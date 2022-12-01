Insider: Why Jeff Saturday isn't making any changes to Colts QB depth chart

INDIANAPOLIS — This Colts season has been defined by change at two of the three most important positions in the organization.

Head coach. Quarterback.

But interim coach Jeff Saturday does not see a reason to make another change to the quarterback depth chart, even though the Indianapolis offense has reverted to its inefficient, mistake-prone profile in back-to-back losses to Philadelphia and Pittsburgh after Saturday’s decision to put Matt Ryan back in the starting lineup produced a win over Las Vegas in his debut.

“Matt is going to continue to be the guy,” Saturday said after the Monday night game. “We’re going to keep moving forward, keep pressing forward with what we’ve got.”

Saturday initially said the Colts would stick with Sam Ehlinger when he was first hired, only to start Ryan in a surprising move in Las Vegas five days later, a decision the interim coach said was made after seeing Ryan throw for the first time since suffering a separated shoulder against Tennessee.

Ryan turned the ball over twice against the Steelers, the veteran’s first two turnovers since Saturday put him back in the starting lineup, but neither turnover was entirely his fault.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. admitted after the game that he didn’t run his route correctly on Ryan’s early interception, and running back Jonathan Taylor appeared to be at fault for the Colts’ critical fumble in the red zone in the third quarter, although it was charged to Ryan.

Ryan has completed 70.2% of his passes for 634 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in three starts since returning to the lineup, three starts that have marked by efficiency but a significant lack of explosiveness.

The Colts have just four completions of 20 yards or more in the past two games, and Indianapolis failed to complete a pass until the second quarter of Monday night’s loss to the Steelers. Ryan’s averaging 6.7 yards per attempt in the past three games and 6.8 for the season overall.

Backup Sam Ehlinger fared worse in his two starts, completing 61.5% of his passes for 304 yards, no touchdowns, one interception and an ugly 5.8 yards per attempt.

Indianapolis has another option available.

Veteran Nick Foles, who was brought to the Colts to be a high-caliber backup for a potential playoff team, has played only two snaps this season, but there appears to be no plan to give Foles a chance.

Foles still has a strong arm, he was the quarterback most likely to push the ball down the field in training camp, but Indianapolis admitted last week that the Colts haven’t called a lot of deep shots because of the lack of protection from the offensive line.

“I think Nick has done a really good job for us,” Saturday said. “He’s continued to stay really loyal to this football team. I have confidence in both he and Sam. I think they’re both great players and do a really good job of helping Matt. Other than that, that’s just kind of where we are.”

Saturday also said he’s given no thought to making Foles the No. 2 again, which would make the veteran active on game day.

After all of the change at quarterback this season, Saturday wants to stick with the Colts depth chart the way it is, believing it gives Indianapolis the best chance to win.

“When Nick came in as the switch was made between Matt and Sam and all those things, I wasn’t here for any of that,” Saturday said. “Both he and Sam have done a really good job on the scout team, and I’ve appreciated how they’ve both attacked this thing.”