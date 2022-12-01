ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Who are the Cochise Co. supervisors who refused to certify the election? The strategy behind Hobbs' win; Where to get photos with Santa

By Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

Who are the Cochise County supervisors who refused to certify the county's election Monday? Here's what we know about Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby.

“We had a strategy … and it was never reactive to Kari (Lake)," said Nicole DeMont, Katie Hobbs' campaign manager.

Here's where children can visit with Santa, including times just for kids with special needs. Some places offer pet photos, too. Here are 14 malls and other places to get pictures with Santa.

Today, you can expect it to be cloudy, with a high near 72 degrees. Cloudy at night, with a low near 50 degrees. Get the full forecast here.

Today in history

  • On this date in 1862, President Abraham Lincoln sent his Second Annual Message to Congress, in which he called for the abolition of slavery, and went on to say, “Fellow-citizens, we can not escape history. We of this Congress and this Administration will be remembered in spite of ourselves.”
  • In 1942, during World War II, nationwide gasoline rationing went into effect in the United States; the goal was not so much to save on gas, but to conserve rubber that was desperately needed for the war effort by reducing the use of tires.
  • In 1955, Rosa Parks, a Black seamstress, was arrested after refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a Montgomery, Alabama, city bus; the incident sparked a year-long boycott of the buses by Blacks.
  • In 1991, Ukrainians voted overwhelmingly for independence from the Soviet Union.
  • In 2009, President Barack Obama ordered 30,000 more U.S. troops into the war in Afghanistan but promised during a speech to cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point to begin withdrawals in 18 months.

Comments / 2

Lynn Marshall
3d ago

Did they have to run and found out they lost? or what is their stupid reasoning for doing this? These are the things that is so ridiculous on this deniers belief.

Reply
3
