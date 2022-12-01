The NTSB is asking the FAA to issue a Special Federal Aviation Regulation (SFAR) governing Part 135 air tour operators flying in Ketchikan, Alaska following seven fatal crashes in the area dating back to 2007 that killed 31 and seriously injured 13. The most recent accident involving a De Havilland DHC-2, in 2021, killed five. A unique set of topographical and climate conditions exist in the area that can cause weather conditions to quickly deteriorate, leading to VFR flight into inadvertent instrument conditions (IIMC) followed by controlled flight into terrain (CFIT).

KETCHIKAN, AK ・ 4 DAYS AGO