Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Over 4,000 in central Indiana without power due to high winds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High winds are causing power outages across central Indiana. AES Indiana is reporting more than 4,000 customers without power. AES Indiana is warning people to stay away from fallen, broken or damaged power lines. Duke Energy is reporting more than 700 customers are in the dark.
WISH-TV
Indiana reports 7 new deaths from flu, 11 so far this season
LATEST: Indiana reports seven new deaths from the flu, pushing the total deaths this season to 11. A map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved Indiana to ‘”very high” flu category for first time. The state’s influenza dashboard showed Friday morning that more than 2,600 Hoosiers visited emergency rooms last week because of the flu. Since the state began tracking flu numbers in October, nearly 11% of flu patients in emergency rooms statewide have been 4 or younger.
WISH-TV
Windy start to the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gusty winds likely for the first part of Saturday. Winds decrease later today but chilly temperatures stick around. TODAY: We’re keeping an eye on a cold front that will move across the state today. Winds may gust at times near 40 mph early this morning. A Wind Advisory is in place until 10am. A few light showers will also be possible early. Clouds clear for the afternoon and we’ll see lots of sunshine. It’s going to be much cooler this afternoon as temperatures fall into the 30s. With breezy conditions it will feel more like it’s in the 20s.
WISH-TV
Semi goes over bridge on Indiana Toll Road, catches fire
HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A semi driver is alive after crashing a semi, leaving it dangling over a bridge on the Indiana Toll Road. According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened around 2 a.m. at the 6.5 mile marker on I-90. That’s between U.S. 41 and U.S. 20 at the Grand Calumet River.
WISH-TV
More Funds Needed for Head Start Programs in Indiana for Equal Opportunity, according to report
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Institute for Early Education Research released a new nationwide report focused on the state of Head Start and Early Head Start for children. More specifically, they looked at equity and disparity gaps and based on Indiana’s individual stats inside the report, the institute feels...
WISH-TV
All Indiana Bets: December 3, 2022 (CFB Week 14)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s championship Saturday with All Indiana Bets!. This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down all the action around college football, including the Big Ten Championship Game between Purdue and Michigan. Plus, it wouldn’t be a college football show without bringing in...
WISH-TV
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
(CNN) — The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county’s election results by the legal deadline. In the referral letter, State Elections Director Kori Lorick...
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: Senator Mike Braun files to run for governor in 2024
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, the “All INdiana Politics” team talks about the race for Indiana’s next governor in 2024. Senator Mike Braun filed the official paperwork to begin his campaign for governor in 2024. News 8’s Garrett Bergquist lays out where this puts the field hoping to replace Eric Holcomb.
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: WIBC’s Rob Kendall weighs in on fútbol, Will Smith, Indiana governor’s race
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to Will Smith breaking his silence about that now-infamous slap of Chris Rock, a lot has been happing lately. In Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered” conversation, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez checks in with Rob Kendall from radio station WIBC to get his input.
Comments / 0