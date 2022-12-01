Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football team supports opposing player: "No dry eye in the stadium"Amy ChristieCoatesville, PA
Jeweler Convicted of Selling Counterfeit Rolexes, $750,000 Financial FraudTaxBuzzUpper Darby, PA
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
How Making Changes to Your Home Affects Your Mental StateElliot RhodesHavertown, PA
Related
sanatogapost.com
Treasurer’s Media Features Tri-County Manufacturers
HARRISBURG PA – Manufacturers in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties are among those that have been featured since May 2021 in social media campaigns created by the office of Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity. They highlight “the driving force behind Pennsylvania’s economy,” she said Monday (Dec. 5, 2022).
sanatogapost.com
Student Carols, Shining Tree Warm Up Pottstown
POTTSTOWN PA – A substantial crowd gathered Sunday night (Dec. 4, 2022) at Smith Family Plaza in downtown Pottstown to enjoy hot cocoa and pretzels, hear Pottstown elementary students sing carols, and watch the lighting of the borough Christmas tree. The event kicked off the holiday selling season for...
sanatogapost.com
Pottstown Woman Arrested for Trespass in Perkiomen
PERKIOMEN TOWNSHIP PA – A 49-year-old Pottstown woman was arrested Friday (Dec. 2, 2022) at 2:06 p.m. by Pennsylvania State Police for alleged simple trespass, after troopers determined she violated a protection-from-abuse order obtained against her by a former boyfriend, a Merion Lane resident. The male victim, who was not identified by name or age, had called 9-1-1 dispatchers for assistance.
sanatogapost.com
Lower Frederick Firefighters Received Grant Monday
LOWER FREDERICK PA – A $57,230 grant, awarded to the Lower Frederick Fire Company from the state’s local municipal relief fund, will help pay to support equipment vital to local volunteers who fight fires within and beyond the township’s borders. A symbolic check for that amount was presented Monday (Dec. 5, 2022) to fire company representatives by 70th House District Rep. Matt Bradford (at top).
sanatogapost.com
Car Smash-and-Grab Theft Thursday at Township Park
UPPER SALFORD TOWNSHIP PA – There’s been another reported victim of smash-and-grab thieves who seem to be prowling parks, trails, and open spaces in western Montgomery County. A 54-year-old Harleysville woman had her car, a 2012-model Volkswagen, vandalized while she walked a trail Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) at...
sanatogapost.com
MCCC Debuts Pottstown Students’ Wellness Center
POTTSTOWN PA – Montgomery County Community College officially opened its new Wellness Center on Friday (Dec. 2, 2022) in North Hall, on the East High Street portion of its Pottstown campus. The event introduced newly re-designed spaces for an array of physical and mental health support services to help students succeed academically and personally.
sanatogapost.com
Hermans Re-Elected as S-F School Board President
ROYERSFORD PA – Erica Hermans (at top) was re-elected as president, and Dr. Margaret Wright as vice president, of the Spring-Ford Area School District board of school directors during its annual reorganization meeting held Monday (Dec. 5, 2022) at the high school on South Lewis Road. The election results of board member voting were reported by the district.
sanatogapost.com
Grand View Health Wins Award for Technology Use
SELLERSVILLE PA – Members of the information technology department at Grand View Health System, which operates outpatient centers in Harleysville and Pennsburg, have been recognized by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives for effective use of technologies in the system’s clinical and business programs to improve local healthcare.
Comments / 0