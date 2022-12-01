Our next front hits tonight through Monday morning. The storm will start off in Northern Utah and slowly move through Central Utah by Monday evening. This storm will bring a mixture of rain and snow in the valleys with very little valley accumulation. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in place for the mountains of Northern Utah through Monday evening. 5-10 inches is expected which will cause hazardous road conditions for the canyons during the Monday morning commute.

