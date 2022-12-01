ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

NewsChannel 36

Sparkle Returns to Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Hundreds of people flooded Corning's Gaffer District for the 47th annual Sparkle event, Saturday evening. Market Street was decorated with holiday lighting, vendors, and carolers. Best friends Callie Murray, Julia Pierri, and Olivia Lilly have been coming to Sparkle for years. “We are having fun at...
CORNING, NY
NewsChannel 36

Dickens of a Christmas Turns Streets into a Victorian Marketplace

WELLSBORO, P.A. (WENY) -- Hundreds, if not thousands of people flooded Main Street in Wellsboro Saturday morning and afternoon for the 38th Annual Dickens of a Christmas event. The event turned Main Street into a Victorian style marketplace which featured vendors, dancers, musicians. "This was started 38 years ago here...
WELLSBORO, PA
NewsChannel 36

Clute Park's Ice Rink Opens for the Season

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- People laced up their ice skates for opening night at Clute Park's ice rink in Watkins Glen. Craig Bond, the Parks and Event Center Manager for the Village of Watkins Glen, said he expects to have an even higher attendance, due to the added Lakeside Cafe that is attached to this rink, this year.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Movie Filmed in Johnson City Premieres Tonight

The Harbinger is a horror movie that follows two characters as they try to separate their nightmares from reality. The film was primarily shot in February 2021 in the Binghamton area, with many of the scenes being shot at the Goodwill Theater and Firehouse Stage. Andy Mitton, the director, contacted...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira College Under the Dome Craft Fair Returns December 4

ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- Elmira College's annual Under the Dome Craft returns to the Murray Athletic Center on Sunday, December 4th. More than 200 vendors will be on site, with handmade gifts, home goods, crafts and foods. The event runs from 9AM until 3PM - admission is $5 per person;...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

‘Bowl for Children’ fundraiser returns for 5th year

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – With sponsors from around the area, the Chemung County Child Advocacy Center is holding its 5th annual Bowl for Children event this month. CAC announced that the fundraiser will be held at Crystal Lanes in Corning on December 17. The event will feature music, raffles, silent auctions, a photo booth, food, […]
CORNING, NY
Syracuse.com

Popular craft store chain opens new Central NY location

Auburn, NY. – Michaels, a larger retailer of arts, crafts and home decor, will open its newest store Saturday in the Auburn Plaza, at 217 Grant Ave. in Auburn. The store will host a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free craft demonstrations, giveaways, local food favorites and more.
AUBURN, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Dansville’s “Festival of Balloons” announces an ending after 41 years

With a sad heart, The Dansville Festival of Balloons, LTD announces there will not be a scheduled 2023 Dansville Balloon Festival. The volunteer, not for profit organization has served the community and the area with 41 years of family entertainment centered on the natural beauty and history of hot air balloons. Since 2001 Dansville Festival of Balloons has donated to area organizations $225,241 and has been the center of thousands of priceless memories.
DANSVILLE, NY
mountainhomemag.com

Come Along and Ride This Train

A dapper gentleman in a New York Central Railroad conductor’s uniform and black patent leather-brimmed hat with gold braid trim sat just inside the doors of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Fellowship Hall. It was December 3, 2016, the thirty-third annual Dickens of a Christmas in Wellsboro. (How serendipitous that this year’s Dickens celebration is also December 3.) Bespectacled, with a crisply ironed white shirt and black tie knotted just so, ninety-three-year-old Ned Marrow greeted visitors at the Twin Tiers N-Trak Model Railroad Club’s exhibit. Tiny freight trains whirred along tracks past miniature houses with white picket fences, thumbnail-sized shrubbery, and tidy little lawns. Kids and grownups alike pressed up to the ropes separating them from the trains to watch the action. Ned relaxed in a chair, his arms on his walker in front of him, while he reminisced about his years spent on the railroad.
WELLSBORO, PA
WETM

Strong winds die down Saturday night

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – The wind advisory for portions of the Twin Tiers expired Saturday evening. The wind direction changed behind the fronts with isolated lake-effect snow possible Saturday night. More details on the next chance of rain below:. TONIGHT:. Overnight we will have temperatures in the mid-20’s with...
ELMIRA, NY

