Plymouth County, IA

KLEM

KLEM News for Friday, December 2

Two people were arrested Thursday as the result of a search warrant and several traffic stops. Le Mars police served a search warrant at 327 6th St SW. The Combined Emergency Response Team, or CERT, was activated for the search. Meanwhile, several traffic stops were made by police, and Plymouth...
LE MARS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Bird Flu Discovered In Commercial Northwest Iowa Turkey Flock

Buena Vista County, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed a positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a Buena Vista County commercial turkey flock. Commercial and...
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
WQAD

Former Iowa state employee sentenced for fraud in theft scheme

CHEROKEE, Iowa — A former state employee at the Iowa Civil Commitment Unit for Sexual Offenders in Cherokee will serve two years of probation and pay $57,252.04 in restitution after being found guilty of orchestrating a theft scheme that looted $61,610.66 from the state, according to a news release from the Iowa State Auditor's office.
CHEROKEE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux Center Sporting Dome Will Soon Open

Sioux Center, Iowa — The sporting dome that is being built in Sioux Center is getting its finishing touches. Scott Wynja, City Manager of Sioux Center, tells KIWA that the American State Bank Sports Complex is almost completed. Right now the dome is inflated, it’s getting a layer of insulation, and the lights are being hung over the turf.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
ktwb.com

Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sibley-Ocheyedan superintendent won’t renew contract

SIBLEY—An approval with little fanfare will have a big impact on the Sibley-Ocheyedan School District. During the Sibley-Ocheyedan Board of Education meeting on Monday, Nov. 21, the board voted to accept the resignation of superintendent James Craig, effective at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. No discussion on...
SIBLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux City Man Taken To Hospital After Rolling Van South Of Rock Rapids

Rock Rapids, Iowa — Lyon County authorities have just released information about an accident south of Rock Rapids that sent a Sioux City man to a hospital. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, November 26th, at about 12:45 p.m., Zachary Sassman of Sioux City was driving a 2003 Chevy Astro van on county road K52 just south of Rock Rapids, when the van entered the northeast ditch before rolling one time. It came to rest on its wheels.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
Sioux City Journal

City of Sioux City announces Harbor Drive closure

SIOUX CITY -- Beginning Monday morning, Harbor Drive will be closed between Murray Street and Boulevard of Champions so that MidAmerican Energy can repair utilities. The City of Sioux City said in a statement that access to businesses and driveways will be maintained during the closure, which is expected to last until the afternoon of Dec. 9. A detour utilizing Boulevard of Champions, South Patton Street and Murray Street will be posted.
SIOUX CITY, IA
amazingmadison.com

Arrests made in connection with burglaries in Brookings and other communities

Two people have been arrested in connection with burglaries in Brookings, as well as Brandon and Elk Point. The Brookings burglaries occurred on November 11th. Video surveillance from local community members showed a maroon SUV was likely involved. The suspects also used credit cards in Minnesota that were stolen in...
BROOKINGS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Holiday Safety Tips From Sioux County Sheriff

Sioux County, Iowa — With the arrival of the Christmas season, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office would like to share some Holiday Safety Tips to contribute to the safety and security of people during the holiday season. The holiday season is always a special time of year but...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

TWO ESCAPE MORNINGSIDE HOUSE FIRE (Update)

THE HOUSE HAS BEEN RED TAGGED AS THE ROOF AND ATTIC ARE A TOTAL LOSS. THE RED CROSS IS ASSISITNG THE FAMILY. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED FROM AN EARLY MORNING HOUSE FIRE THURSDAY NEAR GLENN AVENUE AND SOUTH PALMETTO. SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE...
SIOUX CITY, IA

