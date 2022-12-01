ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

19-year-old woman shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed at a Woodmont Avenue apartment complex early Sunday morning. The Baltimore police department said multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired were received shortly after 3 am. Police responded to the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. Upon their arrival. they located a 19-year-old female victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. First responders treated the woman at the scene before she was transported to a nearby hospital. She was pronounced dead a short time later, despite best efforts to save her life. At this time, no suspects have been identified and no The post 19-year-old woman shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

East Baltimore shooting of 15-year-old boy under investigation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The non-fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy is under investigation in East Baltimore. According to police, just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 700 North Caroline Street for reports of a shooting. Once there, officers located a 15-year-old boy with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

15-year-old boy shot in leg in east Baltimore

A teenager was shot in the leg Sunday in east Baltimore, police said. City police said officers were called around 4:25 p.m. to the 700 North Caroline Street for reports of a shooting. Police said officers found a 15-year-old boy with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police investigating overnight shooting in the city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said a 29-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning in Baltimore. Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of N. Charles Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police say they found the 29-year-old suffering from a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 man shot in Southwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot Saturday in Southwest Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Caton Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Annapolis man killed after shooting at Edgewater restaurant

ANNE ARUNDEL CO. - Police are investigating a shooting at the Los Chaparritos Restaurant in Edgewater that left a man dead Saturday morning.Officers arrives just after midnight to the restaurant located at 3029 Solomons Island Road and located 26-year-old Luis Santiago of Annapolis suffering from a gunshot wound. Santiago was transported to  an rea hospital where he later died. During their investigation, police learned of a potential suspect from various witnesses by the name of "Alex". Officers located and interviewed 19-year-old Alex Salinas he was arrested and charged as a result of that interview and witness corroboration. Police are still asking anyone with anyone with any information to call the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police are investigating murder after female shot in NW Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A female died after she was shot in her chest Thursday evening in Northwest Baltimore.Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue.Police found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died.This is Baltimore's 310th homicide investigation this year.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Victim in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run on I-95 identified

UPDATE 12/4 5:40 p.m. — Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Cesar Alfred Charles Burke of Columbia, Maryland. They said the crash happened just after 9:50 a.m. They said that Burke and a woman were parked on the shoulder and talking outside of their car. They said that the woman entered I-95 during the conversation […]
COLUMBIA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

18-year-old shot in the ankle in Northwest Baltimore overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a teen was injured in a Northwest Baltimore shooting overnight. On Friday at approximately 12:19AM, officers responded to the 4900 block of Cordelia Avenue to investigate a report of discharging. Once at the location, officers located an 18-year-old male victim suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Ellicott City car crash left 1 dead and 6 injured, police say

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a car crash in Ellicott City left one dead and six injured on Friday, according to the Howard County Police Department. Police the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. between Route 29 and Route 40. Through their preliminary investigation, police...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man hospitalized, found shot in parking lot of in Silver Spring apartment complex

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a shooting in Silver Spring, police said. The Montgomery County Police Department says at approximately 3:05 a.m., officers responded to the 8500 block of 16th Street for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
SILVER SPRING, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 teens arrested in connection to a Brooklyn robbery, police say

BROOKLYN, Md. (WBFF) — Two teens were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Nov. 30th in Brooklyn, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said the robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Church Street. The victim stated he was...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy