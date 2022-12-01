ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Collider

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in December 2022

We hung our socks over the fireplace and got a plate of cookies in the living room. Now, all we have to do is wait for Holiday-themed original movies to come to Netflix. However, while there are still some Christmas flicks to enjoy this month on the streaming platform, and Netflix is focused on bringing some quality family-friendly content to the viewers, December might be one of their best months for original movies yet this year. That’s because many highly-anticipated releases are coming to Netflix this month, and there’s definitely something for everybody. So, without further ado, here are the seven best original movies on Netflix in December 2022.
bookriot.com

These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors

Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
KENTUCKY STATE
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Ingram Atkinson

A book has predicted how the world will end and it’s not the Bible

This book knows exactly how the world will end, down to the last detail. This book contains information on everything from the attire you'll wear to your wedding to the precise day and hour you'll pass away. I'll explain. Jonathan Basile created the website known as The Library of Babel. That is all that has ever been written and all that is capable of being written.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History

The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 30

As we say good riddance to November (the turkey was dry, grandma, you ruined the month for me!), we look forward to December, which means a ton of new movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video. We've made our picks for the best Prime Video shows and movies to watch during the month, including Jack Ryan Season 3 and the horror film Nanny, but there's plenty more to choose from both Prime Video and Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service. As for today's Top 10 Prime Video Shows and Movies list, it looks an awful lot like yesterday's, with the only change being the stellar documentary Good Night Oppy moving up a spot to No. 8. You go, Oppy!
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels two more shows after just one season

I hope you haven’t gotten too attached to any particular science fiction or legal drama shows on Netflix lately. As reported by Variety, it’s been confirmed that the streaming giant is cancelling two 2022 shows after just one season. The shows in question are The Imperfects and Partner...
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month

Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.

