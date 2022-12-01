ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

‘Something I very much needed to do’

WAUKESHA — Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow has been called a “rock star,” winning praise from all over the country and even beyond for the way she presided over the trial of Darrell Brooks Jr., who drove his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21, 2021.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy