Al Michaels sounded miserable the whole time during Bills-Patriots
Al Michaels sounded miserable while calling the Buffalo Bills’ victory over the New England Patriots, continuing a streak of lousy Thursday Night Football Games for Amazon Prime.
Mac Jones rips Patriots’ play-calling during loss: ‘Throw the f—ing ball!’
Frustrations seemed to get the better of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones during their 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night in Foxborough, Mass. Jones was caught on camera during the Prime Video broadcast profanely expressing his frustration with the Patriots’ play-calling. “Throw the f—ing ball!” a frustrated Jones appeared to say. “The quick game sucks!” see also Bills capture first AFC East victory of season in Thursday night win over Patriots Jones told reporters after the game that he wanted the Patriots to throw the ball deeper down the field and regretted letting his frustration get the better of him. “Obviously, I...
NFL world reacts to concerning Bill Belichick news
For 20 years, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick dominated the NFL together, winning six Super Bowls for the New England Patriots while posting an eyepopping 230-69 record in games where Brady was at the helm. But since Brady left the Patriots following the 2020 season, things have not gone quite so well for Belichick and Read more... The post NFL world reacts to concerning Bill Belichick news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patriots fans trash Bill Belichick & Mac Jones following Bills loss: ‘His a-- should be out the door!’ (Listen)
New England Patriots fans are coming to the realization that the days of their dynasty are long gone. After close to two decades of dominance in the AFC East, New England finds themselves in a new spot, alone in last place, in the division. On the morning following the Patriots...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
An unshaven Josh Allen admits he took deal with Gillette in part to troll Patriots
After the Buffalo Bills wrapped things up at Gillette Stadium with a 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots, quarterback Josh Allen broke some news on the post-game Amazon Prime desk. Former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick complemented Allen’s beard and asked if he was starting his playoff look early. Allen...
Mac Jones Makes Eye-Opening Comment About Patriots Coaching
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ offense has scored one or zero touchdowns in four of their last five games. They’ve regressed in nearly every metric this season, and since Mac Jones returned from his high ankle sprain, they’ve been one of the least efficient units in the NFL.
Tom Brady Could Return to Patriots, NFL Insider Speculates, but Team Is Happy with QB Mac Jones
"Don't ever write off the Patriots," an NFL insider teased amid Brady's free agency speculation Despite rumors that Tom Brady may be interested in a return to the New England Patriots, the NFL team appears to be standing by their current quarterback Mac Jones. On Wednesday, a report from Jeff Howe of The Athletic hinted at Brady's former NFL team as a possible destination for the 45-year-old quarterback, who will enter free agency at the end of this season. "Maybe hold onto your phone with two hands...
Tom Brady Removes Family Photo With Gisele From His Twitter Profile After She’s Spotted With New Man
Tom Brady made a pretty big change to his Twitter header photo, after his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen was spotted out with her friend Joaquim Valente. The NFL player, 45, changed the photo from a family shot with the former model, 42, and their two kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, as well as his older son John, 15. His new photo was taken during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ recent overseas game in Germany.
Bill Belichick Reveals Why He Waived White Flag In Patriots-Bills
FOXBORO, Mass. — If you turned off the TV before the final two minutes of Thursday night’s game between the Patriots and the Bills to get a head start on sleep, good on you. You made the right call. Honestly, you would’ve been justified in turning the game off at halftime.
NFL Reportedly Decides On Punishment For Player Ejected From Bills-Patriots Game
On Thursday night, Bills safety Damar Hamlin was ejected for a brutal hit on Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. The play occurred in the fourth quarter. Hamlin hit Meyers in the head/neck area while he was trying to catch a pass over the middle of the field. The officiating crew...
Bill Belichick: ‘No magic wand’ to fix Patriots offense, not as simple as improving ‘mile run’
There’s no doubt the Patriots offense has underperformed this season. In early December, they currently sit 25th in total offense (318.9 yards per game), 27th in third down efficiency (36.2%), and tied with Denver for dead last in red zone touchdown percentage (37.5%). In the game’s most critical moments, the Patriots are continually coming up short, and they’re not in a playoff spot, accordingly.
Dolphins vs. 49ers: How to watch NFL for free on Sunday
The Miami Dolphins bring their big-play offense to San Francisco to take on the 49ers and their top-ranked defense. The Dolphins have won five straight games and are seeking their fourth six-game winning streak in the past 30 seasons. The Niners have won four straight in the regular season for the first time since starting 8-0 in 2019. The Dolphins have won four of the past five meetings in the series.
Ian Rapoport Predicts Major Change To Patriots Offense
The New England Patriots offense has been operating under a collaborative effort between Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Patricia is currently the primary play caller, but that could reportedly be changing soon. During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Belichick...
WATCH: Colts' Stephon Gilmore picks Cowboys' Dak Prescott
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore continues to prove he’s among the elite cornerbacks in the league. He showed that again Sunday night with a beautiful interception against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. On a third down late in the second quarter, Gilmore stayed physical throughout Michael Gallup’s deep out route while maintaining outside leverage on the coverage.
Caesars promo code: claim $1,250 bonus for Jets-Vikings
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Vikings-Jets is one of the best NFL matchups of the weekend and the top Caesars promo code is delivering a...
BetMGM Maryland bonus code: Ravens, NFL Week 13 $1K bet insurance
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Maryland customers applying our BetMGM Maryland bonus code offer here will have up to 1,000 reasons to look forward to...
Why Toronto Hosting the 2024 NHL All-Star Game Makes Sense
The event wasn’t supposed to take place as the planned World Cup of Hockey that was set to replace it was postponed last month. The Toronto Maple Leafs’ home venue hasn’t hosted an NHL All- Star Game since 2000.
Could Tom Brady return to the Patriots? Here’s what MassLive’s beat reporters say
The calendar has just flipped to December, but with the Patriots sitting at 6-6 after losing back-to-back prime time games, some national discourse has already turned to their offseason. Earlier this week, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe floated the Patriots among potential landing spots for Tom Brady this winter, and then...
