ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

Related
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Ranked Number Nine in the Newest AP Poll

On Sunday, the newest AP college football poll came out and Penn State came in at number nine. Penn State dropped down one spot after being idle this week as it already completes its regular season. The top three teams remain the same in the polls with Georgia at number...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State to Play Utah in 109th Rose Bowl Game

It’s felt inevitable for several days and became a virtual lock over the weekend, and now, Penn State-Utah is this season’s official Rose Bowl matchup. This will be Penn State’s fifth appearance in “The Granddaddy of them all” and the second of the James Franklin era.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State DL Rodney McGraw Will Enter Transfer Portal

Penn State defensive lineman Rodney McGraw will enter the transfer portal Monday, he announced via Twitter Sunday morning. In the tweet, he thanked Penn State for “an incredible experience,” and mentioned head coach James Franklin and defensive line coach John Scott Jr. “I leaned a lot playing for...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Volleyball Beats UCF, Headed to Regional Semifinal

The Penn State women’s volleyball team is moving on to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament after beating fifth-seeded Central Florida in four sets Saturday night at Rec Hall. Fourth-seeded Penn State lost the first set, 25-19, but swept the next three 25-18, 25-21 and 25-22 respectively. Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State transfer portal primer: Players, rules to know for the Nittany Lions

Silly season is upon us, and Penn State is already involved. The transfer portal will open next Monday, allowing thousands of FBS players to enter their names in search of greener pastures. Players can declare their intentions before that, and many have already done so on social media. But on Dec. 5 and in the days following, you’re going to see a lot of players announcing their next stops.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

PSU Takes Care of Lehigh Despite Another Dean Loss

The good news for Penn State was they won six out of 10 bouts in a 24-12 victory over Lehigh on Sunday afternoon. The bad news was top-ranked 197-pounder Max Dean fell for the second time in three days, this time to former Nittany Lion Michael Beard, 11-9. The match went back and forth with Dean taking a 7-6 lead after two periods. Beard grabbed a couple takedowns in the third period for the win. It was just Dean’s third loss as a Nittany Lion.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
High School Football PRO

Altoona, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Harrisburg High School football team will have a game with State College Area High School on December 03, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

PSU Wrestling Blows out Rider 37-3

Despite returning national champion Max Dean being upset at 197 pounds, Penn State turned in a dominating performance in a rout of Rider, 37-3, in front of 3,229 fans at Rider’s CURE Arena on Friday night. Top-ranked Dean was tied at one with Rider’s 12th-ranked Ethan Laird late in...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

New Cheesesteak Shop to Open in Downtown State College

Campus Steaks, a new cheesesteak shop, is preparing to open at 119 S. Pugh St. in the former location of Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies, which closed in September. The restaurant will serve up authentic Philly cheesesteaks with ingredients brought in fresh from the city, according to the owners. Joe...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

CMHS Head Football Coach Shanon Manning steps down

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA-Central Mountain High School is in the market for a new Head Football Coach. District officials announced Friday the resignation of head coach Shanon Manning. The release from District officials below:. The Keystone Central School District has received a letter of resignation from Central Mountain Head Football...
MILL HALL, PA
thebablueprint.com

SEASON PREVIEW: B-A boys get new start under Mertiff

Coming off a 10-13 season, the Bellwood-Antis boys basketball team is looking to improve this season and come back bigger and better than ever under new head coach Tyler Mertiff. Coach Mertiff has been coaching for 12 years now, with his past coaching experience being an assistant coach for the...
BELLWOOD, PA
State College

Passing the gavel

In 2007, after practicing law for 21 years, Pamela Ruest ran for judge of the Centre County Court of Common Pleas. She won her election over a young district magisterial judge just seven years removed from law school, Jonathan Grine. Four years later, Grine ran again—successfully—and the two became colleagues...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy