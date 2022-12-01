ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Mac Jones rips Patriots’ play-calling during loss: ‘Throw the f—ing ball!’

Frustrations seemed to get the better of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones during their 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night in Foxborough, Mass. Jones was caught on camera during the Prime Video broadcast profanely expressing his frustration with the Patriots’ play-calling. “Throw the f—ing ball!” a frustrated Jones appeared to say. “The quick game sucks!” see also Bills capture first AFC East victory of season in Thursday night win over Patriots Jones told reporters after the game that he wanted the Patriots to throw the ball deeper down the field and regretted letting his frustration get the better of him. “Obviously, I...
NFL world reacts to concerning Bill Belichick news

For 20 years, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick dominated the NFL together, winning six Super Bowls for the New England Patriots while posting an eyepopping 230-69 record in games where Brady was at the helm. But since Brady left the Patriots following the 2020 season, things have not gone quite so well for Belichick and Read more... The post NFL world reacts to concerning Bill Belichick news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mac Jones Makes Eye-Opening Comment About Patriots Coaching

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ offense has scored one or zero touchdowns in four of their last five games. They’ve regressed in nearly every metric this season, and since Mac Jones returned from his high ankle sprain, they’ve been one of the least efficient units in the NFL.
Tom Brady Could Return to Patriots, NFL Insider Speculates, but Team Is Happy with QB Mac Jones

"Don't ever write off the Patriots," an NFL insider teased amid Brady's free agency speculation Despite rumors that Tom Brady may be interested in a return to the New England Patriots, the NFL team appears to be standing by their current quarterback Mac Jones. On Wednesday, a report from Jeff Howe of The Athletic hinted at Brady's former NFL team as a possible destination for the 45-year-old quarterback, who will enter free agency at the end of this season. "Maybe hold onto your phone with two hands...
Tom Brady Removes Family Photo With Gisele From His Twitter Profile After She’s Spotted With New Man

Tom Brady made a pretty big change to his Twitter header photo, after his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen was spotted out with her friend Joaquim Valente. The NFL player, 45, changed the photo from a family shot with the former model, 42, and their two kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, as well as his older son John, 15. His new photo was taken during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ recent overseas game in Germany.
Bill Belichick: ‘No magic wand’ to fix Patriots offense, not as simple as improving ‘mile run’

There’s no doubt the Patriots offense has underperformed this season. In early December, they currently sit 25th in total offense (318.9 yards per game), 27th in third down efficiency (36.2%), and tied with Denver for dead last in red zone touchdown percentage (37.5%). In the game’s most critical moments, the Patriots are continually coming up short, and they’re not in a playoff spot, accordingly.
Dolphins vs. 49ers: How to watch NFL for free on Sunday

The Miami Dolphins bring their big-play offense to San Francisco to take on the 49ers and their top-ranked defense. The Dolphins have won five straight games and are seeking their fourth six-game winning streak in the past 30 seasons. The Niners have won four straight in the regular season for the first time since starting 8-0 in 2019. The Dolphins have won four of the past five meetings in the series.
Ian Rapoport Predicts Major Change To Patriots Offense

The New England Patriots offense has been operating under a collaborative effort between Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Patricia is currently the primary play caller, but that could reportedly be changing soon. During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Belichick...
WATCH: Colts' Stephon Gilmore picks Cowboys' Dak Prescott

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore continues to prove he’s among the elite cornerbacks in the league. He showed that again Sunday night with a beautiful interception against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. On a third down late in the second quarter, Gilmore stayed physical throughout Michael Gallup’s deep out route while maintaining outside leverage on the coverage.
