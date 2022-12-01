Read full article on original website
KLEM
KLEM News for Friday, December 2
Two people were arrested Thursday as the result of a search warrant and several traffic stops. Le Mars police served a search warrant at 327 6th St SW. The Combined Emergency Response Team, or CERT, was activated for the search. Meanwhile, several traffic stops were made by police, and Plymouth...
Woodbury Democrats react to Iowa being removed as 1st voting state
The DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee held a meeting in Washington, D.C. Friday further solidifying the presidential nominating process for 2024.
kiwaradio.com
Bird Flu Discovered In Commercial Northwest Iowa Turkey Flock
Buena Vista County, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed a positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a Buena Vista County commercial turkey flock. Commercial and...
hwy.co
You’ll Never Guess Where the Ice Cream Capital of the World Is
Do you have a sweet tooth? If you’ve been dreaming of an ice cream capital of the world, we’ve found it for your bucket list. And you might be surprised to learn where it is. Keep reading to find out where the ice cream capital is and why....
kiwaradio.com
First Highway Roundabout Intersection In Northwest Iowa To Be Installed Between Orange City And Alton
Orange City, Iowa — Northwest Iowa is about to get its first roundabout intersection on a state highway, and it’s going to be right in our coverage area. Iowa Department of Transportation Planner Dakin Schultz says roundabouts are not a new concept, but they’ve never been implemented around here on roads that the state is in charge of.
WQAD
Former Iowa state employee sentenced for fraud in theft scheme
CHEROKEE, Iowa — A former state employee at the Iowa Civil Commitment Unit for Sexual Offenders in Cherokee will serve two years of probation and pay $57,252.04 in restitution after being found guilty of orchestrating a theft scheme that looted $61,610.66 from the state, according to a news release from the Iowa State Auditor's office.
sdpb.org
Tallest 2.5M gallon Lewis and Clark Water Tower opens in Beresford
The tallest water tower of its kind in the nation is now completed and ready to serve the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System. The water tower is located in Beresford. It will serve Sioux Center, Hull and Sheldon, Iowa. Troy Larson is the executive director of Lewis and Clark...
Former state employee in Cherokee sentenced for payroll theft of $60,000
A former state employee of the Cherokee Civil Commitment Unit for Sex Offenders has been sentenced in a case of payroll theft.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Sporting Dome Will Soon Open
Sioux Center, Iowa — The sporting dome that is being built in Sioux Center is getting its finishing touches. Scott Wynja, City Manager of Sioux Center, tells KIWA that the American State Bank Sports Complex is almost completed. Right now the dome is inflated, it’s getting a layer of insulation, and the lights are being hung over the turf.
ktwb.com
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley-Ocheyedan superintendent won’t renew contract
SIBLEY—An approval with little fanfare will have a big impact on the Sibley-Ocheyedan School District. During the Sibley-Ocheyedan Board of Education meeting on Monday, Nov. 21, the board voted to accept the resignation of superintendent James Craig, effective at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. No discussion on...
Crawford County man wins $250,000 from scratch game
A Crawford County man has won a $250,000 lottery prize.
Marijuana dispensary opens in North Sioux City
What started as an effort to lobby for South Dakota marijuana turned into a boots on the ground operation that will soon open its doors.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Man Taken To Hospital After Rolling Van South Of Rock Rapids
Rock Rapids, Iowa — Lyon County authorities have just released information about an accident south of Rock Rapids that sent a Sioux City man to a hospital. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, November 26th, at about 12:45 p.m., Zachary Sassman of Sioux City was driving a 2003 Chevy Astro van on county road K52 just south of Rock Rapids, when the van entered the northeast ditch before rolling one time. It came to rest on its wheels.
Sioux City Journal
City of Sioux City announces Harbor Drive closure
SIOUX CITY -- Beginning Monday morning, Harbor Drive will be closed between Murray Street and Boulevard of Champions so that MidAmerican Energy can repair utilities. The City of Sioux City said in a statement that access to businesses and driveways will be maintained during the closure, which is expected to last until the afternoon of Dec. 9. A detour utilizing Boulevard of Champions, South Patton Street and Murray Street will be posted.
Le Mars new animal adoption and rescue preps for opening weekend
LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The first Plymouth County animal rescue is set to open their doors Saturday after years of anticipation. In 2019, the president of Wet-Nose Rescue, Angel Anderson, set her sights on being the first animal rescue in the county. “All that Plymouth County action that we had was all going to […]
amazingmadison.com
Arrests made in connection with burglaries in Brookings and other communities
Two people have been arrested in connection with burglaries in Brookings, as well as Brandon and Elk Point. The Brookings burglaries occurred on November 11th. Video surveillance from local community members showed a maroon SUV was likely involved. The suspects also used credit cards in Minnesota that were stolen in...
kiwaradio.com
Holiday Safety Tips From Sioux County Sheriff
Sioux County, Iowa — With the arrival of the Christmas season, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office would like to share some Holiday Safety Tips to contribute to the safety and security of people during the holiday season. The holiday season is always a special time of year but...
More people are getting sick & that’s leaving a strain on local medical providers
As the year winds down, most doctors offices and urgent cares are experiencing increasing numbers of sick patients.
kscj.com
TWO ESCAPE MORNINGSIDE HOUSE FIRE (Update)
MFIRE3(2) OC…….TO AN OUTLET. :25. THE HOUSE HAS BEEN RED TAGGED AS THE ROOF AND ATTIC ARE A TOTAL LOSS. THE RED CROSS IS ASSISITNG THE FAMILY. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED FROM AN EARLY MORNING HOUSE FIRE THURSDAY NEAR GLENN AVENUE AND SOUTH PALMETTO. SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE...
