baseball stadium. The restaurant will be called Station 45 American Chop House.
wellsvillesun.com
Dansville’s “Festival of Balloons” announces an ending after 41 years
With a sad heart, The Dansville Festival of Balloons, LTD announces there will not be a scheduled 2023 Dansville Balloon Festival. The volunteer, not for profit organization has served the community and the area with 41 years of family entertainment centered on the natural beauty and history of hot air balloons. Since 2001 Dansville Festival of Balloons has donated to area organizations $225,241 and has been the center of thousands of priceless memories.
mountainhomemag.com
Come Along and Ride This Train
A dapper gentleman in a New York Central Railroad conductor’s uniform and black patent leather-brimmed hat with gold braid trim sat just inside the doors of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Fellowship Hall. It was December 3, 2016, the thirty-third annual Dickens of a Christmas in Wellsboro. (How serendipitous that this year’s Dickens celebration is also December 3.) Bespectacled, with a crisply ironed white shirt and black tie knotted just so, ninety-three-year-old Ned Marrow greeted visitors at the Twin Tiers N-Trak Model Railroad Club’s exhibit. Tiny freight trains whirred along tracks past miniature houses with white picket fences, thumbnail-sized shrubbery, and tidy little lawns. Kids and grownups alike pressed up to the ropes separating them from the trains to watch the action. Ned relaxed in a chair, his arms on his walker in front of him, while he reminisced about his years spent on the railroad.
Former Binghamton Supermarket Being Converted Into Events Center
A building that originally served as a Binghamton neighborhood grocery store is being turned into a banquet venue that could accommodate hundreds of people. The 8,000-square-foot structure at 136 Park Avenue on the South Side opened as a Harris Foodlines supermarket in 1965. The building later was used as a Knights of Columbus dance hall.
Waterloo man throws punch at Geneva Christmas Tree Lighting, headbutts officer
The officer was treated at a local medical facility and released. Bailey was transported to Ontario County Jail for arraignment.
WETM
Strong winds die down Saturday night
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – The wind advisory for portions of the Twin Tiers expired Saturday evening. The wind direction changed behind the fronts with isolated lake-effect snow possible Saturday night. More details on the next chance of rain below:. TONIGHT:. Overnight we will have temperatures in the mid-20’s with...
