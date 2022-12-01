Read full article on original website
nittanysportsnow.com
South Florida WR Jimmy Horn Jr. Named Penn State to Final Four, Decision This Month
Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley provided a reliable one-two punch for Sean Clifford this season, and it wouldn’t have been possible without dipping into the transfer portal to add Tinsley from Western Kentucky. However, Tinsley has exhausted his college eligibility and Washington is a potential candidate to test the...
Penn State falls one spot in AP college football rankings as Pac-12 champ Utah makes jump
The Nittany Lions are looking ahead to their bowl game.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Ranked Number Nine in the Newest AP Poll
On Sunday, the newest AP college football poll came out and Penn State came in at number nine. Penn State dropped down one spot after being idle this week as it already completes its regular season. The top three teams remain the same in the polls with Georgia at number...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State to Play Utah in 109th Rose Bowl Game
It’s felt inevitable for several days and became a virtual lock over the weekend, and now, Penn State-Utah is this season’s official Rose Bowl matchup. This will be Penn State’s fifth appearance in “The Granddaddy of them all” and the second of the James Franklin era.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State DL Rodney McGraw Will Enter Transfer Portal
Penn State defensive lineman Rodney McGraw will enter the transfer portal Monday, he announced via Twitter Sunday morning. In the tweet, he thanked Penn State for “an incredible experience,” and mentioned head coach James Franklin and defensive line coach John Scott Jr. “I leaned a lot playing for...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Volleyball Beats UCF, Headed to Regional Semifinal
The Penn State women’s volleyball team is moving on to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament after beating fifth-seeded Central Florida in four sets Saturday night at Rec Hall. Fourth-seeded Penn State lost the first set, 25-19, but swept the next three 25-18, 25-21 and 25-22 respectively. Penn...
College football top 25 ballot: Our rankings and where Penn State stands after championship weekend
Conference championship weekend is in the books. As an Associated Press top 25 voter this season, I’ll be sharing my ballot week by week and giving you a peek behind the curtain as to my thought process.
nittanysportsnow.com
Utah Upsets USC in PAC-12 Championship Game; Penn State-Utah Likely Rose Bowl Matchup
Penn State-Utah is the likely Rose Bowl matchup for this season. Over the week, the possibility of Penn State playing in the Rose Bowl became increasingly likely. With the program less than 48 hours from finding out its fate, it now knows that, if it indeed is playing in “The Grandaddy of Them All,” Utah will be its opponent.
Penn State transfer portal primer: Players, rules to know for the Nittany Lions
Silly season is upon us, and Penn State is already involved. The transfer portal will open next Monday, allowing thousands of FBS players to enter their names in search of greener pastures. Players can declare their intentions before that, and many have already done so on social media. But on Dec. 5 and in the days following, you’re going to see a lot of players announcing their next stops.
Penn State’s Nittany Lion reflects on being the mascot during COVID, career plans
Michael McDermott has recently been revealed as the Nittany Lion, the beloved Penn State mascot, in the final home game of his senior year at the college. As he prepares to finish the season, the Mechanicsburg native will soon trade in his mascot costume for another uniform, as he finishes Penn State’s ROTC program and enters the Army.
nittanysportsnow.com
Jimmy Dowd Jr.’s Power Play Goal Lifts Penn State over Ohio State 2-1
Jimmy Dowd Jr.’s power-play goal late in the third period pushed No. 6 Penn State past No. 17 Ohio State 2-1 Friday night at the Pegula Ice Arena. Penn State won at home against Ohio State for the first time since Nov. 2019. Late in the first period, Penn...
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU Takes Care of Lehigh Despite Another Dean Loss
The good news for Penn State was they won six out of 10 bouts in a 24-12 victory over Lehigh on Sunday afternoon. The bad news was top-ranked 197-pounder Max Dean fell for the second time in three days, this time to former Nittany Lion Michael Beard, 11-9. The match went back and forth with Dean taking a 7-6 lead after two periods. Beard grabbed a couple takedowns in the third period for the win. It was just Dean’s third loss as a Nittany Lion.
Live updates: State College football takes on Harrisburg in the PIAA semifinals
Follow along for updates as the Little Lions try to advance to the state championship game.
Altoona, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU Wrestling Blows out Rider 37-3
Despite returning national champion Max Dean being upset at 197 pounds, Penn State turned in a dominating performance in a rout of Rider, 37-3, in front of 3,229 fans at Rider’s CURE Arena on Friday night. Top-ranked Dean was tied at one with Rider’s 12th-ranked Ethan Laird late in...
State College
New Cheesesteak Shop to Open in Downtown State College
Campus Steaks, a new cheesesteak shop, is preparing to open at 119 S. Pugh St. in the former location of Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies, which closed in September. The restaurant will serve up authentic Philly cheesesteaks with ingredients brought in fresh from the city, according to the owners. Joe...
therecord-online.com
CMHS Head Football Coach Shanon Manning steps down
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA-Central Mountain High School is in the market for a new Head Football Coach. District officials announced Friday the resignation of head coach Shanon Manning. The release from District officials below:. The Keystone Central School District has received a letter of resignation from Central Mountain Head Football...
thebablueprint.com
SEASON PREVIEW: B-A boys get new start under Mertiff
Coming off a 10-13 season, the Bellwood-Antis boys basketball team is looking to improve this season and come back bigger and better than ever under new head coach Tyler Mertiff. Coach Mertiff has been coaching for 12 years now, with his past coaching experience being an assistant coach for the...
Next step in State College Area Connector study will begin this week. Here’s what to know
Crews will set up equipment to assist in counting and documenting traffic in various locations in the study area.
State College
Passing the gavel
In 2007, after practicing law for 21 years, Pamela Ruest ran for judge of the Centre County Court of Common Pleas. She won her election over a young district magisterial judge just seven years removed from law school, Jonathan Grine. Four years later, Grine ran again—successfully—and the two became colleagues...
