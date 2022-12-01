Read full article on original website
Today's Forecast: Another Storm on the Way
Our next front hits tonight through Monday morning. The storm will start off in Northern Utah and slowly move through Central Utah by Monday evening. This storm will bring a mixture of rain and snow in the valleys with very little valley accumulation. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in place for the mountains of Northern Utah through Monday evening. 5-10 inches is expected which will cause hazardous road conditions for the canyons during the Monday morning commute.
