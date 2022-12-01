PERKIOMEN TOWNSHIP PA – A 49-year-old Pottstown woman was arrested Friday (Dec. 2, 2022) at 2:06 p.m. by Pennsylvania State Police for alleged simple trespass, after troopers determined she violated a protection-from-abuse order obtained against her by a former boyfriend, a Merion Lane resident. The male victim, who was not identified by name or age, had called 9-1-1 dispatchers for assistance.

