Stevens Point has been named on a list of the best college towns and cities in the nation. It’s the second-highest-ranking Wisconsin city on the list, behind Madison. The personal finance website wallethub.com studied 400 communities across the country with at least 7,5000 post-high school students, basing its findings on 32 key indicators of academic, social, and economic opportunities for students. Its data set ranges from the cost of living to the quality of higher education to the crime rate.

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO