Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Robert Downey Jr. pays tribute to his late dad in the intimate ‘Sr.’
At the end of “Sr.,” a documentary so personal the word “intimate” almost doesn’t do it justice, Robert Downey Jr. ponders what his 90-minute ode to his father was really all about. The simple answer, stripped of celebrity, is the painful process of saying goodbye to an aging, increasingly infirm parent, filtered through the careers of these two entertainers.
‘Sesame Street’ longtime star Bob McGrath dead at 90
Family confirmed Sunday evening that longtime star of “Sesame Street” Bob McGrath died at the age of 90. On Sunday, McGrath’s family shared the news on his Facebook page that he died peacefully at his house with his family by his side. “The McGrath family has some...
Biden meets with Prince of Wales in Boston
President Joe Biden met with the Prince of Wales in Boston on Friday, where the two men shared “warm memories” of the late Queen Elizabeth II, according to Kensington Palace. The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Boston for the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an...
‘George & Tammy’ stands by its stars in an oft-told musical tale with a country twang
The soap-opera relationships of musical royalty have inspired plenty of movies, including a 1981 made-for-TV version of Tammy Wynette‘s biography, appropriately titled “Stand By Your Man.” With a six-part format, “George & Tammy” brings a more expansive twang to the fractious lives of country legends Wynette and George Jones, in a solid if unspectacular showcase for crooning stars Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon.
Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James are growing their family
Keshia Knight Pulliam and her husband Brad James are expecting their first baby together. The “Cosby Show” actress revealed the happy news on Instagram, writing “Oh Baby Baby!! Baby James coming 2023!!” she captioned a picture of her baby bump. Pulliam also has a 5-year-old daughter...
‘Violent Night’ delivers the goods by putting Santa Claus in ‘Die Hard’ mode
The idea of a nasty Christmas movie is nothing new, but “Violent Night” still manages to deliver the goods, mixing “Die Hard” and “Rambo”-style action with a fair amount of hokey ho-ho-hokum. David Harbour makes a particularly good cranky, butt-kicking Santa, in a movie that offers the sort of shared experience that should bring theaters some much-needed cheer.
Nick Cannon hospitalized with pneumonia
Nick Cannon is getting some rest after coming down with pneumonia. “The Masked Singer” host and comedian, who has previously shared that he has lupus, posted images of himself in a hospital bed in an Instagram post on Friday. “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman … I promised...
Released Twitter emails show how employees debated how to handle 2020 New York Post Hunter Biden story
For days, Twitter owner Elon Musk had teased a massive bombshell disclosure based on internal company documents that he claimed would reveal “what really happened” inside Twitter when it decided to temporarily suppress a 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden and his laptop. But on Friday,...
Nativity sets are getting a minimalist makeover
In the fall of 2020, just before the typical holiday rush, glass artist Lauren Wzorek Earl noticed an unusual uptick in the sales of one of her most popular products. A meme had taken off on Twitter commenting on, of all things, minimalist nativity sets. There was her stained glass version, among other oblong wise men and faceless, rhomboid Baby Jesuses.
