Hawaii State

WISH-TV

Over 4,000 in central Indiana without power due to high winds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High winds are causing power outages across central Indiana. AES Indiana is reporting more than 4,000 customers without power. AES Indiana is warning people to stay away from fallen, broken or damaged power lines. Duke Energy is reporting more than 700 customers are in the dark.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana reports 7 new deaths from flu, 11 so far this season

LATEST: Indiana reports seven new deaths from the flu, pushing the total deaths this season to 11. A map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved Indiana to ‘”very high” flu category for first time. The state’s influenza dashboard showed Friday morning that more than 2,600 Hoosiers visited emergency rooms last week because of the flu. Since the state began tracking flu numbers in October, nearly 11% of flu patients in emergency rooms statewide have been 4 or younger.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Windy start to the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gusty winds likely for the first part of Saturday. Winds decrease later today but chilly temperatures stick around. TODAY: We’re keeping an eye on a cold front that will move across the state today. Winds may gust at times near 40 mph early this morning. A Wind Advisory is in place until 10am. A few light showers will also be possible early. Clouds clear for the afternoon and we’ll see lots of sunshine. It’s going to be much cooler this afternoon as temperatures fall into the 30s. With breezy conditions it will feel more like it’s in the 20s.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Semi goes over bridge on Indiana Toll Road, catches fire

HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A semi driver is alive after crashing a semi, leaving it dangling over a bridge on the Indiana Toll Road. According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened around 2 a.m. at the 6.5 mile marker on I-90. That’s between U.S. 41 and U.S. 20 at the Grand Calumet River.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

All Indiana Bets: December 3, 2022 (CFB Week 14)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s championship Saturday with All Indiana Bets!. This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down all the action around college football, including the Big Ten Championship Game between Purdue and Michigan. Plus, it wouldn’t be a college football show without bringing in...
INDIANA STATE

