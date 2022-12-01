Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
NTSB Calls For Alaska Air Tour Special FAR
The NTSB is asking the FAA to issue a Special Federal Aviation Regulation (SFAR) governing Part 135 air tour operators flying in Ketchikan, Alaska following seven fatal crashes in the area dating back to 2007 that killed 31 and seriously injured 13. The most recent accident involving a De Havilland DHC-2, in 2021, killed five. A unique set of topographical and climate conditions exist in the area that can cause weather conditions to quickly deteriorate, leading to VFR flight into inadvertent instrument conditions (IIMC) followed by controlled flight into terrain (CFIT).
Rescuers find stranded Alaska man after he used iPhone satellite feature
One of Apple's newest iPhone features came in handy for a man who got stranded in Northwest Alaska in the early morning hours Thursday with no cell service. The man was traveling on a snow machine from Noorvik to Kotzebue, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety (ADPS), when he got stranded. The two cities are about 42 miles apart.
