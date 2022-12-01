ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piketon, OH

10TV

Sheriff: Man fatally shot in Lancaster, brother charged with aggravated murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead and his brother is in custody following a shooting in Lancaster Saturday afternoon, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Arter Road SW just after 1 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 42-year-old Matthew Enmen dead from a gunshot wound, a release from the sheriff's office says.
LANCASTER, OH
sciotopost.com

23-Year-Old Charged with Vehicular Homicide Involving 21-Year-Old Woman’s Death

Pickaway County – A 23-year-old has been charged for aggravated Vehicle homicide after the vehicle he was driving crashed and killed his girlfriend in Pickaway County. According to Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey on October 11, 2022 at 5:48 P.M. the Pickaway County Communications Center received a call about a traffic crash at the intersection of Lockbourne Eastern Road and Duvall Road.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

23 yr old woman involved in crash after being shot

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A vehicle was found to have been involved in a crash Friday morning with one occupant having suffered an injury caused by a firearm. According to the Huntington Police Department, at approximately 5:00am on Friday, December 2, 2022, officers observed a crash in the 200 block of 7th Avenue in Huntington involving a single vehicle.
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Sheriff: Man accidentally shoots girlfriend in neck

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is facing charges after police said he admitted to accidentally shooting his girlfriend in the neck. According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph James Scowden, 40, of Piketon, is charged with felonious assault, improper handling of firearms, and using weapons while intoxicated. Scowden is also on probation for […]
WAVERLY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputies in Ross Co. responded to a reported accidential shooting

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting that occurred Friday morning. It happened shortly before 9 a.m. According to initial reports, medics with Union Township responded to the 13000 block of Westfall Road in Ross County. Dispatchers told responding medics that a male individual was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Fatal shooting victim’s name released by Huntington Police

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Police have released the name of the man shot and killed Wednesday night in Huntington. The man has been identified as Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington. Huntington Police say Johnson was shot near the intersection of 9th Avenue and 18th Street just after...
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Drug raid nets four arrests in Athens Co.

Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force conducted a raid at 128 North Plains Road in Athens County on Thursday for alleged drug trafficking activity at the residence. Agents, reports say, located numerous individuals inside the home with active arrest warrants. Those persons were secured by Task Force agents...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
YAHOO!

Afroman gets back money seized in sheriff's office raid of Ohio home, $400 missing

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office seized over $5,000 from Afroman's Ohio home in a raid this August. That money was returned to the rapper on Tuesday, minus $400. Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman and is known for the songs "Because I Got High" and "Colt 45," accused the sheriff's department on Instagram of tampering with evidence and stealing the money.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputies investigate an incident at JDC in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an “incident” at the juvenile detention center in Ross County. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. Several deputies responded to the Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) on Cattail Road for two male inmates who were...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Woman wanted after search of home turns up drugs

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman is wanted after investigators seized drugs, including heroin, from a home in rural Meigs County, according to the sheriff’s office there. Hannah Hayman, 24, of Long Bottom, Ohio, faces drug possession and trafficking charges, among others, Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch said Wednesday in a release.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Former Chillicothe principal files to have conviction overturned

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher wants a court to throw out his conviction after he was sent to prison for having sex with students. Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday, saying that new evidence...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Missing Persons Alert issued for woman

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A missing person alert was issued Saturday for a woman with health conditions who’s missing from Huntington, according to West Virginia State Police. Troopers say Amanda Carter Gillenwater,33, has been diagnosed with Bipolar and Schizophrenia. WV State Police said she was last seen on Monday,...
HUNTINGTON, WV

