Bill Sniffin: ‘Buy Wyoming’ This Christmas – Here Are Some Good Gift Ideas
Despite the temptation to buy on the internet or Amazon, there are some great reasons to shop local this Christmas season. After consulting with some friends around the state, here are some ideas from them for Cowboy State products. But first,...
Wyoming Obituaries: Week Of November 26 – December 2, 2022
Here's a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of Nov. 26 – Dec. 2, 2022. Our condolences to family and friends:. Nov. 26:. Nov. 27:. Eugene R....
Why Is There A Boarded-Up Cave In The Middle Of Dubois, Wyoming?
When visitors come to the small, picturesque town of Dubois, Wyoming, one of the first questions that comes to mind is, "What's with the dug-out cave in the middle of town?". Although the town was once known as a...
At 143 Inches, Jackson Hole Reports Best Powder In A Decade
The powder craze is on at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, where skiers have been surprised with 21 inches of snow in the last 24 hours. It's lighting up their eyes like an early Christmas gift. "It's deep, and it's good,"...
Cat Urbigkit: Who Stands with the Anti-Ranching Vendetta?
Ranchers whose livestock herds graze public lands in the western United States are continuing a tradition that has long been practiced by pastoral peoples around the globe. Herds are moved with the seasons, and domestic stock grazing the West's arid rangelands produces food and fiber in a relatively natural manner.
Removal Of Coal/ Natural Gas Could Mean Wyoming And Neighbors Face Blackouts This Winter
An analysis by an electric grid watchdog warns that "a large portion of the North American bulk power system is at risk of having insufficient energy supplies during severe winter weather.". The North American Energy Reliability Corp. (NSERC) report attributes...
At 10,450-Feet, Wyoming’s Highest-Altitude Restaurant Sells More Than 500 Waffles Per Day
There's a secret ingredient that makes Corbet Cabin's iconic waffles so good. "It's the altitude," waffle maker Laura Burke told Cowboy State Daily. "Everything rises when it comes up here. I've made them at the bottom, and they just don't taste the same as when they are up here. That's the secret to it."
Homemade ‘Smith And Methson’ Firearm Unlikely To Catch On With Wyoming Crooks
The likelihood is vanishingly small that any Wyoming crime victim would find themselves staring down the twin barrels of a "Smith & Methson," says a Wyoming a gunsmith and former law enforcement officer. "It looks like it's probably a...
Jackson Outdoorsman Dies From Botulism; Tainted Soup Blamed
After a long struggle against a nightmarish botulism infection, Hans Russell of Jackson, 56, died Wednesday in a Salt Lake hospital, a family friend has confirmed. With his passing, Wyoming has lost a robust, humorous, talented and adventurous human being, James...
Power Company Denies Fault, Says Hurricane-Force 140 mph Winds Led To Deadly Wyoming Fire
Saying a huge fire in small-town Wyoming stemmed from natural causes and an "act of God," a power company has denied a Wyoming man's claims that its negligence led to his wife's death. William Jerome Ruth in...
Bouchard Won’t Sign “Good Behavior Or Be Kicked Off Committee” Letter
State Senate President-elect Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, has had all 10 of his joint standing committee chairmen sign pre-written letters of resignation to him. "I don't believe there's ever going to be a need to use them," Driskill said. "People call...
Pregnant Cop Busts Romanian Man For Stealing $8,000 Bottle Of Scotch In His Crotch
A Romanian man accused of smuggling a nearly $8,000 bottle of scotch from a Jackson liquor store in his pants crotch was arrested after a pregnant police officer found him soliciting on city streets three weeks later. Marian Firu, 50, faces...
