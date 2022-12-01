Read full article on original website
Mystery solved: North Carolina pilot, 23, who fell out of small plane had opened a hatch to throw up accidentally plummeted to the ground, autopsy finds
A North Carolina pilot who mysteriously fell from a small aircraft, after he'd opened a hatch to throw up during a turbulent emergency landing, has had his death ruled an accident, officials say. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, had been complaining that he'd felt unwell as the 1983 CASA C-212 aircraft...
Indonesia's Mt. Semeru unleashes lava river in new eruption
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. Monsoon rains eroded and finally collapsed the lava dome atop 3,676-meter (12,060-foot) Mount Semeru, causing the eruption, according to National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari. Several villages were blanketed with falling ash, blocking out the sun, but no casualties have been reported. Several...
Prime Jet Integrates Mx Analysis, Surveillance with SMS
Aircraft charter-management provider Prime Jet has integrated its continuing analysis and surveillance system (CASS) with the Wyvern safety management system (SMS) software. CASS helps operators “monitor, analyze, and optimize the performance and effectiveness of their aircraft maintenance programs,” according to Wyvern. Prime Jet’s FAA Flight Standards District Office...
Flashback: Global jet race is on: Canadair commits at last
With AIN Media Group's Aviation International News and its predecessor Aviation Convention News celebrating the company's 50th year of continuous publication this year, AIN’s editorial staff is going back through the archives each month to bring readers some interesting events that were covered over the past half-century. REWIIND: (AIN...
SPA To Take Delivery of Embraer Praetor 500 Next Year
Saudia Private Aviation (SPA, Stand 1125), the Saudi flag carrier’s VIP air charter arm, has placed an order for an Embraer Praetor 500, with delivery set for third-quarter 2023. It also has an option on a second of the midsize business jets, SPA CEO Fahad Al Jarboa told AIN.
