Republican Georgia lieutenant governor says he couldn’t vote for Walker

Georgia Lt. Gov Geoff Duncan (R) said he did not vote for either Republican Herschel Walker or Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) in the state’s Senate runoff.

“I showed up to vote this morning,” Duncan told CNN’s John Berman on Wednesday. “I was one of those folks who got in line and spent about an hour waiting, and it was the most disappointing ballot I’ve ever stared at in my entire life since I started voting.”

“I had two candidates that I just couldn’t find anything that made sense for me to put my vote behind, and so I walked out of that ballot box showing up to vote but not voting for either one of them,” Duncan added.

Duncan, a frequent critic of former President Trump who blamed Republicans’ worse-than-expected midterm performance on Trump, had previously told the network that Walker had not yet earned his vote.

But after last month’s election, when both Warnock and Walker failed to garner a majority and win outright, Duncan penned a CNN op-ed urging Walker to make three phone calls to “salvage” his candidacy.

Duncan, who did not run for reelection this year, encouraged Walker to first call Trump and ask him to not campaign in the runoff.

Trump has yet to travel to the Peach State, as he did for Georgia’s two Senate runoff elections in the previous cycle.

Duncan also encouraged Walker to ask for all possible support from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who outran Walker on November’s ballot. Kemp has stumped for Walker and last week cut an ad for the campaign.

Finally, Duncan argued that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) could serve as a productive campaign surrogate, although he has yet to do so.

Early voting began in some Georgia counties on Saturday, and the runoff is slated for Tuesday.