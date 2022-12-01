Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Man fatally shot in Lancaster, brother charged with aggravated murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead and his brother is in custody following a shooting in Lancaster Saturday afternoon, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Arter Road SW just after 1 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 42-year-old Matthew Enmen dead from a gunshot wound, a release from the sheriff's office says.
wchstv.com
Woman accused of orchestrating 2019 Huntington murder among grand jury indictments Friday
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple people were indicted by a Cabell County grand jury on Friday, including a woman accused of orchestrating a 2019 murder over stolen drugs, court officials said. Chrysilla Rose Gundy, 30, of Huntington was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the December 2019...
sciotopost.com
23-Year-Old Charged with Vehicular Homicide Involving 21-Year-Old Woman’s Death
Pickaway County – A 23-year-old has been charged for aggravated Vehicle homicide after the vehicle he was driving crashed and killed his girlfriend in Pickaway County. According to Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey on October 11, 2022 at 5:48 P.M. the Pickaway County Communications Center received a call about a traffic crash at the intersection of Lockbourne Eastern Road and Duvall Road.
23 yr old woman involved in crash after being shot
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A vehicle was found to have been involved in a crash Friday morning with one occupant having suffered an injury caused by a firearm. According to the Huntington Police Department, at approximately 5:00am on Friday, December 2, 2022, officers observed a crash in the 200 block of 7th Avenue in Huntington involving a single vehicle.
Ohio Sheriff: Man accidentally shoots girlfriend in neck
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is facing charges after police said he admitted to accidentally shooting his girlfriend in the neck. According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph James Scowden, 40, of Piketon, is charged with felonious assault, improper handling of firearms, and using weapons while intoxicated. Scowden is also on probation for […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputies in Ross Co. responded to a reported accidential shooting
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting that occurred Friday morning. It happened shortly before 9 a.m. According to initial reports, medics with Union Township responded to the 13000 block of Westfall Road in Ross County. Dispatchers told responding medics that a male individual was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.
Man, 60, dead after SUV crashes through Fairfield County condos
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old man is dead after his SUV crashed through multiple condos overnight Sunday near Pickerington in Fairfield County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to OSHP, Robert Williams, a Columbus resident, was driving a Cadillac Escalade west on Refugee Road near Milnor Road just after 2:30 a.m. The SUV […]
sciotopost.com
Update – Pike County Woman in Critical Condition after Boyfriend Shoots Her in the Neck with Gun
Pike County – Sheriff Tracy D. Evans reports that on November 30, 2022, at approximately 0700hrs, deputies were dispatched in the vicinity of 15221 SR 772 Piketon, Ohio in reference to a female who had just been shot in the neck. The caller stated that a male subject had...
WSAZ
Fatal shooting victim’s name released by Huntington Police
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Police have released the name of the man shot and killed Wednesday night in Huntington. The man has been identified as Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington. Huntington Police say Johnson was shot near the intersection of 9th Avenue and 18th Street just after...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Drug raid nets four arrests in Athens Co.
Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force conducted a raid at 128 North Plains Road in Athens County on Thursday for alleged drug trafficking activity at the residence. Agents, reports say, located numerous individuals inside the home with active arrest warrants. Those persons were secured by Task Force agents...
WSAZ
Former city councilman convicted of shooting man, faces sentencing next month
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former Huntington City Councilman was found guilty Thursday of a shooting that paralyzed a man in 2019, a Cabell County Circuit Court official said. After a jury trial that started earlier this week, Tom McCallister was found guilty of one count each of malicious wounding...
spectrumnews1.com
Pike County residents, prosecutor speak out following verdict in murder case
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A conviction is in, but now the Pike County community rocked by the killings of Rhoden family members awaits the sentencing of George Wagner IV. George Wagner IV was found guilty on all 22 counts from the 2016 massacre in Pike County. Eight members of...
californiaexaminer.net
After A 10-month-old Ohio Girl Dies From Multiple Injuries, A Couple Is Arrested
Authorities say a 10-month-old daughter with various injuries, including seven skull fractures, died after three days on life support, prompting the arrest of a couple in Hocking County on criminal charges. Jerry Johnson IV, 33, of Columbus, and Daisha Somers, 24, both of Logan, are charged with endangering children, a...
YAHOO!
Afroman gets back money seized in sheriff's office raid of Ohio home, $400 missing
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office seized over $5,000 from Afroman's Ohio home in a raid this August. That money was returned to the rapper on Tuesday, minus $400. Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman and is known for the songs "Because I Got High" and "Colt 45," accused the sheriff's department on Instagram of tampering with evidence and stealing the money.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputies investigate an incident at JDC in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an “incident” at the juvenile detention center in Ross County. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. Several deputies responded to the Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) on Cattail Road for two male inmates who were...
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Woman Shot in Possible Domestic Situation in Serious Condition
Pike County – A woman is in serious condition after being shot this morning in Pike County. According to sources, the woman was shot in a possible domestic situation on Beavers Ridge Road. She was transferred to Pike Adena after a 911 call was made. Sheriff’s department and police...
WSAZ
Woman wanted after search of home turns up drugs
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman is wanted after investigators seized drugs, including heroin, from a home in rural Meigs County, according to the sheriff’s office there. Hannah Hayman, 24, of Long Bottom, Ohio, faces drug possession and trafficking charges, among others, Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch said Wednesday in a release.
Former Huntington, West Virginia council member convicted of malicious wounding
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A former Huntington Council member was convicted Thursday on charges in connection to a 2019 shooting. According to the Cabell County Circuit Clerk’s office, Tom McCallister, of Huntington, was convicted Dec. 1, 2022, on one count of malicious wounding and one count of “use or presentment of a firearm during the […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former Chillicothe principal files to have conviction overturned
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher wants a court to throw out his conviction after he was sent to prison for having sex with students. Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday, saying that new evidence...
WSAZ
Missing Persons Alert issued for woman
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A missing person alert was issued Saturday for a woman with health conditions who’s missing from Huntington, according to West Virginia State Police. Troopers say Amanda Carter Gillenwater,33, has been diagnosed with Bipolar and Schizophrenia. WV State Police said she was last seen on Monday,...
