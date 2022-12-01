ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Republican Georgia lieutenant governor says he couldn’t vote for Walker

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EihLZ_0jTixD2x00

Georgia Lt. Gov Geoff Duncan (R) said he did not vote for either Republican Herschel Walker or Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) in the state’s Senate runoff.

“I showed up to vote this morning,” Duncan told CNN’s John Berman on Wednesday. “I was one of those folks who got in line and spent about an hour waiting, and it was the most disappointing ballot I’ve ever stared at in my entire life since I started voting.”

“I had two candidates that I just couldn’t find anything that made sense for me to put my vote behind, and so I walked out of that ballot box showing up to vote but not voting for either one of them,” Duncan added.

Duncan, a frequent critic of former President Trump who blamed Republicans’ worse-than-expected midterm performance on Trump, had previously told the network that Walker had not yet earned his vote.

But after last month’s election, when both Warnock and Walker failed to garner a majority and win outright, Duncan penned a CNN op-ed urging Walker to make three phone calls to “salvage” his candidacy.

Duncan, who did not run for reelection this year, encouraged Walker to first call Trump and ask him to not campaign in the runoff.

Trump has yet to travel to the Peach State, as he did for Georgia’s two Senate runoff elections in the previous cycle.

Duncan also encouraged Walker to ask for all possible support from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who outran Walker on November’s ballot. Kemp has stumped for Walker and last week cut an ad for the campaign.

Finally, Duncan argued that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) could serve as a productive campaign surrogate, although he has yet to do so.

Early voting began in some Georgia counties on Saturday, and the runoff is slated for Tuesday.

Comments / 365

General's Daughter
3d ago

OHHHHH... but he didn't vote for Raphael WARNOCK either!! So... what was the point in even showing up to vote!!! I claim BS!!! ONE SHOULD VOTE FOR THE BEST CANDIDATE..... NOT THE PARTY!! Why even bother to say you were voting???!!!!!! Why even bother to standing in line!!!

Reply(21)
142
Esther Brown
3d ago

Anyone who is their RIGHT mind couldn't vote for this inept, inarticulate and unqualified individual. Walker is a dam embarrassment.

Reply(43)
106
Bad O Knows
3d ago

Just call a Spade a Spade Walker has absolutely no business in Legislation, even he knows it, he definitely bit off more than he can chew. Maybe he can tell Vampire and Werewolf stories somewhere just not in Congress.

Reply(14)
60
Related
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Accused of Sabotaging Trump by Arranging Meeting With a White Supremacist and Rapper Ye

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It emerged on November 28 that just before Thanksgiving, Donald Trump hosted disgraced anti-Semitic rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) and the white supremacist and leader of the America First movement - Nick Fuentes - for dinner at his Florida Mar-A-Lago home.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Nikki Haley faces backlash after calling for Raphael Warnock to be deported at Georgia rally

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley is facing a wave of criticism after telling a crowd in Georgia on Sunday that Sen Raphael Warnock should be “deported”.Mr Warnock, who is locked in a tight battle for re-election with former football star Herschel Walker, was born in Savannah, Georiga, to parents who were both Pentacostal pastors. His father, Jonathan, served in the US Army during World War II. Mr Warnock, inspired by the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr, attended Morehouse College and then recieved multiple graduate degrees including a doctor of philosophy from Union Theological Seminary in New York....
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Here’s Why Stacey Abrams Lost

As the sun began to set on election night, with races slowly unfolding across the country, it became increasingly clear that U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) would be pulled into a runoff. The outcome had as much to do with who he was running against—former star running back Herschel Walker—as who he was running with. Even though Walker had enough baggage to fill a Delta carousel, his support among evangelicals never wavered. He might have won it outright if Warnock hadn’t peeled off swing voters. In fact, the pastor won every precinct in DeKalb County, the first time for any...
GEORGIA STATE
SFGate

With Herschel Walker, the Stupidity Is the Point

About half of Georgia voters cast a ballot for Herschel Walker on Tuesday. Most of these voters wouldn’t trust Walker to run the check-out at a Family Dollar. But that’s the whole point. Herschel Walker has repeatedly proven himself to be stupid. Herschel Walker’s voters aren’t necessarily stupid....
GEORGIA STATE
K97.5

Lindsey Graham Still Thinks Electing Herschel Walker Will Make Children Of Color Want To Be Republicans

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is undoubtedly the most annoying type of racist. One couldn’t even say that he’s out of touch with non-white people in America, because he was never in touch in the first place. He clearly doesn’t know anything about the vast majority of Black people or people of color. He doesn’t know our views. He appears to assume Black people will just follow anyone as long as they’re Black, despite the fact that we persistently prove that notion to be false through our lack of support for Black conservatives. He doesn’t know our needs or the issues we’re most concerned with—but he sure as hell thinks he knows what’s best for us.
HipHopWired

Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock

The former Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, claimed that "having an African American" like GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker is a "dramatic improvement" over the incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The post Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
GEORGIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Warns Election Misinformation Targeting Black Men

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told MSNBC Sunday that Black men are being targeted with misinformation campaigns ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The President Joe Biden advisor appeared on The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, who shared a clip of Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams claiming Black men are being targeted by misinformation campaigns.
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Mail

Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms

Senator Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott to hold on to his position as GOP leader on Wednesday. 'I'm not going anywhere,' McConnell told reporters when asked if he would step aside after he surpasses late Sen. Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., for longest-serving party leader in history in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

795K+
Followers
90K+
Post
565M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy