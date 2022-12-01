Read full article on original website
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
KY Court of Appeals Issues Stinging Rebuke: City of Bardstown Acted Improperly In Historic District MatterThe Kentucky News-SentinelBardstown, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Vine Grove Fire Department brings holiday cheer with 'Santa Truck'
VINE GROVE, Ky. — The Vine Grove Fire Department is getting into the holiday spirit, transforming one of their normal trucks into a Santa truck. Tuesday night, they were putting some of the finishing touches on the truck which is covered in more than 30,000 lights. Lieutenant Jeff Ritchie...
Em'bark' in nature with your furry friend at this Louisville event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Enjoy a fun day in nature along with your four-legged friend, or friends, at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest on Dec. 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. 'Paws in Nature' will be filled with activities that dogs and their owners can explore together such as holiday photos, a Coffee and Cream Food Truck and local vendors!
Here's everything you need to know about 'Light Up St. Matthews'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Light Up St. Matthews is a free celebration to kick off the holiday season with family, friends and neighbors. The traditional holiday event features musical entertainment, letters to Santa, pictures with Santa, train rides, ice skating and more fun activities for the whole family. In addition,...
Get a photo of your dog with Santa
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's holiday tradition to get a photo of your child with Santa Claus but what if you have a fur baby instead?. Three Dog Bakery is throwing a fundraiser for the crazy dog parents of Louisville to get a photo of their pride and joy with Santa.
'We look forward to this event every year': Shop local this Christmas at 'Bardstown Road Aglow'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saturday marks the return of an event that has drawn thousands of people and helps local businesses late into the night. The 37th annual "Bardstown Road Aglow" gives shoppers the opportunity they need to shop local this holiday season. This typically high-traffic street will soon be...
Bullitt Central Students make final push for its first Farm-to-table dinner fundraiser
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt Central High School is preparing for its first Farm to Table dinner. BCHS Agriculture teachers Tiphanie Peake and Justin Peake came up with the idea and pitched it to the students, who welcomed the idea. The high schoolers used the greenhouse at the school...
Bardstown Road Aglow back for 37th year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown Road is ready for an even bigger holiday celebration this year. The annual Bardstown Road Aglow will go even later this time around, running from noon to 10:00 p.m. Stores, bars, and restaurants up and down the road will have special deals. You can even...
Louisville Metro Council President David James to host winter coat giveaway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — President David James (D-6) and his wife are hosting their annual 'Winter Coat Wonderland,' a coat giveaway and holiday party, on Friday. The event will be held at the First Gethsemane Center for Family Development, located at 1221 First Gethsemane Avenue, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A spokesperson for the event says the 'Winter Coat Wonderland' is not open to the public.
Kare Mobile to host 'Dental Days' in Louisville
Walk-ins are not guaranteed. You can call DentaQuest or schedule an appointment at kywellnessday@greatdentalplans.com.
Kentucky UPS delivery driver goes viral after reaction to snacks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC/CNN/CNN Newsource) - A Louisville UPS driver's reaction to snacks left for him on a customer's doorstep is going viral on social media. Toni Hillison Barnett said she and her husband have been leaving snacks for delivery drivers during the holidays for three years. They said they wanted to show their appreciation since they've been relying on more deliveries since the height of the pandemic.
'All through the summer I suffered': Months-long Lincoln Drive project affects Clarksville bakery
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A road full of construction is the reality for Williams Bakery in Clarksville. The Lincoln Drive project is part of the city's plan to upgrade the water system. The development started in March and was supposed to be completed within 6 months. The owner of Williams...
LMPD officers surprise elderly Clifton woman, who had been sleeping on the floor, with brand new bed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A homeowner in the Clifton neighborhood was happy to get a knock at her door from some Louisville Metro Police officers Friday morning. Sgt. Christina Beaven, who works in LMPD's First Division, wanted to find a way to give back to the people they are sworn to serve and protect. So from now until the end of the month, they're celebrating the 12 Days of Christmas with some special deliveries.
LMPD: 'Pay attention to your surroundings' this holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the holidays just around the corner, Louisville Metro Police are reminding the community to stay vigiliant as you do your Christmas shopping. This year, business robberies have increased by 8% and carjackings have gone down by 7%, according to LMPD. In a PSA posted to...
Oldham County wine bar, La Vigne, set to open in La Grange on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new wine bar in Oldham County is planning to open just in time for an annual holiday celebration. La Vigne Wine Bar is set to open on Saturday, coinciding with Light Up La Grange, a holiday event that hosts thousands of people around the city's Main Street. The wine bar will open its doors from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday with a "Flight Up La Grange" menu.
Indiana fire station starts tradition promoting fire safety during holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new wreath outside an Indiana fire station is helping shed light on holiday fire safety. In a Facebook post, the Seymour Fire Department detailed a new tradition they started that includes hanging a wreath lit with red lights. The wreath will be lit all day...
‘Empty the Shelters’ event waives adoption fees for adult cats, dogs at LMAS, KHS
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services and Kentucky Humane Society announced they will both be participating in a national event to help find homes for adult dogs and cats over the holidays. The “Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope” event waives adoption fees for adult dogs and cats at...
'It's made it very difficult for the business': Louisville dessert store to close doors after decades of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville’s favorite sweet shops just announced it’s closing its doors for good. In a Facebook post, the owner of Sweet Surrender Dessert Café talked about the bitter-sweet decision to close the bakery’s 35-year chapter. Owner Jessica Haskell said the challenges...
Louisville woman targeted by a pet scam wants to warn others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ivory Murphy said she was returning home from returning an errand Thursday when she noticed someone was outside her home. She didn't know who this person was and pulled into the driveway. She then pulled her car into her driveway. “I rolled down my window and...
Louisville Collegiate School re-evaluating their proposed plan to turn the Yorktown Apartments into a parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This holiday season instead of looking for gifts, some people living in the Yorktown Apartments may be looking for a new home. Louisville Collegiate School owns the property and has given them until January 31 to move out so the building can be torn down and turned into a parking lot.
LMPD: 1 dead after shooting in Auburndale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say 1 person is dead after a shooting on Saturday night in the Auburndale neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a shooting on Cardinal Woods Drive. Third Divisions officers say when they arrived they located a man and woman, whose identities both...
