Stevens Point named #71 on list of best college cities in country
Stevens Point has been named on a list of the best college towns and cities in the nation. It’s the second-highest-ranking Wisconsin city on the list, behind Madison. The personal finance website wallethub.com studied 400 communities across the country with at least 7,5000 post-high school students, basing its findings on 32 key indicators of academic, social, and economic opportunities for students. Its data set ranges from the cost of living to the quality of higher education to the crime rate.
The Portage County Calendar
Art Show: “That ’70s Print Show,” 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, @Edna Carlson Art Gallery, 1800 Portage St., through Jan. 18, 2023. Free. Storytime, 9:45-10:15 a.m. @Portage Co. Public Library, 1001 Main St. Strong Bodies,...
County board rep reports increased postal activity in his neighborhood
After months of mail delivery delays, one county board supervisor on Saturday reported heightened postal carrier activity in his neighborhood. Supervisor Dave Ladick represents District 7 and lives on Nicolet Ave. west of Hoover Rd. in Stevens Point. He said he saw a strange white vehicle traveling in his neighborhood on Friday, Dec. 1, with U.S. government plates—and what appeared to be an unfamiliar female postal carrier behind the wheel.
Candidates can now file for spring nonpartisan races
Municipal clerks are preparing for the April 4 nonpartisan election for numerous municipal offices. Candidates running in the spring election could begin circulating nomination papers on Dec. 1. The final day for filing is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Candidates can obtain paperwork from their municipal clerk or by visiting the Wisconsin Elections Commission website at https://elections.wi.gov/candidates.
VFW to host ‘Breakfast with Santa’ on Dec. 18
Plover Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10262 Rifle Squad will host “Breakfast With Santa” at their monthly steak and omelet breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, Dec. 18. The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Post, 2970 Hickory Dr. in Plover. The public is welcome to attend.
Park commission to consider pricey repairs for Pfiffner bandshell
The Stevens Point Park Commission this month will consider approving some expensive repairs for the city's staple bandshell.
