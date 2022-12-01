Virginia Department of Health reports first pediatric flu death of season

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health announced Wednesday the state's first pediatric flu death of the season, according to a press release.

The agency said the child was between 5 and 12 years old, and lived in the state's southwest region.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family of this child,” said State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene. “Flu can be a very dangerous illness. With Virginia and many other states experiencing high or very high levels of flu activity, I urge everyone who is eligible to receive the flu vaccine to do so as soon as possible, consulting your physician as needed. While we can never stop all cases of flu, the best way to reduce your risk is to get the vaccine, which is available to anyone over 6 months of age.”

The health department recommends taking these actions to prevent the flu: washing your hands regularly with soap and water, or sanitizer; coughing or sneezing into a tissue or the inside of your elbow instead of your open hand; staying at home when sick; and taking antivirals as prescribed if you do become ill with the flu.

The health department said Virginia is experiencing early and very high flu activity during the current flu season compared to previous seasons. Emergency department (ED) and urgent care center (UCC) visits for influenza-like illness are also very high (8% of total ED & UCC visits) for this time of the season compared to the same time during the previous 12 seasons, except for the 2009-10 year.

Virginia reported one influenza-associated death among children during the 2021-2022 flu season.

Across the Unites States, the health department estimated there have been anywhere between 6.2 million and 14 million influenza illnesses so far this season, and said between 2,900 and 8,400 deaths have taken place.

"Certain groups are at higher risk for serious illness from flu, including children younger than 5, pregnant women, people aged 65 and older, and those with suppressed immune systems or certain chronic medical conditions, such as heart or lung disease," the release said.

Learn more about influenza in Virginia by visiting the Virginia Department of Health Influenza page and its Influenza dashboard.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.